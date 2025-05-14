High School

Jamere Dismukes resigns as Homewood-Flossmoor (Illinois) head boys basketball coach

Dismukes led the Vikings to the Class 4A State Championship in 2024 and a 82-23 career coaching record in his three seasons with the program.

Ross Van De Griek

Nov 26, 2012; South Bend, IN, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Jamere Dismukes (2) dribbles the ball up court in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Notre Dame won 92-65. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The Homewood-Flossmoor boys basketball program will have a new head coach when the 2025-2026 season arrives.

Jamere Dismukes announced on his social media he is resigning as the head boys basketball coach where he held the position for the past three seasons, where he went 82-23 (.781) winning percentage in his tenure with the Vikings.

Dismukes led the Vikings to the Class 4A State Championship in 2024 where they finished that season with a 33-4 record, which marked their most wins in a single season in over 20 years.

Dismukes released a statement: “Homewood-Flossmoor is a very special place, and I know that special feeling from a first hand experience,” Dismukes said in his announcement. “This experience has led to memories and relationships that will last a lifetime.”  The move came as a shock to the local basketball community.

Dismukes is no stranger to the Greater-Chicago area where he played his collegiate basketball career at Chicago State University from 2010 to 2013.

Dismukes took over the Homewood-Flossmoor boys basketball program in September 2022 where he replaced Marc Condotti who stepped down after leading the Vikings to five regional titles in his eight seasons with the program.

During his high school playing days, Dismukes played at Rich East High School in Park Forest, Ilinois where he averaged 7.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game leading the Rockets to a 21-7 record during his senior year.

