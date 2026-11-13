Lincoln-Way East vs. Mount Carmel: Can the Griffins Avenge Last Year's Playoff Loss?

Lincoln-Way East and Mount Carmel are set for a rematch with a spot in the Illinois Class 8A football state semifinals on the line.

The teams will meet Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. in Frankfort for a quarterfinal matchup that goes back to last season, when Mount Carmel dominated Lincoln-Way East 48-7 in the same round and ended the Griffins' playoff run.

This time, the No. 1-seeded Griffins will have home-field advantage against the No. 8 Caravan.

Mount Carmel is chasing its fifth consecutive state championship and sixth under head coach Jordan Lynch since taking over in 2018. Lincoln-Way East, meanwhile, has a chance to avenge last year's quarterfinal defeat and end the Caravan's historic run.

Lincoln-Way East is chasing its first state title since 2019; since then, they have been the runner-up twice, falling in 2022 and 2023.

1. Can Lincoln-Way East Avenge Last Year's Quarterfinal Loss?

Lincoln-Way East gets another opportunity to face the team that ended its season a year ago.

The Griffins will have to find a way to slow down a Mount Carmel program that has consistently been among the state's best. The venue changes this time around, with Lincoln-Way East hosting after traveling to Mount Carmel for last year's 48-7 quarterfinal loss.

Lincoln-Way East also has a different look at quarterback following the graduation of Jonas Williams, the school's former passing-yardage leader, and now a USC Trojan. Evan LeFevour has taken over under center as the Griffins look to continue their postseason run.

The Junior quarterback had over 2,300 total yards and 23 touchdowns in his first regular season with the team.

2. Brady Cloherty Has Made Mount Carmel History

Mount Carmel quarterback Brady Cloherty continues to add to his legacy with the Caravan.

Cloherty broke the school's single-season passing touchdown record when he threw his 46th touchdown pass in Mount Carmel's 56-0 second-round victory over Barrington.

Cloherty was responsible for seven touchdowns last week, marking the third time he's done that this season. No one has been able to slow down this offense this postseason, which has scored 111 points in two games.

104 of those points came in the first six quarters of the postseason.

3. Jay Cawthon Gives Lincoln-Way East a Big-Play Threat

Lincoln-Way East has its own playmaker in wide receiver Jay Cawthon.

Cawthon finished the regular season with 54 receptions for 1,055 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cawthon opens up the Griffins' offense; he attacks defenses in a multitude of ways. He lines up outside, in the slot, as a wing behind the tight end, and even in the backfield. He has the agility and vision to run east and west, make defenders miss, win a jump ball, and burn past a defender. If his number isn't called, he won't take a play off, and he takes great pride in his blocking, lowering his shoulder through a would-be tackler's chest, doing whatever it takes to make a down productive for the team.

Cawthon's production has also attracted significant college attention. He holds eight Division I offers, including opportunities from Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, and South Florida.

4. Mount Carmel Has College Talent Throughout Its Roster

The Caravan's ability to produce talent is among the best you'll find in the country.

The Caravan has seven players listed as college commits according to On3's roster, along with five additional players with Power Four offers.

The seven players listed as commits are:

Quentin Burrell, WR, Senior — Michigan

Tavares Harrington, S, Senior — Michigan

Roman Igwebuike, LB, Senior — Notre Dame

Darin Graham, EDGE, Senior — Wisconsin

Chase Clark, OL, Senior — Purdue

Nathan Samuels, RB, Senior — Lindenwood

Isaac Saldana, S, Senior — South Dakota State

Five additional players with Power Four offers include:

Thomas Elliott, QB, Sophomore

Emmanuel McMoore, DL, Junior

Piotr Nakonieczny, OL, Sophomore

Marshaun Thornton, WR, Junior

Caleb Tucker, OL/DL, Junior

Mount Carmel's sustained dominance stems from its elite roster depth, laying the groundwork for Jordan Lynch to continue expanding the school's championship legacy.

No. 1 Lincoln-Way East will host No. 8 Mount Carmel on Saturday, Nov. 14, in an IHSA Class 8A quarterfinal matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Frankfort, and the game will be televised on The U.