Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 9, 2026)

Illinois high school football's postseason is winding its way toward its inevitable conclusion, and this week it's the state's quarterfinals on tap in each of the eight classifications.

Class 7A East St. Louis remains No. 1 after dismantling St. Patrick, while No. 2 Lincoln-Way East rules the roost for now in Class 8A with a clash against No. 4 Chicago Mt. Carmel on the slate with the winner favored to go on to win the state's top division. No. 3 Brother Rice, meanwhile, will try to advance to the Class 7A semifinals where they would face top-ranked East St. Louis in the semifinals if they both win.

There's also some new blood further down the rankings where Class 4A Morris continued its unbeaten season with a victory over Montini Catholic. Class 8A New Trier also joins the rankings along with Class 6A's Wheaton North.

The quarterfinals figure to deliver a few surprises, and either way, we'll soon know which teams will be among the final four in each of the state's playoff brackets.

Here is the latest High School On SI Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. East St. Louis

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: East St. Louis 64, St. Patrick 6

Loss(es): American Heritage (Fla.), 35-28

East St. Louis continued its dominant postseason campaign with a 64-6 dismantling of St. Patrick, advancing to the Class 7A quarterfinals with another overwhelming offensive performance. The Flyers now prepare to face Prospect, with another opportunity to demonstrate why they remain Illinois' team to beat.

2. Lincoln-Way East

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Lincoln-Way East 24, Hinsdale Central 7

Loss(es): None

Lincoln-Way East maintained its unbeaten record with a 24-7 victory over Hinsdale Central, advancing to the Class 8A quarterfinals and continuing its pursuit of another state championship. The Griffins now welcome Chicago Mt. Carmel in what is one of the weekend's most anticipated matchups.

3. Brother Rice

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Brother Rice 49, Batavia 6

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 22-21; Loyola Academy, 27-24

Brother Rice made quick work of Batavia, rolling to a 49-6 victory in a matchup between two ranked programs and advancing to the Class 7A quarterfinals. The Crusaders now travel to face unbeaten Normal Community, presenting another significant challenge on their path to potential state championship.

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Barrington 0

Loss(es): East St. Louis, 42-23; Brother Rice, 35-24

Chicago Mt. Carmel delivered one of the weekend's most impressive defensive performances, shutting out Barrington 56-0 to advance in the Class 8A playoffs. The Caravan now face an enormous challenge against unbeaten Lincoln-Way East, with a quarterfinal victory potentially setting up an even bigger postseason opportunity.

5. Loyola Academy

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Loyola Academy 42, York 0

Loss(es): Chicago Mt. Carmel, 38-21

Loyola Academy continued its impressive postseason run with a dominant 42-0 shutout of York, advancing to the Class 8A quarterfinals without allowing a point. The Ramblers now prepare for a showdown with Saint Ignatius College Prep, setting up another all-Chicago-area matchup between two programs with championship aspirations.

6. IC Catholic Prep

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IC Catholic Prep 42, Johnsburg 7

Loss(es): Loyola Academy, 45-35

IC Catholic Prep continued its strong postseason campaign with a convincing 42-7 victory over Johnsburg, advancing to the Class 3A quarterfinals with another productive offensive performance. The Knights now face unbeaten Byron, setting up one of the most intriguing matchups of the weekend between two highly regarded programs.

7. Saint Ignatius College Prep

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Saint Ignatius College Prep 35, Maine South 21

Loss(es): IC Catholic Prep, 22-15; Loyola Academy, 38-7

Saint Ignatius College Prep added another significant victory to its postseason résumé, defeating Maine South 35-21 to advance in the Class 8A tournament. The Wolfpack now prepare for a challenging quarterfinal matchup against Loyola Academy, with the winner moving one step closer to a state championship appearance.

8. Providence Catholic

Record: 9-3

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Providence Catholic 42, Morgan Park 34

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 17-7; Chicago Mt. Carmel, 49-14; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 53-33

Providence Catholic survived a challenging matchup with Morgan Park, earning a 42-34 victory to advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals. The Celtics now travel to face Carbondale, with another opportunity to demonstrate their offensive firepower against a postseason opponent.

9. Downers Grove North

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Downers Grove North 17, St. Rita 7

Loss(es): York, 18-17

Downers Grove North continued its strong campaign with a 17-7 victory over St. Rita, advancing to the Class 7A quarterfinals after knocking off another ranked opponent. The Trojans now travel to face Richards, with a chance to move one step closer to a potential state championship appearance.

10. Fenwick

Record: 8-3

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Fenwick 26, Hononegah 24

Loss(es): Saint Ignatius College Prep, 30-20; Providence Catholic, 28-21; Brother Rice, 42-21

Fenwick advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals after surviving a close contest against Hononegah, earning a 26-24 victory in a matchup that went down to the wire. The Friars now prepare to host Wheaton North, setting up a quarterfinal showdown between two teams that have put together impressive postseason runs.

11. St. Rita

Record: 7-4

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Downers Grove North 17, St. Rita 7

Loss(es): Providence Catholic, 28-21; Loyola Academy, 31-0; Saint Ignatius College Prep, 42-16; Downers Grove North, 17-7

St. Rita saw its postseason campaign come to an end with a 17-7 loss to Downers Grove North in a matchup between two of the state's established Class 7A programs. The Mustangs finish the season with a 7-4 record after another competitive campaign against some of Illinois' toughest opposition.

12. Sacred Heart-Griffin

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Sacred Heart-Griffin 54, Metamora 21

Loss(es): Joliet Catholic, 21-14

Sacred Heart-Griffin continued its impressive postseason run with a commanding 54-21 victory over Metamora, advancing to the Class 4A quarterfinals with another explosive offensive performance. The Cyclones now travel to face Centralia, with an opportunity to strengthen their championship credentials against another highly regarded program.

13. Rochester

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Rochester 54, Cahokia 27

Loss(es): Sacred Heart-Griffin, 29-28

Rochester delivered another impressive offensive performance, defeating Cahokia 54-27 to advance to the Class 4A quarterfinals. The Rockets now travel to face Highland, with another opportunity to demonstrate why they remain among the state's leading contenders.

14. Morris

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Morris 41, Montini Catholic 7

Loss(es): Noned

Morris makes a significant move into the regional spotlight after delivering a dominant 41-7 victory over Montini Catholic, maintaining its unbeaten record and advancing to the Class 4A quarterfinals. The undefeated Redskins now prepare to host Sterling, with another opportunity to keep their remarkable championship campaign rolling.

15. New Trier

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: New Trier 26, Homewood-Flossmoor 23

Loss(es): Maine South, 35-28

New Trier earns a place in the Top 25 after knocking off Homewood-Flossmoor 26-23 in one of the weekend's closest Class 8A matchups. The Trevians now face unbeaten Huntley in the quarterfinals, giving them another opportunity to make a statement against one of the state's top programs.

16. Homewood-Flossmoor

Record: 8-3

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: New Trier 26, Homewood-Flossmoor 23

Loss(es): Lincoln-Way East, 38-7; Lincoln-Way Central, 38-27; New Trier, 26-23

Homewood-Flossmoor saw its postseason run come to an end with a narrow 26-23 loss to New Trier, falling just short in a hard-fought Class 8A matchup. The Vikings finish the season with an 8-3 record after another campaign against some of the state's strongest competition.

17. Byron

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Byron 47, Pontiac 8

Loss(es): None

Byron continued its dominant unbeaten campaign with a convincing 47-8 victory over Pontiac, advancing to the Class 3A quarterfinals with another impressive performance. The Tigers now welcome IC Catholic Prep in a matchup between two of the state's most accomplished programs, with an unbeaten record on the line.

18. Bolingbrook

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Bolingbrook 22, Lyons 14

Loss(es): Homewood-Flossmoor, 31-0

Bolingbrook returns to the Top 25 after defeating Lyons 22-14, advancing to the Class 8A quarterfinals and adding another important victory to its postseason résumé. The Raiders now travel to face Oswego in a matchup between two programs looking to make a serious championship push.

19. Oswego

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Oswego 21, Naperville North 19

Loss(es): Bolingbrook, 21-7

Oswego survived a difficult challenge from Naperville North, escaping with a 21-19 victory to advance to the Class 8A quarterfinals. The Panthers now welcome Bolingbrook in a rematch of their earlier-season meeting, giving Oswego an opportunity to avenge its lone loss.

20. Hersey

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Hersey 31, Glenbard West 21

Loss(es): None

Hersey continued its unbeaten season with a 31-21 victory over Glenbard West, advancing to the Class 7A quarterfinals and maintaining its position among Illinois' elite programs. The Huskies now prepare to face Lincoln-Way West, with another opportunity to keep their perfect season intact.

21. Wheaton-Warrenville South

Record: 8-3

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Wheaton-Warrenville South 45, Riverside-Brookfield 14

Loss(es): Lyons, 18-9; Geneva, 28-26; Batavia, 27-24

Wheaton-Warrenville South continued its impressive postseason run with a convincing 45-14 victory over Riverside-Brookfield, advancing to the Class 6A quarterfinals. The Tigers now face Normal West, with a chance to make another statement as they pursue a deeper postseason run.

22. Wheaton North

Record: 8-3

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Wheaton North 36, Geneva 35

Loss(es): Wheaton-Warrenville South, 21-16; Batavia, 28-21; Geneva, 42-14

Wheaton North makes its debut in the Top 25 after pulling out a dramatic 36-35 victory over Geneva, advancing to the Class 6A quarterfinals in one of the weekend's most exciting finishes. The Falcons now travel to face Fenwick in a matchup between two teams looking to extend their postseason campaigns.

23. Geneva

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Wheaton North 36, Geneva 35

Loss(es): Oswego, 44-42; Wheaton North, 36-35

Geneva saw its season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion, falling 36-35 to Wheaton North in a dramatic finish to its Class 6A postseason campaign. The Vikings finish with a 9-2 record after another successful season that included several impressive victories.

24. Batavia

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Brother Rice 49, Batavia 6

Loss(es): Rochester, 44-16; Geneva, 56-49; Brother Rice, 49-6

Batavia's postseason run came to an end with a 49-6 loss to Brother Rice, as the Bulldogs were unable to keep pace with one of the state's most explosive programs. Batavia finishes with an 8-3 record after another strong season that included several impressive victories.

25. York

Record: 8-4

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Loyola Academy 42, York 0

Loss(es): Nazareth Academy, 27-3; Oak Park-River Forest, 24-21; Hinsdale Central, 24-21; Loyola Academy, 42-0

York saw its postseason campaign come to an end with a 42-0 loss to Loyola Academy, running into one of Illinois' most accomplished programs in the Class 8A second round. The Dukes finish the season with an 8-4 record after putting together another competitive campaign.

Final Analysis

The latest Illinois Top 25 features a strong collection of championship contenders, with East St. Louis continuing to lead the way as the postseason moves into the quarterfinal round.

Lincoln-Way East remains unbeaten at 11-0, while Brother Rice, Chicago Mt. Carmel and Loyola Academy continue to look like legitimate championship threats. The upcoming Lincoln-Way East-Mt. Carmel matchup is particularly intriguing, especially with the Caravan looking to hand the Griffins their first loss of the season.

There are also several outstanding matchups outside Class 8A. Brother Rice travels to face unbeaten Normal Community, IC Catholic Prep takes on unbeaten Byron, and Sacred Heart-Griffin heads to Centralia. Meanwhile, Morris will attempt to extend its perfect season against Sterling.