Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 17-19, 2026)

Another week of Illinois high school football brought more head-turning individual performances — too many, in fact, for a 12-man list of nominees.

But we did our best to cull it down to some truly deserving candidates. From quarterbacks lighting up the scoreboard to running backs piling up yards and touchdowns, the nominees delivered in a variety of ways Sept. 17-19. Some made their biggest impact on offense, while others showed their versatility by making plays on defense as well.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Braxton Fausett of Harlem.

From highly-ranked programs like Glenbard West, Rochester, Montini Catholic and Sacred Heart-Griffin to small towns like Forreston and Hillsboro, the stars were shining bright across the weekend sky in the Land of Lincoln. And now those stars are aligned here in our weekly list of nominees for Illinois High School Football Player of the Week.

It's up to you, the fans, from here to tell us who you think should receiver that honor. Read through the performances below and cast your vote for the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week for Sept. 17-19. Vote as many times as you like!

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 27. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Vince Costa, RB/WR, Barrington

Costa scored four touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Hoffman Estates. Two of those touchdowns came on the ground, where Costa rushed for 72 yards on just four carries. He also scored on a 75-yard touchdown reception and a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Chance Crissey, RB, Auburn

Crissey carried the ball 26 times for 264 yards and a touchdown in a 36-19 win over Pleasant Plains.

Mikey Groesch, RB/DB, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Groesch needed just 11 carries in the first half to accumulate 117 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He also starred on defense, intercepting a pass on Jacksonville's first series in a 55-14 win.

JP Leonard, QB, Rochester

Leonard completed 14 of 20 passes for 324 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-6 win over Lincoln.

Jaylen McMiller, RB/DB, Glenbard West

McMiller plowed his way to 190 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 19 carries while making an impact on defense with an interception in the end zone and seven tackles. His contributions played a huge role in Glenbard West's 37-16 win over previously unbeaten Lyons.

Damacio Ortegon, WR/DB, Montini Catholic

Ortegon caught 11 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns from Israel Abrams in a wild 42-35 win over Carmel. He also intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.

Connor Politsch, QB, Forreston

From his quarterback position, Politsch carried the ball 10 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns while also striking through the air with a 39-yard touchdown pass in a 62-20 win over Eastland/Pearl City.

Noah Satterlee, RB/DB, Hillsboro

Satterlee rushed 13 times for 116 yards and a touchdown while snagging two interceptions on defense, returning one 29 yards for another score.

Jacob Scheffler, QB, Springfield

Scheffler rushed for one touchdown and passed for three more, covering distances of 42, 68 and 54 yards, in a 45-8 win over Lanphier.

Jack Turner, QB, Havana

Turner ran 14 times for 100 yards and four touchdowns while completing 6 of 10 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 65-28 win over Rushville-Industry.

Joel White, RB, Carlinville

White scampered for 259 yards on 27 attempts with four touchdowns in a 57-21 win over North Mac.

Michael Young, QB, Chatham Glenwood

Young completed five touchdown passes to five different receivers covering a combined 131 yards in a 49-20 win over Rock Island.