Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 10-12)

Week 4 of the Illinois high school football season delivered another collection of highlight-reel individual performances, with quarterbacks lighting up scoreboards, running backs piling up huge yardage and two-way stars making an impact all over the field.

Leading the way was Israel Abrams of Montini Catholic who accounted for all seven of his team's touchdowns in a late come-from-behind win over Nazareth Academy. Braxton Fausett of Harlem engineered another late comeback, doing his best Arch Manning impression with a three-touchdown fourth-quarter rally to beat Hononegah one night before the Texas Longhorn quarterback did it against Ohio State.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Jack Turner of Havana.

Even more impressively is the fact that Fausett did it in the game's final 4:49.

Now it's your turn to decide which performance deserves the top honor. Review the nominees below and cast your vote for the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week for Sept. 10-12.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Israel Abrams, QB, Montini Catholic

The future Miami Hurricane threw for 411 yards on 25-of-35 passing with four touchdowns through the air, while adding three more scores on the ground. Even with all of his production, the Broncos were still trailing late when he engineered a drive that culminated in a 33-yard touchdown pass with just 34 seconds remaining, lifting his team to a 47-42 win over Nazareth Academy.

Eli Carder, QB, Richwoods

Carder passed for 400 yards and five touchdowns, but it still wasn't enough in a 41-36 loss to Danville.

Brady Cloherty, QB, Chicago Mt. Carmel

Cloherty was the biggest star for the No. 2 Caravan in a 46-26 rout of Marist. He went 22-of-35 for 295 yards and five touchdowns to lead the way.

Braxton Fausett, QB, Harlem

Fausett was the Arch Manning of Illinois high school football Friday night, engineering a late three-touchdown rally with three fourth-quarter touchdown passes in the final 4:49 to lift the Huskies to a 27-26 victory over Hononegah.

Jaidyn Gandy, RB, Westinghouse

It was a short night for Gandy, but a very productive one, as the Warriors' workhorse piled up 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries — all before halftime in a 42-26 win over Curie.

Jonavan Harrell, RB, Bushnell-Prairie City

Harrell averaged 19 yards per tote, finishing with 16 carries for 304 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Spartans' 50-6 win over West Prairie.

Ayce Hawks, WR, Richwoods

Hawks teamed up with Carder to keep Richwoods alive against Danville, recording 100 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His 29-yard touchdown grab in the final stanza helped the Knights take the lead, but they were unable to hold on in a 41-36 loss.

Troy Keever, FB, Tremont

Keever was all over the place for the Turks, rushing for 254 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-28 victory over Seneca. His touchdown runs covered 1, 79, 64 and 67 yards, and for good measure, he also scored on a 40-yard fumble return. Did we mention he also kicked five extra points?

Matthew Lee, QB, Loyola Academy

Lee provided experienced leadership at quarterback for the Ramblers, completing 17 of 30 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. His performance helped his team rally in the fourth quarter to beat No. 6 Brother Rice, 27-24.

Stuart McGunnigal, QB, St. Bede

McGunnigal was highly efficient, completing 12 of 18 passes for 153 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-14 win over Princeville.

Will Mettee, LB/RB, Loyola Academy

The Boston College recruit recorded a sack and two tackles for loss while finding the end zone on a defensive scoop-and-score and adding a short touchdown run on offense to help Loyola Academy beat Brother Rice.

Griffin Russell, QB, Lockport

Desperate for their first win against previously unbeaten Lincoln-Way West, the Porters unleashed their star quarterback, who promptly threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score. It was a potentially season-saving performance as the Porters rolled to a 38-15 victory.