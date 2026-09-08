Vote: Who Was the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 3-5)

The first full weekend of September delivered no shortage of standout performances across Illinois high school football. From quarterbacks putting up big numbers to running backs finding the end zone seemingly at will, several players made strong cases for Player of the Week honors.

Among the week's top performances were explosive rushing efforts like Hunter Carley's 331-yard outburst for Richmond-Burton in a 58-20 rout of Marengo. Meanwhile, Geneva quarterback Ben Peterson torched the St. Charles North defense, going 18-for-21 through the airways in the Vikings' 49-17 win over the North Stars.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Quentin Burrell of Chicago Mt. Carmel.

Now, it's up to the fans to decide which performance stood above the rest. Vote for your Illinois High School Football Player of the Week from the standout candidates from Sept. 3-5.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Cam Brinkman, QB, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Brinkman inflicted plenty of damage on Springfield Southeast in just five pass attempts, completing four for 134 yards and three touchdowns to different receivers. For good measure, he also scored on a 1-yard run as the Cyclones overwhelmed the Spartans in a 63-6 blowout.

Alfonzo Burrow Jr., RB, Chatham Glenwood

Burrow Jr. piled up 183 yards on 13 carries and scored twice for Glenwood in a 41-0 rout of Normal University High.

Hunter Carley, RB, Richmond-Burton

Carley was nearly unstoppable in a 58-20 rout of Marengo, accumulating 331 yards on just 14 carries and scoring four touchdowns for the Rockets.

Chance Crissey, RB, Auburn

Crissey was the Trojans' ace in the backfield, rolling up 293 yards on only 19 carries and scoring six touchdowns in a 63-0 blowout of New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly.

Talon DiGiovanna, RB, Athens

DiGiovanna ran through the Pittsfield defense for 178 yards on just 11 carries, scoring four touchdowns in the Warriors' 62-27 win.

Quinn Durkin, RB, Sandburg

The future Army Black Knight found the end zone twice, scoring on a 60-yard run and hauling in a 9-yard reception in Sandburg's 37-14 thumping of Thornwood.

Nick Elstner, S, Lincoln-Way West

Reports indicate Elstner recovered two fumbles to help Lincoln-Way West defeat Andrew 31-6.

Lincoln Kirk, RB, Athens

Kirk finished just one yard shy of his teammate DiGiovanna's total, rushing for 177 yards on 19 carries while matching his backfield mate with four touchdowns in the rout of Pittsfield.

Ben Peterson, QB, Geneva

Peterson went 18-of-21 for 352 yards and five touchdowns in Geneva's 49-17 win over St. Charles North.

Nathan Samuels, RB, Chicago Mt. Carmel

Samuels piled up 168 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns on just 15 carries, pacing the Caravan to a 35-7 win over Nazareth Academy.

Bo Sutter, WR, Dunlap

Sutter made a late touchdown catch that proved to be the game-winner in Dunlap's thrilling 30-26 victory over Metamora.

Jack Turner, QB, Havana

Turner carried 19 times for 129 yards and scored all five of Havana's touchdowns in a 47-35 loss to Carlyle.