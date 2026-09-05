Illinois High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Another night of Illinois high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.
View our full Illinois high school football scoreboard.
Illinois High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Abingdon/Avon 41, Bureau Valley 16
AHOLSHA (CO-OP) 22, Hiawatha 18
ALAH (CO-OP) 49, TC (CO-OP) 6
Antioch 35, Grant Community 28
Astoria/VIT 16, Princeville 7
Athens 66, Pittsfield 27
Auburn 63, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 0
Aurora Christian 53, St. Edward 0
Aurora East 47, Elmwood Park 26
Batavia 49, Glenbard North 21
Beardstown 55, Unity/Seymour 16
Belleville East 54, Althoff Catholic 14
Benton 28, Murphysboro 13
BHRA (CO-OP) 34, Westville 28
Bishop McNamara 47, Christ the King 0
Bloom 21, Thornridge 0
Bloomington 42, Manual 0
Bolingbrook 20, Yorkville 7
Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Stagg 0
Breese Central 48, Civic Memorial 7
Bremen 32, Thornton Fractional South 26
Brother Rice 43, St. Francis 0
Buffalo Grove 49, Schaumburg 7
Bulls College Prep 34, Roxana 29
Bushnell-Prairie City 58, Peoria Heights 0
Cahokia 20, Mt. Zion 7
Calhoun/Brussels 54, Pleasant Hill/Western 6
Camp Point Central 53, TMCV (CO-OP) 0
Carlyle 47, Havana 35
Carmi-White County 16, Hamilton County 14
Carterville 42, Charleston 28
Centralia 50, Jersey 7
Chicago Hope Academy 36, Marian Central Catholic 20
Clifton Central 42, Momence 0
Coal City 39, Lisle 14
Conant 21, Elk Grove 0
Crete-Monee 65, Thornton 12
Cumberland 50, Argenta-Oreana 8
Deerfield 41, Niles West 7
Downers Grove North 28, Hinsdale Central 0
Dunlap 30, Metamora 26
Durand/Pecatonica 23, Winnebago 0
Dwight 44, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12
East Moline United 38, Galesburg 28
El Paso-Gridley 43, Ridgeview/Lexington 0
Elmwood/Brimfield 40, LCSRV (CO-OP) 0
Erie-Prophetstown 20, Kewanee 14
Eureka 14, Central A & M 0
Farmington 40, Annawan-Wethersfield 21
Fenwick 38, DePaul College Prep 14
Fisher 48, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0
Flora 31, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 0
Frankfort 35, Chester 21
Freeburg 54, East Alton-Wood River 0
Fulton 56, Dakota 0
Galena 54, Morrison 13
Geneseo 47, Rock Island 13
Geneva 49, St. Charles North 17
Genoa-Kingston 33, Stillman Valley 28
Glenbard East 48, Fenton 0
Glenbard South 61, Ridgewood 13
Glenwood 41, Normal University 0
Grayslake North 41, North Chicago 13
Greenfield/Northwestern 40, Carrollton 6
Greenville 28, Carlinville 21
Guilford 34, Belvidere 8
Hamilton/Warsaw 22, Knoxville 20
Hampshire 22, Crystal Lake Central 19
Harrisburg 49, Red Bud 13
Hersey 49, Neuqua Valley 14
Heyworth 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7
Highland 56, Mascoutah 52
Highland Park 42, Glenbrook North 7
Hillsboro 67, Gillespie 0
Hinsdale South 45, Proviso East 0
IC Catholic Prep 22, Saint Ignatius College Prep 15
Illini West 38, ROWVA/Williamsfield 30
Jacksonville 42, Springfield 7
Jacobs 35, Prairie Ridge 14
Johnsburg 31, Woodstock North 6
Johnston City 67, Edwards County 0
Joliet West 42, Joliet Central 0
Kaneland 42, DeKalb 20
Lemont 34, Oak Forest 20
Lena-Winslow 30, Forreston 14
Lincoln-Way Central 24, Lockport 14
Lincoln-Way East 38, Homewood-Flossmoor 7
Lincoln-Way West 31, Andrew 6
Loyola Academy 31, St. Rita 0
Lyons 48, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 0
MacArthur 62, Lincoln 0
Macomb 55, Rushville-Industry 0
Maine South 41, Maine West 7
Manteno 48, Herscher 13
Marion 60, Belleville West 20
Marmion 25, De La Salle 6
Maroa-Forsyth 49, Pleasant Plains 13
Massac County 34, Anna-Jonesboro 6
McHenry 35, Crystal Lake South 7
Meridian 66, Cerro Gordo/Bement 14
Metro-East Lutheran 56, Oblong 12
Milford/Cissna Park 32, Flanagan/Woodland 0
Milledgeville 28, Orangeville 18
Minooka 10, Oswego East 0
Monmouth-Roseville 26, Mercer County 14
Monticello 61, Rantoul 38
Montini Catholic 35, Marist 28
Morgan Park 32, Edwardsville 15
Morton 34, Canton 6
Mt. Carmel 29, Robinson 13
Mundelein 44, Waukegan 6
Naperville North 7, Barrington 0
Nashville 42, Wesclin 7
New Trier 61, Vernon Hills 0
Newman Central Catholic 23, Princeton 7
Newton 42, Casey-Westfield 14
Normal Community 44, Richwoods 20
Normal West 39, Centennial 14
Oak Lawn 48, Reavis 14
Oakwood 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
Olympia 54, Riverton 6
Oregon 42, Lutheran 18
Oswego 34, Plainfield North 14
Ottawa 14, Granite City 0
Paris 34, Marshall 20
Pekin 34, East Peoria 7
Peoria 40, Danville 14
Plainfield East 60, Plainfield Central 0
Polo 66, River Ridge 12
Pontiac 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20
Prospect 45, Naperville Central 14
Providence Catholic 27, Joliet Catholic 0
Quincy Notre Dame 56, Lanphier 0
Reed-Custer 28, Streator 0
Richland County 46, Lawrenceville 9
Richmond-Burton 58, Marengo 20
Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 46, West Prairie/Southeastern 0
Riverdale 49, Mendota 28
Riverside-Brookfield 48, West Chicago 14
Rochelle 40, Wheeling 0
Rockford East 52, Boylan Catholic 14
Sacred Heart-Griffin 63, Springfield Southeast 6
Salem 29, Mattoon 7
Salt Fork 42, Hoopeston/Armstrong 0
Sandburg 37, Thornwood 14
Sandwich 27, Plano 20
Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0
Shepard 28, Blue Island Eisenhower 0
South Beloit 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
Sparta/Steeleville 74, Confluence Prep Academy 28
St. Bede 49, Aurora Central Catholic 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Illinois Valley Central 12
St. Patrick 45, Marian Catholic 7
St. Teresa 21, Prairie Central 19
Stevenson 14, Lake Zurich 7
Stockton 8, Pearl City-Eastland 0
Sullivan 43, Nokomis 14
Tinley Park 50, Argo 0
Tolono Unity 27, Bloomington Central Catholic 19
Tri-Valley 48, Shelbyville 22
Triad 41, Sycamore 7
Troy-Buchanan 21, O'Fallon 0
Tuscola 38, Marquette 14
Vandalia 37, Pana 12
Warrensburg-Latham 53, Clinton 0
Washington 57, Limestone 6
Waterloo 31, Columbia 7
Wauconda 20, Lakes 7
WC (CO-OP) 41, North Greene 7
Wheaton North 24, Lake Park 15
Wheaton-Warrenville South 38, St. Charles East 7
Williamsville 49, PORTAACCG (CO-OP) 6
Willowbrook 26, Leyden 9
Wilmington 48, Peotone 8
Woodstock 48, Harvard 7
York 38, Proviso West 0
Zion-Benton 32, Lake Forest 16
View our full Illinois high school football scoreboard.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.