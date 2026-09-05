Skip to main content
High School

Illinois High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Illinois high school football action across the Prairie State
Sam Brown|
Photo by Tim Vizer, SBLive Sports

Another night of Illinois high school football is complete, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.

View our full Illinois high school football scoreboard.

Illinois High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Abingdon/Avon 41, Bureau Valley 16

AHOLSHA (CO-OP) 22, Hiawatha 18

ALAH (CO-OP) 49, TC (CO-OP) 6

Antioch 35, Grant Community 28

Astoria/VIT 16, Princeville 7

Athens 66, Pittsfield 27

Auburn 63, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 0

Aurora Christian 53, St. Edward 0

Aurora East 47, Elmwood Park 26

Batavia 49, Glenbard North 21

Beardstown 55, Unity/Seymour 16

Belleville East 54, Althoff Catholic 14

Benton 28, Murphysboro 13

BHRA (CO-OP) 34, Westville 28

Bishop McNamara 47, Christ the King 0

Bloom 21, Thornridge 0

Bloomington 42, Manual 0

Bolingbrook 20, Yorkville 7

Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Stagg 0

Breese Central 48, Civic Memorial 7

Bremen 32, Thornton Fractional South 26

Brother Rice 43, St. Francis 0

Buffalo Grove 49, Schaumburg 7

Bulls College Prep 34, Roxana 29

Bushnell-Prairie City 58, Peoria Heights 0

Cahokia 20, Mt. Zion 7

Calhoun/Brussels 54, Pleasant Hill/Western 6

Camp Point Central 53, TMCV (CO-OP) 0

Carlyle 47, Havana 35

Carmi-White County 16, Hamilton County 14

Carterville 42, Charleston 28

Centralia 50, Jersey 7

Chicago Hope Academy 36, Marian Central Catholic 20

Clifton Central 42, Momence 0

Coal City 39, Lisle 14

Conant 21, Elk Grove 0

Crete-Monee 65, Thornton 12

Cumberland 50, Argenta-Oreana 8

Deerfield 41, Niles West 7

Downers Grove North 28, Hinsdale Central 0

Dunlap 30, Metamora 26

Durand/Pecatonica 23, Winnebago 0

Dwight 44, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 12

East Moline United 38, Galesburg 28

El Paso-Gridley 43, Ridgeview/Lexington 0

Elmwood/Brimfield 40, LCSRV (CO-OP) 0

Erie-Prophetstown 20, Kewanee 14

Eureka 14, Central A & M 0

Farmington 40, Annawan-Wethersfield 21

Fenwick 38, DePaul College Prep 14

Fisher 48, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0

Flora 31, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 0

Frankfort 35, Chester 21

Freeburg 54, East Alton-Wood River 0

Fulton 56, Dakota 0

Galena 54, Morrison 13

Geneseo 47, Rock Island 13

Geneva 49, St. Charles North 17

Genoa-Kingston 33, Stillman Valley 28

Glenbard East 48, Fenton 0

Glenbard South 61, Ridgewood 13

Glenwood 41, Normal University 0

Grayslake North 41, North Chicago 13

Greenfield/Northwestern 40, Carrollton 6

Greenville 28, Carlinville 21

Guilford 34, Belvidere 8

Hamilton/Warsaw 22, Knoxville 20

Hampshire 22, Crystal Lake Central 19

Harrisburg 49, Red Bud 13

Hersey 49, Neuqua Valley 14

Heyworth 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7

Highland 56, Mascoutah 52

Highland Park 42, Glenbrook North 7

Hillsboro 67, Gillespie 0

Hinsdale South 45, Proviso East 0

IC Catholic Prep 22, Saint Ignatius College Prep 15

Illini West 38, ROWVA/Williamsfield 30

Jacksonville 42, Springfield 7

Jacobs 35, Prairie Ridge 14

Johnsburg 31, Woodstock North 6

Johnston City 67, Edwards County 0

Joliet West 42, Joliet Central 0

Kaneland 42, DeKalb 20

Lemont 34, Oak Forest 20

Lena-Winslow 30, Forreston 14

Lincoln-Way Central 24, Lockport 14

Lincoln-Way East 38, Homewood-Flossmoor 7

Lincoln-Way West 31, Andrew 6

Loyola Academy 31, St. Rita 0

Lyons 48, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 0

MacArthur 62, Lincoln 0

Macomb 55, Rushville-Industry 0

Maine South 41, Maine West 7

Manteno 48, Herscher 13

Marion 60, Belleville West 20

Marmion 25, De La Salle 6

Maroa-Forsyth 49, Pleasant Plains 13

Massac County 34, Anna-Jonesboro 6

McHenry 35, Crystal Lake South 7

Meridian 66, Cerro Gordo/Bement 14

Metro-East Lutheran 56, Oblong 12

Milford/Cissna Park 32, Flanagan/Woodland 0

Milledgeville 28, Orangeville 18

Minooka 10, Oswego East 0

Monmouth-Roseville 26, Mercer County 14

Monticello 61, Rantoul 38

Montini Catholic 35, Marist 28

Morgan Park 32, Edwardsville 15

Morton 34, Canton 6

Mt. Carmel 29, Robinson 13

Mundelein 44, Waukegan 6

Naperville North 7, Barrington 0

Nashville 42, Wesclin 7

New Trier 61, Vernon Hills 0

Newman Central Catholic 23, Princeton 7

Newton 42, Casey-Westfield 14

Normal Community 44, Richwoods 20

Normal West 39, Centennial 14

Oak Lawn 48, Reavis 14

Oakwood 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Olympia 54, Riverton 6

Oregon 42, Lutheran 18

Oswego 34, Plainfield North 14

Ottawa 14, Granite City 0

Paris 34, Marshall 20

Pekin 34, East Peoria 7

Peoria 40, Danville 14

Plainfield East 60, Plainfield Central 0

Polo 66, River Ridge 12

Pontiac 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20

Prospect 45, Naperville Central 14

Providence Catholic 27, Joliet Catholic 0

Quincy Notre Dame 56, Lanphier 0

Reed-Custer 28, Streator 0

Richland County 46, Lawrenceville 9

Richmond-Burton 58, Marengo 20

Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 46, West Prairie/Southeastern 0

Riverdale 49, Mendota 28

Riverside-Brookfield 48, West Chicago 14

Rochelle 40, Wheeling 0

Rockford East 52, Boylan Catholic 14

Sacred Heart-Griffin 63, Springfield Southeast 6

Salem 29, Mattoon 7

Salt Fork 42, Hoopeston/Armstrong 0

Sandburg 37, Thornwood 14

Sandwich 27, Plano 20

Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0

Shepard 28, Blue Island Eisenhower 0

South Beloit 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

Sparta/Steeleville 74, Confluence Prep Academy 28

St. Bede 49, Aurora Central Catholic 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Illinois Valley Central 12

St. Patrick 45, Marian Catholic 7

St. Teresa 21, Prairie Central 19

Stevenson 14, Lake Zurich 7

Stockton 8, Pearl City-Eastland 0

Sullivan 43, Nokomis 14

Tinley Park 50, Argo 0

Tolono Unity 27, Bloomington Central Catholic 19

Tri-Valley 48, Shelbyville 22

Triad 41, Sycamore 7

Troy-Buchanan 21, O'Fallon 0

Tuscola 38, Marquette 14

Vandalia 37, Pana 12

Warrensburg-Latham 53, Clinton 0

Washington 57, Limestone 6

Waterloo 31, Columbia 7

Wauconda 20, Lakes 7

WC (CO-OP) 41, North Greene 7

Wheaton North 24, Lake Park 15

Wheaton-Warrenville South 38, St. Charles East 7

Williamsville 49, PORTAACCG (CO-OP) 6

Willowbrook 26, Leyden 9

Wilmington 48, Peotone 8

Woodstock 48, Harvard 7

York 38, Proviso West 0

Zion-Benton 32, Lake Forest 16

View our full Illinois high school football scoreboard.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/Illinois