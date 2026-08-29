Illinois High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The 2026 Illinois high school football season got rolling in a big way Friday, Aug. 28, with teams from Chicago to southern Illinois taking the field. Several of the state's top-ranked programs were in action as Week 1 delivered rivalry games, interstate showdowns and plenty of season-opening excitement. Here are the final scores from Friday night's action.
Illinois High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Addison Trail 20, Bartlett 6
ALAH (CO-OP) 42, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 13
Alden-Hebron 35, Orangeville 22
Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 64, South Beloit 7
American Heritage 35, East St. Louis 28
Annawan-Wethersfield 22, Abingdon/Avon 14
Antioch 34, Lake Zurich 21
Astoria/VIT 45, Hamilton/Warsaw 40
Aurora Christian 49, Elgin 0
Aurora East 20, Fenton 14
Benton 55, Robinson 6
Biggsville West Central 48, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 20
Bishop McNamara 41, Herscher 0
Bloom 38, Argo 16
Bloomington 46, Urbana 0
Bloomington Central Catholic 41, Illinois Valley Central 6
Bowen/Baker College Prep 40, Solorio 22
Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Thornwood 12
Breese Central 41, Columbia 20
Brooks 39, Orr 0
Brother Rice 69, Woodlawn 0
BSMILS (CO-OP) 52, Dakota 16
Buffalo Grove 41, Deerfield 20
Bushnell-Prairie City 74, St. Thomas More 20
Byron 57, Rock Falls 7
Calhoun/Brussels 54, Beardstown 7
Camp Point Central 15, Greenfield/Northwestern 13
Carlinville 56, Gillespie 0
Carlyle 47, Pinckneyville 7
Carmel 30, Lake Forest 9
Carrollton 48, Unity/Seymour 6
Carterville 45, Nashville 14
Carver 54, Chicago Washington 0
Cary-Grove 25, Prairie Ridge 12
Centennial 23, Danville 14
Central 41, Crystal Lake South 7
Central A & M 33, Tremont 0
Centralia 49, Civic Memorial 7
Chester 48, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, St. Joseph Regional 44
Clark 30, Collins 16
Clifton Central 44, BHRA (CO-OP) 21
Collinsville 14, Springfield 10
Crete-Monee 44, Hillcrest 0
Darlington 35, Lena-Winslow 0
DeKalb 49, Phillips 0
DePaul College Prep 6, Lane Tech 0
Dixon 68, Lutheran 16
Downers Grove North 45, Downers Grove South 7
Dundee-Crown 22, McHenry 15
Dunlap 51, Rock Island 21
Dupo 26, Bayless/Hancock 14
DuQuoin 49, Harrisburg 28
Durand/Pecatonica 48, Stillman Valley 10
Dwight 12, Chicago Christian 6
East Moline United 69, Muchin College Prep 6
East Peoria 47, Lanphier 27
Edwards County 14, Eldorado 0
El Paso-Gridley 54, Charleston 21
Elk Grove 28, Leyden 0
Elmwood/Brimfield 22, ROWVA/Williamsfield 8
Erie-Prophetstown 27, Mendota 7
Evanston 14, Palatine 13
Evergreen Park 63, Longwood 6
Fairfield 16, Red Hill 12
Fenwick 31, Oak Park-River Forest 21
Fisher 48, TC (CO-OP) 14
Flanagan/Woodland 48, West Prairie/Southeastern 0
Flora 35, Carmi-White County 14
Forreston 34, Seneca 13
Frankfort 41, Herrin 16
Freeburg 28, Waterloo 7
Freeport 21, Boylan Catholic 20
Fremd 35, Glenbrook South 21
Fulton 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 20
Galena 41, Southwestern 14
Galesburg 47, Limestone 13
Galva 22, St. Anne/Donovan 14
Geneseo 26, Rochelle 21
Genoa-Kingston 14, Oregon 12
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, Ridgeview/Lexington 15
Glenbard North 49, Benet Academy 7
Glenwood 34, Alton 14
Grant Community 41, Glenbrook North 14
Grayslake North 40, Wheeling 7
Guilford 28, Belvidere North 7
Hamilton County 14, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 0
Harlem 42, Belvidere 7
Harvard 29, Big Foot 21
Havana 27, Princeville 14
Hersey 42, Hoffman Estates 6
Heyworth 58, Clinton 6
Hiawatha 64, River Ridge 16
Highland 28, Althoff Catholic 21
Hillsboro 39, Vandalia 32
Hinsdale Central 35, West Aurora 14
Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Richards 0
Hononegah 63, Rockford Auburn 14
Hubbard 38, Chicago Military Academy 0
Huntley 56, Crystal Lake Central 0
IC Catholic Prep 42, St. Mary's South Side 14
Illini West 38, Monmouth United 24
Iroquois West 33, Hoopeston/Armstrong 7
Jackson 55, Edwardsville 7
Jacksonville 48, Fort Zumwalt East 24
Jacobs 21, Hampshire 14
Jefferson 22, Rockford East 16
Jersey 49, East Alton-Wood River 0
Johnsburg 64, Larkin 0
Johnston City 32, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 0
Joliet Central 27, Bremen 26
Kaneland 17, Lemont 10
Kewanee 17, Newman Central Catholic 10
Knoxville 23, Rushville-Industry 18
Lake Park 41, Glenbard South 6
Lakes 27, Vernon Hills 6
Lincoln-Way Central 28, Barrington 14
Lincoln-Way East 22, Kankakee 14
Lincoln-Way West 35, Peoria 0
Lisle 42, St. Edward 8
Loyola Academy 33, Cathedral 19
Lyons 18, Wheaton-Warrenville South 9
MacArthur 50, Granite City 7
Mahomet-Seymour 63, Normal University 18
Maine South 54, Warren Township 14
Manteno 26, Plano 16
Marion 60, Lincoln 0
Marmion 34, Lincoln Park 14
Maroa-Forsyth 55, Athens 6
Mascoutah 53, Springfield Southeast 6
Mater Dei 20, Casey-Westfield 15
Mattoon 32, Rantoul 12
Metamora 22, Cahokia 15
Metea Valley 56, Plainfield Central 6
Milford/Cissna Park 48, Peoria Heights 0
Milledgeville 50, CLKCD (CO-OP) 26
Monticello 27, Tolono Unity 23
Morris 28, Coal City 7
Morton 48, Marian Catholic 0
Mt. Carmel 35, Effingham 28
Mt. Vernon 27, Belleville West 7
Mundelein 39, Grayslake Central 7
Naperville Central 42, Lockport 21
Naperville North 21, Libertyville 14
Nazareth Academy 27, York 3
Neuqua Valley 27, Minooka 14
New Trier 35, Waubonsie Valley 0
Newton 55, Wesclin 7
Niles North 41, Niles West 19
Nokomis 40, Argenta-Oreana 14
Normal Community 62, Manual 0
Normal West 55, Champaign Central 12
North Boone 61, Winnebago 56
North Chicago 54, Waukegan 0
O'Fallon 27, Howell 26
Oak Forest 38, Stagg 0
Oak Lawn 58, Thornridge 16
Oakwood 55, Momence 0
Orion 33, Sherrard 0
Oswego 44, Geneva 42
Oswego East 22, Willowbrook 14
Pana 19, Southwestern 18
Paris 42, North Vermillion 12
Pekin 23, Belleville East 6
Peoria Notre Dame 55, Richwoods 7
Peotone 21, Marengo 3
Phoenix Military 52, Lake View 6
Plainfield East 53, De La Salle 12
Plainfield North 21, Glenbard East 0
Plainfield South 38, Andrew 23
Pleasant Plains 40, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 7
PLIITJT (CO-OP) 12, Whitney Young 7
Polo 48, Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 28
PORTAACCG (CO-OP) 18, Olympia 16
Prairie Central 20, Pontiac 16
Princeton 49, Mercer County 14
Prospect 44, St. Laurence 7
Providence Catholic 39, Kenwood 24
Quincy Notre Dame 28, Carbondale 22
Reavis 33, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 20
Richmond-Burton 56, Marian Central Catholic 34
Ridgewood 52, Jones 14
Riverdale 39, Hall/Putnam County 14
Riverside-Brookfield 41, Hinsdale South 34
Riverton 42, Pittsfield 38
Rochester 44, Batavia 16
Rockridge 56, Monmouth-Roseville 8
Rolling Meadows 33, Schaumburg 22
Round Lake 28, Streamwood 27
Roxana 26, Murphysboro 22
Saint Ignatius College Prep 58, Chicago Hope Academy 6
Salem 28, Richland County 27
Sandburg 35, Montini Catholic 28
Sandwich 26, Eureka 14
Shepard 7, Bulls College Prep 6
St. Bede 28, Bureau Valley 14
St. Charles East 35, Highland Park 14
St. Charles North 56, South Elgin 21
St. Francis 48, Clemente 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14
St. Patrick 56, Saint Viator 14
St. Teresa 41, Reed-Custer 14
Stark County 25, Farmington 18
Staunton/Bunker Hill 52, North Mac 20
Steinmetz College Prep 8, ITW David Speer Academy 0
Sterling 54, Hansberry 0
Stockton 34, Black Hawk/Warren IL 8
Streator 41, Ottawa 36
Sullivan 34, Arcola 7
Sycamore 38, Moline 22
Taylorville 30, Canton 16
Thornton 69, The Noble Academy 0
Thornton Fractional South 42, Hammond Central 13
Tinley Park 47, Romeoville 6
Tri-Valley 35, LeRoy 0
Triad 27, Washington 21
Tuscola 32, Shelbyville 20
Villa Grove 27, Cumberland 15
Von Steuben 37, Chicago Academy/Disney II 0
Warrensburg-Latham 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20
Wauconda 56, Maine West 25
West Carroll 76, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
West Chicago 38, Maine East 0
Westmont 50, Gage Park 20
Westville 28, Salt Fork 14
Wheaton Academy 19, LaSalle-Peru 16
Wheaton North 31, Stevenson 13
Williamsville 45, Auburn 22
Wilmington 48, Morrison 0
Woodstock 34, Clinton 0
Woodstock North 27, Beloit Memorial 15
Yorkville 37, Joliet West 6
Zion-Benton 47, Rich Township 20
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.