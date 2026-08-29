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Illinois High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Illinois high school football action across the state.
Gary Adornato|
Morris downed Coal City, 28-7, in Illinois high school football action on Friday, Aug. 28.
Morris downed Coal City, 28-7, in Illinois high school football action on Friday, Aug. 28. | Dean Reid

The 2026 Illinois high school football season got rolling in a big way Friday, Aug. 28, with teams from Chicago to southern Illinois taking the field. Several of the state's top-ranked programs were in action as Week 1 delivered rivalry games, interstate showdowns and plenty of season-opening excitement. Here are the final scores from Friday night's action.

Illinois High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Addison Trail 20, Bartlett 6

ALAH (CO-OP) 42, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 13

Alden-Hebron 35, Orangeville 22

Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 64, South Beloit 7

American Heritage 35, East St. Louis 28

Annawan-Wethersfield 22, Abingdon/Avon 14

Antioch 34, Lake Zurich 21

Astoria/VIT 45, Hamilton/Warsaw 40

Aurora Christian 49, Elgin 0

Aurora East 20, Fenton 14

Benton 55, Robinson 6

Biggsville West Central 48, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 20

Bishop McNamara 41, Herscher 0

Bloom 38, Argo 16

Bloomington 46, Urbana 0

Bloomington Central Catholic 41, Illinois Valley Central 6

Bowen/Baker College Prep 40, Solorio 22

Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Thornwood 12

Breese Central 41, Columbia 20

Brooks 39, Orr 0

Brother Rice 69, Woodlawn 0

BSMILS (CO-OP) 52, Dakota 16

Buffalo Grove 41, Deerfield 20

Bushnell-Prairie City 74, St. Thomas More 20

Byron 57, Rock Falls 7

Calhoun/Brussels 54, Beardstown 7

Camp Point Central 15, Greenfield/Northwestern 13

Carlinville 56, Gillespie 0

Carlyle 47, Pinckneyville 7

Carmel 30, Lake Forest 9

Carrollton 48, Unity/Seymour 6

Carterville 45, Nashville 14

Carver 54, Chicago Washington 0

Cary-Grove 25, Prairie Ridge 12

Centennial 23, Danville 14

Central 41, Crystal Lake South 7

Central A & M 33, Tremont 0

Centralia 49, Civic Memorial 7

Chester 48, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, St. Joseph Regional 44

Clark 30, Collins 16

Clifton Central 44, BHRA (CO-OP) 21

Collinsville 14, Springfield 10

Crete-Monee 44, Hillcrest 0

Darlington 35, Lena-Winslow 0

DeKalb 49, Phillips 0

DePaul College Prep 6, Lane Tech 0

Dixon 68, Lutheran 16

Downers Grove North 45, Downers Grove South 7

Dundee-Crown 22, McHenry 15

Dunlap 51, Rock Island 21

Dupo 26, Bayless/Hancock 14

DuQuoin 49, Harrisburg 28

Durand/Pecatonica 48, Stillman Valley 10

Dwight 12, Chicago Christian 6

East Moline United 69, Muchin College Prep 6

East Peoria 47, Lanphier 27

Edwards County 14, Eldorado 0

El Paso-Gridley 54, Charleston 21

Elk Grove 28, Leyden 0

Elmwood/Brimfield 22, ROWVA/Williamsfield 8

Erie-Prophetstown 27, Mendota 7

Evanston 14, Palatine 13

Evergreen Park 63, Longwood 6

Fairfield 16, Red Hill 12

Fenwick 31, Oak Park-River Forest 21

Fisher 48, TC (CO-OP) 14

Flanagan/Woodland 48, West Prairie/Southeastern 0

Flora 35, Carmi-White County 14

Forreston 34, Seneca 13

Frankfort 41, Herrin 16

Freeburg 28, Waterloo 7

Freeport 21, Boylan Catholic 20

Fremd 35, Glenbrook South 21

Fulton 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 20

Galena 41, Southwestern 14

Galesburg 47, Limestone 13

Galva 22, St. Anne/Donovan 14

Geneseo 26, Rochelle 21

Genoa-Kingston 14, Oregon 12

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, Ridgeview/Lexington 15

Glenbard North 49, Benet Academy 7

Glenwood 34, Alton 14

Grant Community 41, Glenbrook North 14

Grayslake North 40, Wheeling 7

Guilford 28, Belvidere North 7

Hamilton County 14, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 0

Harlem 42, Belvidere 7

Harvard 29, Big Foot 21

Havana 27, Princeville 14

Hersey 42, Hoffman Estates 6

Heyworth 58, Clinton 6

Hiawatha 64, River Ridge 16

Highland 28, Althoff Catholic 21

Hillsboro 39, Vandalia 32

Hinsdale Central 35, West Aurora 14

Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Richards 0

Hononegah 63, Rockford Auburn 14

Hubbard 38, Chicago Military Academy 0

Huntley 56, Crystal Lake Central 0

IC Catholic Prep 42, St. Mary's South Side 14

Illini West 38, Monmouth United 24

Iroquois West 33, Hoopeston/Armstrong 7

Jackson 55, Edwardsville 7

Jacksonville 48, Fort Zumwalt East 24

Jacobs 21, Hampshire 14

Jefferson 22, Rockford East 16

Jersey 49, East Alton-Wood River 0

Johnsburg 64, Larkin 0

Johnston City 32, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 0

Joliet Central 27, Bremen 26

Kaneland 17, Lemont 10

Kewanee 17, Newman Central Catholic 10

Knoxville 23, Rushville-Industry 18

Lake Park 41, Glenbard South 6

Lakes 27, Vernon Hills 6

Lincoln-Way Central 28, Barrington 14

Lincoln-Way East 22, Kankakee 14

Lincoln-Way West 35, Peoria 0

Lisle 42, St. Edward 8

Loyola Academy 33, Cathedral 19

Lyons 18, Wheaton-Warrenville South 9

MacArthur 50, Granite City 7

Mahomet-Seymour 63, Normal University 18

Maine South 54, Warren Township 14

Manteno 26, Plano 16

Marion 60, Lincoln 0

Marmion 34, Lincoln Park 14

Maroa-Forsyth 55, Athens 6

Mascoutah 53, Springfield Southeast 6

Mater Dei 20, Casey-Westfield 15

Mattoon 32, Rantoul 12

Metamora 22, Cahokia 15

Metea Valley 56, Plainfield Central 6

Milford/Cissna Park 48, Peoria Heights 0

Milledgeville 50, CLKCD (CO-OP) 26

Monticello 27, Tolono Unity 23

Morris 28, Coal City 7

Morton 48, Marian Catholic 0

Mt. Carmel 35, Effingham 28

Mt. Vernon 27, Belleville West 7

Mundelein 39, Grayslake Central 7

Naperville Central 42, Lockport 21

Naperville North 21, Libertyville 14

Nazareth Academy 27, York 3

Neuqua Valley 27, Minooka 14

New Trier 35, Waubonsie Valley 0

Newton 55, Wesclin 7

Niles North 41, Niles West 19

Nokomis 40, Argenta-Oreana 14

Normal Community 62, Manual 0

Normal West 55, Champaign Central 12

North Boone 61, Winnebago 56

North Chicago 54, Waukegan 0

O'Fallon 27, Howell 26

Oak Forest 38, Stagg 0

Oak Lawn 58, Thornridge 16

Oakwood 55, Momence 0

Orion 33, Sherrard 0

Oswego 44, Geneva 42

Oswego East 22, Willowbrook 14

Pana 19, Southwestern 18

Paris 42, North Vermillion 12

Pekin 23, Belleville East 6

Peoria Notre Dame 55, Richwoods 7

Peotone 21, Marengo 3

Phoenix Military 52, Lake View 6

Plainfield East 53, De La Salle 12

Plainfield North 21, Glenbard East 0

Plainfield South 38, Andrew 23

Pleasant Plains 40, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 7

PLIITJT (CO-OP) 12, Whitney Young 7

Polo 48, Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] 28

PORTAACCG (CO-OP) 18, Olympia 16

Prairie Central 20, Pontiac 16

Princeton 49, Mercer County 14

Prospect 44, St. Laurence 7

Providence Catholic 39, Kenwood 24

Quincy Notre Dame 28, Carbondale 22

Reavis 33, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 20

Richmond-Burton 56, Marian Central Catholic 34

Ridgewood 52, Jones 14

Riverdale 39, Hall/Putnam County 14

Riverside-Brookfield 41, Hinsdale South 34

Riverton 42, Pittsfield 38

Rochester 44, Batavia 16

Rockridge 56, Monmouth-Roseville 8

Rolling Meadows 33, Schaumburg 22

Round Lake 28, Streamwood 27

Roxana 26, Murphysboro 22

Saint Ignatius College Prep 58, Chicago Hope Academy 6

Salem 28, Richland County 27

Sandburg 35, Montini Catholic 28

Sandwich 26, Eureka 14

Shepard 7, Bulls College Prep 6

St. Bede 28, Bureau Valley 14

St. Charles East 35, Highland Park 14

St. Charles North 56, South Elgin 21

St. Francis 48, Clemente 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14

St. Patrick 56, Saint Viator 14

St. Teresa 41, Reed-Custer 14

Stark County 25, Farmington 18

Staunton/Bunker Hill 52, North Mac 20

Steinmetz College Prep 8, ITW David Speer Academy 0

Sterling 54, Hansberry 0

Stockton 34, Black Hawk/Warren IL 8

Streator 41, Ottawa 36

Sullivan 34, Arcola 7

Sycamore 38, Moline 22

Taylorville 30, Canton 16

Thornton 69, The Noble Academy 0

Thornton Fractional South 42, Hammond Central 13

Tinley Park 47, Romeoville 6

Tri-Valley 35, LeRoy 0

Triad 27, Washington 21

Tuscola 32, Shelbyville 20

Villa Grove 27, Cumberland 15

Von Steuben 37, Chicago Academy/Disney II 0

Warrensburg-Latham 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20

Wauconda 56, Maine West 25

West Carroll 76, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

West Chicago 38, Maine East 0

Westmont 50, Gage Park 20

Westville 28, Salt Fork 14

Wheaton Academy 19, LaSalle-Peru 16

Wheaton North 31, Stevenson 13

Williamsville 45, Auburn 22

Wilmington 48, Morrison 0

Woodstock 34, Clinton 0

Woodstock North 27, Beloit Memorial 15

Yorkville 37, Joliet West 6

Zion-Benton 47, Rich Township 20

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Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

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