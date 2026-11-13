Carmel vs. Carroll Live Updates: Indiana Class 6A High School Football Playoff

Two of Indiana's most intriguing Class 6A football programs meet Friday night when the Carroll Chargers host the Carmel Greyhounds in an IHSAA regional championship showdown.

Carroll enters the contest with a 10-1 record, while Carmel comes in at 7-4 after surviving a pair of challenging sectional matchups. The winner advances to next week's semifinal round, moving one step closer to a potential appearance in the state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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Preview

Who: Carmel at Carroll

When: 7 p.m. EST local

Where: Carroll High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Stream: IHSAATV.org

The Chargers have been one of the most productive offensive teams in Indiana this season, averaging 45.1 points per game. They also average more than 417 yards of total offense, giving them plenty of ways to put pressure on opposing defenses.

Quarterback Gabe Frisinger has been a major part of that success, but one of Carroll's biggest weapons is senior wide receiver Harrison Scheele. Scheele has accumulated 84 receptions for 1,231 yards and 18 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the state's most dangerous receiving threats.

Carmel will have to find a way to limit Scheele's opportunities while keeping Frisinger from getting comfortable in the pocket. Senior Eli Neuhouser is another player the Greyhounds must account for. The versatile tight end and linebacker has contributed 61 receptions for 654 yards and four touchdowns while also leading Carroll defensively in several categories.

Carmel, meanwhile, arrives with plenty of momentum after winning its last three games. The Greyhounds opened sectional play with a dramatic 48-45 victory over Westfield before edging Hamilton Southeastern 17-14 in the championship game.

Running back and all-around playmaker Mychael Lewis has been instrumental in Carmel's success. The junior has rushed for 1,355 yards and 16 touchdowns while providing another option in the passing game.

Defensively, linebacker Drew Jones will be an important figure for the Greyhounds. He leads Carmel with nine tackles for loss and five sacks, and his ability to disrupt Frisinger could be critical.

Carroll has the advantage in overall record and offensive production, but Carmel's experience against some of Indiana's toughest competition should make this a compelling regional championship matchup.