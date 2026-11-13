Crown Point vs. Penn Live Updates: Indiana Class 6A High School Football Playoff

There is plenty at stake when the Crown Point Bulldogs and Penn Kingsmen take the field Friday night, but neither team needs much extra motivation. With both programs sitting at 11-0, something has to give when two of Indiana's remaining undefeated Class 6A contenders collide.

The winner will capture the regional championship and move one step closer to a potential appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Preview

Who: Penn at Crown Point

When: 7:30 p.m. EST local

Where: Crown Point High School, Crown Point, Indiana

Stream: IHSAATV.org

Crown Point enters the contest after putting together an impressive 57-27 victory over Lake Central in last week's sectional championship. The Bulldogs demonstrated their offensive firepower in that performance, reaching the 50-point mark while keeping their perfect record intact.

Penn was equally convincing in its sectional finale, rolling past Elkhart 48-7. The Kingsmen jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the opening quarter and added another 20 points before halftime, putting the game out of reach early.

Those performances offer a glimpse of the challenge facing both defenses. Penn has averaged 48.2 points per game this season, while Crown Point has averaged 40.9. Neither offense has had much trouble finding the end zone, making the ability to generate defensive stops particularly important.

The matchup also features a compelling quarterback-versus-defense storyline. Penn senior Landon Hall has been the driving force behind the Kingsmen offense, throwing for 44 touchdowns while completing nearly 80 percent of his passes. He has developed an especially productive connection with senior receiver Brayson Hurley, who leads the team with 98 receiving yards per game and 18 total touchdowns.

Hurley was particularly effective against Elkhart, catching five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Mason Biernacki provides another dangerous option, averaging 64.1 receiving yards per game and adding 15 touchdowns of his own.

For Crown Point, the challenge will be finding ways to disrupt Penn's rhythm and keep the Kingsmen from turning the contest into another offensive showcase. The Bulldogs have scored 450 points this season while surrendering just 125, showing they can make plays on both sides of the football.

The stakes are significant for both programs. A victory would send either team into the Nov. 20 semifinal round, leaving just one more hurdle between them and a trip to the Class 6A state championship game.

Penn brings an explosive passing attack and an impressive defensive résumé into the matchup, but Crown Point has home-field advantage and an unbeaten record of its own. With two teams that have combined to win 22 games without a loss, Friday night's showdown has all the ingredients of a memorable postseason battle.