Cathedral Ends Defending Champion New Palestine's Indiana High School Football Title Defense

There will be a new Class 5A state champion in Indiana high school football this season.

No. 9 Indianapolis Cathedral ended No. 17 New Palestine's title defense Friday night, defeating the Dragons 24-21 in the Class 5A Sectional 13 championship game at Howard Longshore Stadium on the campus of Arsenal Tech High School.

The victory sends Cathedral into next week's regional championship round and brings an end to New Palestine's pursuit of a third consecutive state championship across two classifications.

It also gives the Fighting Irish a measure of revenge against the program that ended their own championship hopes a year ago.

Cathedral Reverses Last Year's Playoff Result

The two Indiana football powers met in the same sectional championship game last November, with New Palestine earning a 20-15 victory on its way to capturing the 2025 Class 5A state title.

This time, Cathedral emerged with the five-point victory, claiming the sectional championship and keeping its own state championship ambitions alive.

The Fighting Irish entered Friday's game ranked No. 9 in the High School On SI Indiana Top 25, while New Palestine held the No. 17 position.

The matchup carried considerable significance beyond the rankings. Both programs have established themselves among Indiana's most successful football teams, and their recent postseason meetings have frequently shaped the state championship race.

According to New Palestine's athletic department, the winner of the previous three Class 5A playoff meetings between the schools — in 2019, 2021 and 2025 — went on to win the state championship.

Cathedral will now try to continue that trend.

New Palestine's Championship Run Comes to an End

For New Palestine, Friday's defeat closes another successful chapter in one of Indiana's most accomplished football programs. The Dragons entered the postseason as defending Class 5A champions after winning the Class 4A state championship in 2024.

Under head coach Kyle Ralph, New Palestine had also won five consecutive sectional championships entering Friday's contest.

That streak ended against Cathedral.

The Dragons entered the game with a 12-game postseason winning streak dating to 2024 and had won 14 consecutive sectional tournament games dating to 2021.

New Palestine reached Friday's championship matchup with an impressive 53-35 victory over Pendleton Heights in the previous round.

Running back Logan Parks rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns in that contest, while quarterback Rhys Ragan completed 13 of 16 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

But the Dragons' postseason momentum came to an end against Cathedral, which held on for the three-point victory.

Cathedral Continues Its Pursuit of Another State Championship

Cathedral advances to the Class 5A regional championship round on Friday, November 13.

The Fighting Irish will face the winner of the Sectional 14 championship between Plainfield and Terre Haute South.

The Class 5A state championship game is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Fans can follow the remaining postseason matchups and results through the official Indiana high school football playoff brackets.