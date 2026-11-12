Updated Indiana High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 13

The Indiana high school football playoffs have reached the regional championship round, with 48 teams remaining in pursuit of six state titles.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association will crown 24 regional champions Friday, Nov. 13, as the road to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis continues.

Several of Indiana's strongest programs remain in contention, including undefeated Brownsburg, Warren Central, Crown Point and Penn in Class 6A.

Class 5A features Indianapolis Cathedral, which ended New Palestine's state title defense with a 24-21 sectional championship victory Nov. 6. The Irish now travel to Plainfield for a regional championship showdown.

In Class 4A, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Roncalli meet in one of the weekend's most anticipated matchups, while undefeated Northridge hosts Hobart.

Class 3A features a battle of unbeaten teams when Indian Creek visits Evansville Memorial.

Class 2A also has a showdown between undefeated opponents, with Eastern Hancock traveling to South Putnam. Meanwhile, Brownstown Central puts its perfect record on the line against North Posey.

Class 1A features undefeated Pioneer, Riverton Parke and North Daviess among the championship contenders.

The regional winners will advance to the semistate championships Nov. 20. Six state champions will be crowned Nov. 27-28 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Indiana high school football playoff brackets, including regional championship matchups, sectional championship scores and direct links to all six tournaments.

Class 6A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features four undefeated teams and several of Indiana's premier football programs.

One of the biggest regional matchups takes place in northwest Indiana, where undefeated Penn travels to undefeated Crown Point.

Crown Point advanced with a 57-27 sectional championship victory over Lake Central, while Penn defeated Elkhart 48-7.

Both teams enter the regional round 11-0.

Another marquee matchup features undefeated Brownsburg at Lawrence North.

Brownsburg improved to 11-0 with a 42-7 victory over Ben Davis, while Lawrence North advanced with a 44-13 win over North Central.

Undefeated Warren Central hosts Center Grove in another matchup between traditional Indiana football powers.

Warren Central defeated Franklin Central 49-20, while Center Grove shut out Columbus North 45-0.

The remaining regional features Carmel traveling to Carroll of Fort Wayne.

Carmel advanced with a 17-14 victory over Hamilton Southeastern, while Carroll dominated Homestead 56-0.

Class 6A Regional Championships — Friday, Nov. 13

Penn (11-0) at Crown Point (11-0)

Carmel (7-4) at Carroll, Fort Wayne (10-1)

Brownsburg (11-0) at Lawrence North (9-2)

Center Grove (9-2) at Warren Central (11-0)

Class 6A Sectional Championship Scores — Nov. 6

Crown Point 57, Lake Central 27

Penn 48, Elkhart 7

Carmel 17, Hamilton Southeastern 14

Carroll 56, Homestead 0

Brownsburg 42, Ben Davis 7

Lawrence North 44, North Central 13

Warren Central 49, Franklin Central 20

Center Grove 45, Columbus North 0

The four regional winners advance to the Class 6A semistate championships Nov. 20.

The Class 6A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 5A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A enters regional championship weekend with Indianapolis Cathedral among the leading contenders following its victory over defending state champion New Palestine.

Cathedral defeated New Palestine 24-21 in the Sectional 13 championship, ending the Dragons' hopes of repeating as state champions.

The Irish now travel to Plainfield, which advanced with a 43-8 victory over Terre Haute South.

In northern Indiana, Chesterton travels to Concord.

Chesterton defeated Munster 27-7 to win its sectional, while Concord advanced with a 38-14 victory over LaPorte.

Warsaw will travel to Lafayette Jefferson in another intriguing regional matchup.

Warsaw defeated Fort Wayne Snider 14-3, while Lafayette Jefferson advanced with a 44-6 victory over Huntington North.

The final regional features Castle at Bloomington South.

Castle defeated Evansville North 28-14, while Bloomington South shut out Bloomington North 40-0.

Class 5A Regional Championships — Friday, Nov. 13

Chesterton (6-5) at Concord (6-5)

Warsaw (10-1) at Lafayette Jefferson (9-2)

Indianapolis Cathedral (8-3) at Plainfield (9-2)

Castle (7-4) at Bloomington South (9-2)

Class 5A Sectional Championship Scores — Nov. 6

Chesterton 27, Munster 7

Concord 38, LaPorte 14

Warsaw 14, Fort Wayne Snider 3

Lafayette Jefferson 44, Huntington North 6

Indianapolis Cathedral 24, New Palestine 21

Plainfield 43, Terre Haute South 8

Bloomington South 40, Bloomington North 0

Castle 28, Evansville North 14

The regional winners advance to the Class 5A semistate championships Nov. 20.

The Class 5A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 4A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features several compelling regional matchups, including a showdown between Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Roncalli.

Bishop Chatard advanced with a 41-8 victory over previously undefeated Danville.

Roncalli defeated Mooresville 55-19 to claim its sectional championship.

Both teams enter the regional round 10-2.

In northern Indiana, undefeated Northridge hosts Hobart.

Northridge improved to 12-0 with a 43-21 victory over NorthWood, while Hobart advanced with a 44-21 victory over Hammond Morton.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger will host Muncie Central after both teams earned sectional championship victories.

Bishop Dwenger defeated East Noble 35-14, ending the Knights' undefeated season. Muncie Central advanced with a 31-27 victory over Logansport.

The final regional features Heritage Hills traveling to East Central.

Heritage Hills defeated Evansville Harrison 34-13, while East Central rolled past Columbus East 63-30.

Class 4A Regional Championships — Friday, Nov. 13

Hobart (9-3) at Northridge (12-0)

Muncie Central (9-3) at Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (11-1)

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (10-2) at Roncalli (10-2)

Heritage Hills (10-2) at East Central (10-2)

Class 4A Sectional Championship Scores — Nov. 6

Hobart 44, Hammond Morton 21

Northridge 43, NorthWood 21

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 35, East Noble 14

Muncie Central 31, Logansport 27

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 41, Danville 8

Roncalli 55, Mooresville 19

East Central 63, Columbus East 30

Heritage Hills 34, Evansville Harrison 13

The regional winners advance to the Class 4A semistate championships Nov. 20.

The Class 4A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 3A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features undefeated Evansville Memorial and Indian Creek in one of the biggest regional championship matchups in the state.

Evansville Memorial enters the regional round 12-0 after defeating Evansville Mater Dei 28-7 in the sectional championship.

Indian Creek improved to 11-0 with a 37-7 victory over Sullivan.

The winner will advance to the semistate round with its undefeated season intact.

In northern Indiana, Andrean hosts Angola.

Andrean defeated Twin Lakes 38-7, while Angola advanced with a 14-10 victory over West Noble.

Undefeated Bluffton travels to Hamilton Heights.

Bluffton improved to 12-0 with a 25-7 victory over Heritage, while Hamilton Heights defeated West Lafayette 34-28.

The remaining regional features Tri-West traveling to Lawrenceburg.

Tri-West defeated Western Boone 35-7, while Lawrenceburg advanced with a 28-14 victory over Batesville.

Class 3A Regional Championships — Friday, Nov. 13

Angola (9-3) at Andrean (11-1)

Bluffton (12-0) at Hamilton Heights (9-3)

Tri-West (10-2) at Lawrenceburg (11-1)

Indian Creek (11-0) at Evansville Memorial (12-0)

Class 3A Sectional Championship Scores — Nov. 6

Andrean 38, Twin Lakes 7

Angola 14, West Noble 10

Bluffton 25, Heritage 7

Hamilton Heights 34, West Lafayette 28

Tri-West 35, Western Boone 7

Lawrenceburg 28, Batesville 14

Indian Creek 37, Sullivan 7

Evansville Memorial 28, Evansville Mater Dei 7

The regional winners advance to the Class 3A semistate championships Nov. 20.

The Class 3A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 2A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features three undefeated teams, including Eastern Hancock and South Putnam, which will meet in a regional championship showdown.

Eastern Hancock improved to 12-0 with a 39-6 victory over Indianapolis Lutheran, ending the Saints' undefeated season.

South Putnam also improved to 12-0 with a 49-18 victory over Monrovia.

The matchup guarantees that one undefeated season will end Friday night.

Brownstown Central, another undefeated contender, hosts North Posey.

Brownstown Central improved to 12-0 with a 63-6 victory over Switzerland County, while North Posey advanced with a 56-26 victory over Linton-Stockton.

In northern Indiana, undefeated Eastside hosts Wheeler.

Eastside improved to 11-0 with a 42-0 shutout of Rochester, while Wheeler advanced with a 57-8 victory over Knox.

The remaining regional features Lapel traveling to Oak Hill.

Lapel defeated Hagerstown 48-0, while Oak Hill advanced with a 49-33 victory over Lewis Cass.

Class 2A Regional Championships — Friday, Nov. 13

Wheeler (11-1) at Eastside (11-0)

Lapel (11-1) at Oak Hill (7-5)

Eastern Hancock (12-0) at South Putnam (12-0)

North Posey (11-1) at Brownstown Central (12-0)

Class 2A Sectional Championship Scores — Nov. 6

Wheeler 57, Knox 8

Eastside 42, Rochester 0

Oak Hill 49, Lewis Cass 33

Lapel 48, Hagerstown 0

Eastern Hancock 39, Indianapolis Lutheran 6

South Putnam 49, Monrovia 18

Brownstown Central 63, Switzerland County 6

North Posey 56, Linton-Stockton 26

The regional winners advance to the Class 2A semistate championships Nov. 20.

The Class 2A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Class 1A Indiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features several undefeated teams and four compelling regional championship matchups.

Pioneer enters the regional round 12-0 after defeating Caston 21-14 in the sectional championship.

The Panthers will travel to South Adams, which advanced with a 42-15 victory over Fremont.

Another undefeated showdown features North Daviess at Riverton Parke.

North Daviess improved to 12-0 with a 35-7 victory over Forest Park, while Riverton Parke remained unbeaten with a 49-21 victory over Cloverdale.

In northern Indiana, North Judson-San Pierre travels to Clinton Prairie.

North Judson-San Pierre advanced with a 40-8 victory over West Central, while Clinton Prairie defeated Lafayette Central Catholic 27-21.

The remaining regional features Knightstown traveling to Milan.

Knightstown defeated Tri 42-6, while Milan advanced with a 27-16 victory over North Decatur.

Class 1A Regional Championships — Friday, Nov. 13

North Judson-San Pierre (11-1) at Clinton Prairie (8-4)

Pioneer (12-0) at South Adams (10-2)

Knightstown (10-2) at Milan (10-2)

North Daviess (12-0) at Riverton Parke (11-0)

Class 1A Sectional Championship Scores — Nov. 6

North Judson-San Pierre 40, West Central 8

Clinton Prairie 27, Lafayette Central Catholic 21

Pioneer 21, Caston 14

South Adams 42, Fremont 15

Knightstown 42, Tri 6

Milan 27, North Decatur 16

Riverton Parke 49, Cloverdale 21

North Daviess 35, Forest Park 7

The regional winners advance to the Class 1A semistate championships Nov. 20.

The Class 1A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

When Are the 2026 Indiana High School Football State Championships?

The Indiana High School Athletic Association will crown six state football champions over Thanksgiving weekend.

All six championship games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Three championships are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, followed by three more Saturday, Nov. 28.

Friday, Nov. 27

11 a.m. — Class 2A state championship

3 p.m. — Class 4A state championship

7 p.m. — Class 6A state championship

Saturday, Nov. 28

11 a.m. — Class 1A state championship

3 p.m. — Class 3A state championship

7 p.m. — Class 5A state championship

All times are Eastern.

What's Next in the Indiana High School Football Playoffs?

The IHSAA regional championship round takes place Friday, Nov. 13, with 24 games scheduled across the six classifications.

The winners will advance to the semistate championships Nov. 20.

Several undefeated teams will be eliminated Friday, including at least one in the Class 6A matchup between Penn and Crown Point, the Class 3A showdown between Indian Creek and Evansville Memorial, and the Class 2A meeting between Eastern Hancock and South Putnam.

The postseason concludes Nov. 27-28, when six state champions will be crowned at Lucas Oil Stadium.

High School On SI will continue updating the Indiana high school football playoff brackets with regional championship scores, semistate matchups and state championship information throughout November.