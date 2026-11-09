Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 9, 2026)

The Indiana high school football postseason continued Friday with the round of sectional championship games, producing several statement victories and a few significant changes to the state's latest Top 25 rankings.

Brownsburg and Warren Central continued their unbeaten seasons with convincing victories, while Lawrence North, Center Grove and Carroll also advanced with impressive performances. Carmel added another postseason victory, this time edging Hamilton Southeastern 17-14, while Cathedral knocked off defending state champion New Palestine in a 24-21 thriller.

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Crown Point, Penn, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Roncalli were among the other programs to advance, while Northridge and Bloomington South continued their impressive campaigns with victories.

With the regional championship round scheduled for Nov. 13, the remaining contenders are one step closer to a potential state championship appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here is the latest High School On SI Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. Brownsburg

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brownsburg 42, Ben Davis 7

Loss(es): None

Brownsburg continued its dominant season with a convincing 42-7 victory over Ben Davis, advancing to the regional championship round while maintaining its position as Indiana's top-ranked team. The Bulldogs now face another major challenge when they travel to take on Lawrence North in a matchup between two of the state's premier Class 6A programs.

2. Warren Central

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Warren Central 49, Franklin Central 20

Loss(es): None

Warren Central remained unbeaten with a commanding 49-20 victory over Franklin Central, continuing its impressive march through the postseason. The Warriors now prepare for a highly anticipated regional championship showdown against Center Grove, with another opportunity to demonstrate their championship credentials.

3. Lawrence North

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Lawrence North 44, North Central 13

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25; Warren Central, 53-37

Lawrence North continued its postseason run with a convincing 44-13 victory over North Central. The Wildcats now get an opportunity to make an even bigger statement when they try to avenge a regular-season loss to unbeaten and top-ranked Brownsburg in Friday's regional championship.

4. Center Grove

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Center Grove 44, Columbus North 0

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14; Lawrence North, 28-20

Center Grove delivered one of the weekend's most impressive defensive performances, shutting out Columbus North to advance to the regional championship round. The Trojans now face a difficult road assignment against unbeaten Warren Central, setting up another significant test in their pursuit of a state championship.

5. Carroll

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Carroll 56, Homestead 0

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17

Carroll put together a dominant performance in its Fort Wayne-area showdown with Homestead, rolling to a 56-0 victory to capture the sectional championship. The Chargers will now face Carmel in the regional championship, with an opportunity to take another significant step toward a Class 6A state title.

6. Carmel

Record: 7-4

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Carmel 17, Hamilton Southeastern 14

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34; Lawrence North, 28-21; Warren Central, 42-28

Carmel continued its postseason surge with a hard-fought 17-14 victory over Hamilton Southeastern, adding another impressive result to its résumé after eliminating Westfield the previous week. The Greyhounds now travel to face Carroll in a regional championship matchup that will provide another opportunity to demonstrate just how dangerous they have become.

7. Westfield

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 38-14; Carmel, 48-45

Westfield remains among Indiana's top programs despite seeing its season come to an end following its narrow sectional loss to Carmel. The Shamrocks finished with an 8-2 record and will head into the offseason after another competitive campaign.

8. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 35, East Noble 14

Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger continued its impressive postseason march with a 35-14 victory over previously unbeaten East Noble, securing another sectional championship for the Saints. Bishop Dwenger now welcomes Muncie Central in the regional championship, with another opportunity to strengthen its position among Indiana's top Class 4A contenders.

9. Cathedral

Record: 8-3

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Cathedral 24, New Palestine 21

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19; Trotwood-Madison (Ohio), 17-10

Cathedral delivered one of the weekend's most significant victories, knocking off defending state champion New Palestine 24-21 to capture the sectional championship. The Irish now travel to face Plainfield in the regional round, looking to continue their postseason run and move another step closer to a potential state championship.

10. Crown Point

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Crown Point 57, Lake Central 27

Loss(es): None

Crown Point continued its unbeaten season with an explosive 57-27 victory over Lake Central, capturing the sectional championship and maintaining its place among Indiana's elite programs. The Bulldogs now prepare for a major regional showdown against fellow unbeaten Penn, setting up one of the weekend's most intriguing Class 6A matchups.

11. Penn

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Penn 48, Elkhart 7

Loss(es): None

Penn continued its dominant campaign with a convincing 48-7 victory over Elkhart, advancing to the regional championship with its unbeaten record intact. The Kingsmen now travel to take on unbeaten Crown Point in a matchup between two of Indiana's most impressive programs this season.

12. Zionsville

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7; Brownsburg, 38-3; Brownsburg, 48-10

Zionsville remains among Indiana's top programs despite seeing its season come to an end following its sectional loss to Brownsburg. The Eagles finished 7-3, with two of their three defeats coming against the state's top-ranked Bulldogs.

13. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 41, Danville 8

Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14; Elder (Ohio), 31-21

Bishop Chatard delivered one of its most impressive performances of the season, handing previously unbeaten Danville its first loss with a commanding 41-8 victory in the sectional championship. The Trojans now face another familiar opponent in Roncalli, setting up an intriguing regional showdown between two of Indianapolis' most accomplished programs.

14. Roncalli

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Roncalli 55, Mooresville 19

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14

Roncalli continued its impressive postseason campaign with a 55-19 victory over Mooresville, capturing the sectional championship and maintaining its position among Indiana's top teams. The Royals now prepare for a regional championship showdown against Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in a matchup that should provide a tremendous test for both programs.

15. Ben Davis

Record: 5-6

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Brownsburg 42, Ben Davis 7

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10; Warren Central, 25-8; Lawrence North, 54-28; Carmel, 28-24; Brownsburg, 42-7

Ben Davis saw its postseason run come to an end with a 42-7 loss to top-ranked Brownsburg in the sectional championship. The Giants finish the season with a 5-6 record after facing one of the state's most challenging schedules.

16. East Central

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: East Central 63, Columbus East 30

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7; Roncalli, 28-10

East Central continued its explosive postseason run with a 63-30 victory over Columbus East, capturing the sectional championship and remaining firmly positioned among Indiana's leading Class 4A contenders. The Trojans now face Heritage Hills in the regional championship, with another opportunity to showcase their offensive firepower.

17. New Palestine

Record: 7-4

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Cathedral 24, New Palestine 21

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6; Roncalli, 20-6; IMG Academy, 49-7; Cathedral, 24-21

New Palestine saw its postseason hopes come to an end in a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Cathedral, ending the Dragons' bid to defend their Class 5A state championship. Despite the disappointing finish, the Dragons put together another competitive season and remain one of Indiana's most respected programs.

18. Avon

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7; Westfield, 49-16; Zionsville, 33-13; Ben Davis, 32-10

Avon remains in the Top 25 despite seeing its season conclude with a 6-4 record following its sectional loss to Ben Davis. The Orioles faced a challenging schedule throughout the campaign but will now turn their attention toward preparing for next season.

19. Northridge

Record: 12-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Northridge 43, NorthWood 21

Loss(es): None

Northridge continued its remarkable unbeaten season with a 43-21 victory over NorthWood, capturing the sectional championship and keeping its championship aspirations firmly intact. The Raiders now face another significant challenge when they welcome Hobart in the regional championship, with a chance to move one step closer to a state title.

20. Bloomington South

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Bloomington South 40, Bloomington North 0

Loss(es): Ironton (OH), 37-0; Center Grove, 28-14

Bloomington South delivered a dominant performance in the Bloomington rivalry, shutting out Bloomington North 40-0 to capture the sectional championship. The Panthers now face Castle in the regional championship, with another opportunity to demonstrate their strength as one of Indiana's top Class 5A programs.

21. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 5-6

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Carmel 17, Hamilton Southeastern 14

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7; Westfield, 36-7; Zionsville, 30-14; Brownsburg, 35-7; Carmel, 17-14

Hamilton Southeastern saw its postseason run come to an end with a narrow 17-14 loss to Carmel in the sectional championship. The Royals finish the season at 5-6 after competing against some of Indiana's strongest Class 6A programs.

22. Franklin Central

Record: 5-7

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Warren Central 49, Franklin Central 20

Loss(es): Roncalli, 21-7; Brownsburg, 48-0; Zionsville, 30-26; Avon, 34-27; Hamilton Southeastern, 35-14; Westfield, 42-14; Warren Central, 49-20

Franklin Central's postseason run came to an end with a 49-20 loss to unbeaten Warren Central in the sectional championship. The Flashes put together a competitive season and earned their place among Indiana's top programs after making their way into the rankings.

23. Danville

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 41, Danville 8

Loss(es): None

Danville finally saw its unbeaten season come to an end after running into a formidable Indianapolis Bishop Chatard team in the sectional championship. The Warriors finish with an impressive 11-1 record after establishing themselves as one of Indiana's most successful programs throughout the season.

24. East Noble

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 35, East Noble 14

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 35-14

East Noble saw its outstanding season come to an end with a 35-14 loss to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in the sectional championship. The Knights finish with an impressive 11-1 record after putting together one of the state's strongest campaigns in Class 4A.

25. Merrillville

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14; Crown Point, 43-33

Merrillville remains in the Top 25 despite seeing its season conclude following its sectional loss to Crown Point the previous week. Both of the Pirates' defeats this season came against the Bulldogs, underscoring the difficult challenge posed by one of Indiana's top programs.

Final Analysis

The latest Indiana Top 25 rankings reflect a postseason that is quickly separating the championship contenders from the rest of the field.

Brownsburg and Warren Central remain the teams to beat, with both programs carrying unbeaten records into the regional championship round. Lawrence North and Center Grove also remain firmly in the Class 6A conversation, setting up two compelling matchups involving the state's top-ranked teams.

Carroll and Carmel will meet in another intriguing regional showdown, while Crown Point and Penn will put their unbeaten records on the line against one another. Those four matchups alone should make for an outstanding weekend of Indiana high school football.

In Class 5A, Cathedral's victory over New Palestine represents one of the biggest results of the postseason so far, while Bloomington South continues to look like a legitimate championship contender.

The Class 4A picture is equally compelling, with unbeaten Northridge still rolling and Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Roncalli and East Central all advancing to the regional championship round this coming weekend.