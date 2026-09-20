High School Football Game Ends 5-2 in Overtime — Without a Single Touchdown

There were no touchdowns.

There were no extra points.

There weren't even any field goals during regulation.

Yet somebody had to win.

Goshen finally did, defeating Plymouth 5-2 in overtime Friday night in Indiana, in one of the strangest high school football games of the season.

Yes, 5-2.

According to The Goshen News, senior Trenton Clark kicked a 25-yard field goal in overtime to give the RedHawks the Northern Lakes Conference victory at Foreman Field.

Clark's kick was the only conventional scoring play of the entire game.

The other four points came on a pair of safeties.

Two Teams, Two Safeties

The unusual scoring started with 4:53 remaining in the first quarter.

A Plymouth snap went into its own end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 Goshen lead.

Plymouth returned the favor in the second quarter.

With 7:43 remaining before halftime, Goshen had its own snap sail into the end zone for a Plymouth safety.

That tied the game 2-2.

And that's where the score remained.

Through halftime.

Through the third quarter.

Through the fourth quarter.

According to The Goshen News, the second half featured turnovers, a blocked Goshen field goal and multiple missed Plymouth field-goal attempts. Plymouth had a chance to win in regulation, but a 17-yard field-goal attempt with 51.7 seconds remaining was unsuccessful.

So a high school football game tied 2-2 went to overtime.

Finally, Someone Scores the Conventional Way

Plymouth got the ball first in overtime but again couldn't capitalize.

A 29-yard field-goal attempt missed.

That left Goshen needing only a score of any kind to end one of the strangest games either team is likely to play.

Clark delivered.

His 25-yard field goal sailed through the uprights, giving Goshen three points and producing the almost unbelievable final score:

Goshen 5, Plymouth 2.

The victory improved Goshen to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference while Plymouth fell to 1-4 and 0-3.

WTHR in Indianapolis also highlighted the unusual result Saturday, noting that the final score looked considerably more like something from a baseball diamond than a football field.

The comparison is hard to argue. Football offers plenty of ways to score, but Goshen and Plymouth needed only two of them Friday night. Each team recorded a safety in regulation before Goshen finally won it with a field goal in overtime.

There were no touchdowns, extra points or 2-point conversions. Just two safeties, one field goal and a 5-2 final score that might cause anyone seeing it for the first time to check twice to make sure it isn't a typo.