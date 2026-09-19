The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, September 18, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.

Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, September 18, 2026.

Illinois High School Football Final Scores - September 18

Abingdon/Avon 40, Monmouth United 0

Addison Trail 47, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 19

ALAH (CO-OP) 68, Argenta-Oreana 14

Althoff Catholic 35, Roxana 28

Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 44, Polo 16

Anna-Jonesboro 14, Benton 14

Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Knoxville 13

Antioch 73, Round Lake 33

Auburn 36, Pleasant Plains 19

Aurora Central Catholic 48, Walther Christian Academy 0

Aurora East 50, Larkin 12

Ballard Memorial 49, Vienna/Goreville 7

Barrington 49, Hoffman Estates 21

(#11) Batavia 55, St. Charles North 34

Belvidere North 34, Boylan Catholic 0

Bishop McNamara 42, Aurora Christian 22

Bloomington 28, Richwoods 21

Bloomington Central Catholic 30, Monticello 13

Blue Island Eisenhower 33, Argo 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais 41, Andrew 14

Breese Central 14, Jersey 7

(#5) Brother Rice 63, Niles Notre Dame 28

Bushnell-Prairie City 42, Galva 20

Byron 48, Stillman Valley 0

Cahokia 48, Carbondale 14

Calhoun/Brussels 50, WC (CO-OP) 6

Carlinville 36, North Mac 7

Carrollton 27, Pleasant Hill/Western 6

Carterville 45, Salem 0

Casey-Westfield 40, Lawrenceville 20

Central 14, Prairie Ridge 0

Central A & M 28, Shelbyville 0

Centralia 56, Columbia 20

Chester 41, Wesclin 7

Chicago Christian 27, Marian Central Catholic 12

Chicago Hope Academy 14, Christ the King 8

(#4) Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, St. Patrick 7

Clifton Central 36, Oakwood 33

Coal City 55, Reed-Custer 13

Collinsville 30, Alton 28

Comer 16, South Shore International 12

Conant 21, Palatine 14

Crystal Lake South 37, Crystal Lake Central 14

DePaul College Prep 34, Saint Viator 20

Dixon 18, North Boone 6

(#6) Downers Grove North 51, Proviso West 0

Durand/Pecatonica 40, Genoa-Kingston 15

Dwight 28, Seneca 18

Dyett 52, Johnson 0

East Moline United 38, Geneseo 28

East Peoria 26, Canton 20

(#1) East St. Louis 61, Belleville East 0

Edwardsville 48, Granite City 0

El Paso-Gridley 28, Tri-Valley 7

Erie-Prophetstown 39, Orion 6

Eureka 1, Clinton 0

Evergreen Park 14, Reavis 13

Farmington 26, Elmwood/Brimfield 14

(#13) Fenwick 28, St. Francis 21

Forreston 62, Pearl City-Eastland 20

Frankfort 32, Nashville 19

Freeburg 52, Civic Memorial 20

Freeport 35, Rockford Auburn 0

Fremd 36, Schaumburg 21

Galena 54, Dakota 22

(#14) Geneva 41, Lake Park 15

Glenbard East 20, Glenbard South 12

(#20) Glenbard West 37, (#17) Lyons 16

Glenwood 49, Rock Island 21

Grant Community 31, North Chicago 12

Grayslake Central 30, Lakes 7

Greenfield/Northwestern 46, North Greene 6

Greenville 46, Pana 1

Hamilton County 34, Eldorado 0

Hampshire 26, Dundee-Crown 12

Harlem 29, Jefferson 0

Harrisburg 35, Massac County 0

Herrin 99, Murphysboro 96

Hersey 49, Buffalo Grove 14

Heyworth 14, LeRoy 14

Highland 49, Macomb 27

Highland Park 35, Evanston 28

Hillcrest 38, Lemont 20

Hillsboro 42, Staunton/Bunker Hill 22

Hinsdale Central 35, Downers Grove South 0

Hinsdale South 35, Willowbrook 16

Hononegah 17, Guilford 14

Huntley 42, Cary-Grove 35

(#7) IC Catholic Prep 40, Leo 0

Illini West 46, Hamilton/Warsaw 32

Jacobs 49, McHenry 6

Johnsburg 22, Woodstock 13

Johnston City 30, Flora 19

Joliet Catholic 56, Marian Catholic 6

Kaneland 41, Sycamore 13

Kankakee 28, Lincoln-Way West 14

Kennedy 42, Solorio 0

Lake Zurich 24, Zion-Benton 7

LaSalle-Peru 47, Ottawa 14

Lena-Winslow 46, Morrison 7

Lincoln Park 12, Amundsen 7

Lincoln-Way Central 38, (#9) Homewood-Flossmoor 27

(#3) Lincoln-Way East 38, (#23) Sandburg 17

Lisle 34, Herscher 28

Lockport 48, Stagg 0

MacArthur 8, Normal University 0

Mahomet-Seymour 44, Mt. Zion 14

(#25) Maine South 56, Deerfield 27

Maine West 56, Maine East 0

Marengo 28, Woodstock North 7

Maroa-Forsyth 63, PORTAACCG (CO-OP) 14

Marshall 20, Robinson 7

Mattoon 23, Charleston 22

Mendota 7, Kewanee 7

Mercer County 3, Newman Central Catholic 0

Milford/Cissna Park 44, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 8

Milledgeville 57, Ashton-Franklin Center 14

Minooka 25, Joliet West 17

Moline 35, Quincy 28

Momence 47, Hoopeston/Armstrong 26

Monmouth-Roseville 30, Hall/Putnam County 14

(#15) Morris 44, Rochelle 13

Morton 43, Dunlap 21

Mt. Carmel 24, Paris 20

Mt. Vernon 33, Marion 14

Naperville Central 42, DeKalb 17

Naperville North 41, Metea Valley 3

(#21) Nazareth Academy 17, (#8) Providence Catholic 7

Neuqua Valley 38, Waubonsie Valley 21

New Trier 56, Niles West 0

Niles North 28, Vernon Hills 27

Normal Community 41, Champaign Central 7

Normal West 41, Peoria Notre Dame 13

O'Fallon 48, Belleville West 24

Oak Lawn 49, Shepard 24

Oak Park-River Forest 24, York 21

Olympia 43, Athens 41

Oregon 42, Rock Falls 7

Oswego 35, Plainfield South 6

Oswego East 37, Joliet Central 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6

Payton College Prep 27, Taft 13

Pekin 36, Washington 19

Peoria 60, Centennial 22

Peotone 42, Streator 0

Plainfield North 35, Romeoville 0

Portage Northern 46, Princeton 8

Prairie Central 14, Illinois Valley Central 6

Princeville 35, Bureau Valley 20

Prospect 54, Elk Grove 7

Rich Township 41, Bloom 0

Richards 40, Oak Forest 21

Richland County 30, Newton 25

Richmond-Burton 49, Plano 7

Riverdale 26, Rockridge 7

Riverton 46, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 0

(#10) Rochester 56, Lincoln 6

Sacred Heart-Griffin 14, Jacksonville 7

(#12) Saint Ignatius College Prep 42, (#16) St. Rita 16

Sandwich 35, Harvard 7

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 19, Arcola 12

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 38, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 14

South Beloit 27, Hiawatha 6

Southwestern 1, Litchfield/Mt. Olive 0

Sparta/Steeleville 43, Red Bud 7

Springfield 45, Lanphier 8

St. Bede 76, Marquette 33

St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Rantoul 8

Stark County 22, ROWVA/Williamsfield 20

Stevenson 27, Mundelein 20

Stockton 44, Fulton 14

Streamwood 21, Ridgewood 21

Sullivan 27, Fisher 6

Taylorville 28, Effingham 7

Thornton Fractional North 42, Thornton Fractional South 7

Tinley Park 42, Bremen 8

Tolono Unity 7, Pontiac 0

Triad 49, Mascoutah 16

Tuscola 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 20, Hutsonville/Palestine 14

Vandalia 44, Gillespie 0

Von Steuben 42, The Noble Academy 0

Warren Township 35, Lake Forest 21

Warrensburg-Latham 13, Ridgeview/Lexington 6

Waterloo 45, East Alton-Wood River 8

Westinghouse 42, Prosser 0

Wheaton Academy 42, St. Edward 7

(#22) Wheaton North 16, St. Charles East 12

(#18) Wheaton-Warrenville South 17, Glenbard North 0

Williamsville 48, Pittsfield 6

Wilmington 30, Manteno 13

Yorkville 35, Plainfield East 14

Scores Not Yet Reported

Chicago Academy/Disney II vs. UADVAA (CO-OP)

Chicago Marshall vs. UIC College Prep

North Lawndale vs. Crane Medical

Sterling vs. Galesburg

Thornridge vs. Thornton

Flanagan/Woodland vs. St. Anne/Donovan

Springfield Southeast vs. Quincy Notre Dame

Marquette Catholic vs. Mater Dei

AHOLSHA (CO-OP) vs. CLKCD (CO-OP)

Orangeville vs. West Carroll

Lutheran vs. Winnebago

Crete-Monee vs. Thornwood

Elgin vs. West Aurora

Wauconda vs. Grayslake North

Dupo vs. Carlyle

Belvidere vs. Rockford East

Fenton vs. Riverside-Brookfield

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman vs. Westville

Waukegan vs. Libertyville

Fairfield vs. Carmi-White County

Peoria Heights vs. West Prairie/Southeastern

Nokomis vs. Villa Grove/Heritage

Rushville-Industry vs. Havana

Plainfield Central vs. Bolingbrook

Brown County vs. TMCV (CO-OP)

SFEM (CO-OP) vs. Oblong

Unity/Seymour vs. Camp Point Central

Charleston vs. Effingham

Bartlett vs. South Elgin

Glenbrook South vs. Glenbrook North

West Chicago vs. Elmwood Park

DuQuoin vs. Pinckneyville

Manual vs. Danville

Cumberland vs. TC (CO-OP)

Wheeling vs. Rolling Meadows

Marist vs. Marmion

De La Salle vs. St. Laurence

Carmel vs. (#24) Montini Catholic

Kenwood vs. Whitney Young

Metamora vs. Limestone

View our full Illinois high school football scoreboard.