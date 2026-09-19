Illinois High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, September 18, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.
Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, September 18, 2026.
Illinois High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Abingdon/Avon 40, Monmouth United 0
Addison Trail 47, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 19
ALAH (CO-OP) 68, Argenta-Oreana 14
Althoff Catholic 35, Roxana 28
Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio 44, Polo 16
Anna-Jonesboro 14, Benton 14
Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Knoxville 13
Antioch 73, Round Lake 33
Auburn 36, Pleasant Plains 19
Aurora Central Catholic 48, Walther Christian Academy 0
Aurora East 50, Larkin 12
Ballard Memorial 49, Vienna/Goreville 7
Barrington 49, Hoffman Estates 21
(#11) Batavia 55, St. Charles North 34
Belvidere North 34, Boylan Catholic 0
Bishop McNamara 42, Aurora Christian 22
Bloomington 28, Richwoods 21
Bloomington Central Catholic 30, Monticello 13
Blue Island Eisenhower 33, Argo 0
Bradley-Bourbonnais 41, Andrew 14
Breese Central 14, Jersey 7
(#5) Brother Rice 63, Niles Notre Dame 28
Bushnell-Prairie City 42, Galva 20
Byron 48, Stillman Valley 0
Cahokia 48, Carbondale 14
Calhoun/Brussels 50, WC (CO-OP) 6
Carlinville 36, North Mac 7
Carrollton 27, Pleasant Hill/Western 6
Carterville 45, Salem 0
Casey-Westfield 40, Lawrenceville 20
Central 14, Prairie Ridge 0
Central A & M 28, Shelbyville 0
Centralia 56, Columbia 20
Chester 41, Wesclin 7
Chicago Christian 27, Marian Central Catholic 12
Chicago Hope Academy 14, Christ the King 8
(#4) Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, St. Patrick 7
Clifton Central 36, Oakwood 33
Coal City 55, Reed-Custer 13
Collinsville 30, Alton 28
Comer 16, South Shore International 12
Conant 21, Palatine 14
Crystal Lake South 37, Crystal Lake Central 14
DePaul College Prep 34, Saint Viator 20
Dixon 18, North Boone 6
(#6) Downers Grove North 51, Proviso West 0
Durand/Pecatonica 40, Genoa-Kingston 15
Dwight 28, Seneca 18
Dyett 52, Johnson 0
East Moline United 38, Geneseo 28
East Peoria 26, Canton 20
(#1) East St. Louis 61, Belleville East 0
Edwardsville 48, Granite City 0
El Paso-Gridley 28, Tri-Valley 7
Erie-Prophetstown 39, Orion 6
Eureka 1, Clinton 0
Evergreen Park 14, Reavis 13
Farmington 26, Elmwood/Brimfield 14
(#13) Fenwick 28, St. Francis 21
Forreston 62, Pearl City-Eastland 20
Frankfort 32, Nashville 19
Freeburg 52, Civic Memorial 20
Freeport 35, Rockford Auburn 0
Fremd 36, Schaumburg 21
Galena 54, Dakota 22
(#14) Geneva 41, Lake Park 15
Glenbard East 20, Glenbard South 12
(#20) Glenbard West 37, (#17) Lyons 16
Glenwood 49, Rock Island 21
Grant Community 31, North Chicago 12
Grayslake Central 30, Lakes 7
Greenfield/Northwestern 46, North Greene 6
Greenville 46, Pana 1
Hamilton County 34, Eldorado 0
Hampshire 26, Dundee-Crown 12
Harlem 29, Jefferson 0
Harrisburg 35, Massac County 0
Herrin 99, Murphysboro 96
Hersey 49, Buffalo Grove 14
Heyworth 14, LeRoy 14
Highland 49, Macomb 27
Highland Park 35, Evanston 28
Hillcrest 38, Lemont 20
Hillsboro 42, Staunton/Bunker Hill 22
Hinsdale Central 35, Downers Grove South 0
Hinsdale South 35, Willowbrook 16
Hononegah 17, Guilford 14
Huntley 42, Cary-Grove 35
(#7) IC Catholic Prep 40, Leo 0
Illini West 46, Hamilton/Warsaw 32
Jacobs 49, McHenry 6
Johnsburg 22, Woodstock 13
Johnston City 30, Flora 19
Joliet Catholic 56, Marian Catholic 6
Kaneland 41, Sycamore 13
Kankakee 28, Lincoln-Way West 14
Kennedy 42, Solorio 0
Lake Zurich 24, Zion-Benton 7
LaSalle-Peru 47, Ottawa 14
Lena-Winslow 46, Morrison 7
Lincoln Park 12, Amundsen 7
Lincoln-Way Central 38, (#9) Homewood-Flossmoor 27
(#3) Lincoln-Way East 38, (#23) Sandburg 17
Lisle 34, Herscher 28
Lockport 48, Stagg 0
MacArthur 8, Normal University 0
Mahomet-Seymour 44, Mt. Zion 14
(#25) Maine South 56, Deerfield 27
Maine West 56, Maine East 0
Marengo 28, Woodstock North 7
Maroa-Forsyth 63, PORTAACCG (CO-OP) 14
Marshall 20, Robinson 7
Mattoon 23, Charleston 22
Mendota 7, Kewanee 7
Mercer County 3, Newman Central Catholic 0
Milford/Cissna Park 44, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 8
Milledgeville 57, Ashton-Franklin Center 14
Minooka 25, Joliet West 17
Moline 35, Quincy 28
Momence 47, Hoopeston/Armstrong 26
Monmouth-Roseville 30, Hall/Putnam County 14
(#15) Morris 44, Rochelle 13
Morton 43, Dunlap 21
Mt. Carmel 24, Paris 20
Mt. Vernon 33, Marion 14
Naperville Central 42, DeKalb 17
Naperville North 41, Metea Valley 3
(#21) Nazareth Academy 17, (#8) Providence Catholic 7
Neuqua Valley 38, Waubonsie Valley 21
New Trier 56, Niles West 0
Niles North 28, Vernon Hills 27
Normal Community 41, Champaign Central 7
Normal West 41, Peoria Notre Dame 13
O'Fallon 48, Belleville West 24
Oak Lawn 49, Shepard 24
Oak Park-River Forest 24, York 21
Olympia 43, Athens 41
Oregon 42, Rock Falls 7
Oswego 35, Plainfield South 6
Oswego East 37, Joliet Central 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6
Payton College Prep 27, Taft 13
Pekin 36, Washington 19
Peoria 60, Centennial 22
Peotone 42, Streator 0
Plainfield North 35, Romeoville 0
Portage Northern 46, Princeton 8
Prairie Central 14, Illinois Valley Central 6
Princeville 35, Bureau Valley 20
Prospect 54, Elk Grove 7
Rich Township 41, Bloom 0
Richards 40, Oak Forest 21
Richland County 30, Newton 25
Richmond-Burton 49, Plano 7
Riverdale 26, Rockridge 7
Riverton 46, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 0
(#10) Rochester 56, Lincoln 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin 14, Jacksonville 7
(#12) Saint Ignatius College Prep 42, (#16) St. Rita 16
Sandwich 35, Harvard 7
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 19, Arcola 12
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 38, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 14
South Beloit 27, Hiawatha 6
Southwestern 1, Litchfield/Mt. Olive 0
Sparta/Steeleville 43, Red Bud 7
Springfield 45, Lanphier 8
St. Bede 76, Marquette 33
St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Rantoul 8
Stark County 22, ROWVA/Williamsfield 20
Stevenson 27, Mundelein 20
Stockton 44, Fulton 14
Streamwood 21, Ridgewood 21
Sullivan 27, Fisher 6
Taylorville 28, Effingham 7
Thornton Fractional North 42, Thornton Fractional South 7
Tinley Park 42, Bremen 8
Tolono Unity 7, Pontiac 0
Triad 49, Mascoutah 16
Tuscola 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 20, Hutsonville/Palestine 14
Vandalia 44, Gillespie 0
Von Steuben 42, The Noble Academy 0
Warren Township 35, Lake Forest 21
Warrensburg-Latham 13, Ridgeview/Lexington 6
Waterloo 45, East Alton-Wood River 8
Westinghouse 42, Prosser 0
Wheaton Academy 42, St. Edward 7
(#22) Wheaton North 16, St. Charles East 12
(#18) Wheaton-Warrenville South 17, Glenbard North 0
Williamsville 48, Pittsfield 6
Wilmington 30, Manteno 13
Yorkville 35, Plainfield East 14
Scores Not Yet Reported
Chicago Academy/Disney II vs. UADVAA (CO-OP)
Chicago Marshall vs. UIC College Prep
North Lawndale vs. Crane Medical
Sterling vs. Galesburg
Thornridge vs. Thornton
Flanagan/Woodland vs. St. Anne/Donovan
Springfield Southeast vs. Quincy Notre Dame
Marquette Catholic vs. Mater Dei
AHOLSHA (CO-OP) vs. CLKCD (CO-OP)
Orangeville vs. West Carroll
Lutheran vs. Winnebago
Crete-Monee vs. Thornwood
Elgin vs. West Aurora
Wauconda vs. Grayslake North
Dupo vs. Carlyle
Belvidere vs. Rockford East
Fenton vs. Riverside-Brookfield
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman vs. Westville
Waukegan vs. Libertyville
Fairfield vs. Carmi-White County
Peoria Heights vs. West Prairie/Southeastern
Nokomis vs. Villa Grove/Heritage
Rushville-Industry vs. Havana
Plainfield Central vs. Bolingbrook
Brown County vs. TMCV (CO-OP)
SFEM (CO-OP) vs. Oblong
Unity/Seymour vs. Camp Point Central
Charleston vs. Effingham
Bartlett vs. South Elgin
Glenbrook South vs. Glenbrook North
West Chicago vs. Elmwood Park
DuQuoin vs. Pinckneyville
Manual vs. Danville
Cumberland vs. TC (CO-OP)
Wheeling vs. Rolling Meadows
Marist vs. Marmion
De La Salle vs. St. Laurence
Carmel vs. (#24) Montini Catholic
Kenwood vs. Whitney Young
Metamora vs. Limestone
View our full Illinois high school football scoreboard.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.