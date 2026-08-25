Indiana High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Carmel, Carroll Surge After Week 1

Indiana high school football's opening week delivered plenty of drama, with several ranked teams making early statements and others taking a tumble in the latest High School on SI Indiana Top 25 rankings.

Warren Central made the biggest impression, knocking off No. 5 Center Grove 20-14 in a battle between two of the state’s top five teams. Carmel also climbed after dominating Fishers, while Ben Davis jumped into the top eight after taking down the previous No. 8 Cathedral.

With another loaded slate ahead, the rankings could shift again quickly. Three Top 10 matchups highlight Week 2: No. 5 Carmel at No. 3 Westfield, No. 7 Carroll at No. 6 Center Grove and No. 8 Ben Davis at No. 10 Avon.

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1. Brownsburg

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 1

Brownsburg got the season started with a comfortable 48-25 win over Lawrence North, and now the Bulldogs turn their attention to their home game against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee of Georgia. The visiting Eagles compete in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA), and they are coming off a hard-fought 42-40 loss to Venice, one of the top programs in Florida. It’s a good test for the Bulldogs to measure themselves against a quality program from Georgia.

Last Week: Brownsburg 48, Lawrence North 25

2. New Palestine

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: New Palestine 28, St. Francis (Ill.) 17

New Palestine defeated a St. Francis squad that was ranked No. 11 in High School On SI’s Illinois Preseason High School Football Top 25. It’s a sign that the Dragons are ready for the rigors of a tough nine-game schedule that includes a late-season matchup with the national No. 1 IMG Academy of Florida. They’ll take on another Top 25 foe from the Hoosier State this Friday when No. 25 East Central pays a visit.

3. Westfield

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Westfield 49, Homestead 21

Westfield looked every bit like a top-three team in a 49-21 opening-night win over Homestead of Fort Wayne. It was a good warmup for this week’s contest against No. 5 Carmel, the first of six games against teams currently ranked in Indiana’s top 25. The Shamrocks now host No. 5 Carmel in one of Indiana's biggest Week 2 matchups.

4. Warren Central

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Warren Central 20, Center Grove 14

Warren Central backed up its preseason No. 4 ranking with a 20-14 victory over No. 5 Center Grove in one of the state's marquee opening-week matchups. The game went according to the rankings, with Warren Central winning 20-14, and the Warriors get a bit of a break this weekend when they visit unranked Elkhart, which edged Concord 22-20.

5. Carmel

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Carmel 47, Fishers 0

Carmel was ranked No. 7 heading into its game against No. 6 Fishers, and unlike the Top 5 battle between Warren Central and Center Grove, it turned out to be a one-sided affair. Carmel moves up two spots just in time for its trip to face No. 3 Westfield Friday night.

6. Center Grove

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Warren Central 20, Center Grove 14

Center Grove came up short in its game against No. 4 Warren Central, but it has another chance this Friday to make a statement against No. 7 Carroll at home in Greenwood.

7. Carroll

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Carroll 54, Hamilton Southeastern 23

Carroll walloped a Hamilton Southeastern squad that was ranked No. 11 to open the season, but it’s immediately back to business in Fort Wayne for the Chargers. They’ll have what could prove to be an even stiffer challenge Friday when they hit the road to face Center Grove.

8. Ben Davis

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Ben Davis 33, Cathedral 27

Ben Davis got a giant win against a Cathedral squad ranked No. 8 to open the season. Now, the Giants inhabit that No. 8 position as they look to build on their momentum with a trek to No. 10 Avon this Friday night.

9. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 15, Roncalli 14

Bishop Dwenger got the season started with a heart-stopping 15-14 overtime win against previous No. 14 Roncalli. They’ll step across the state line Friday for an interstate battle against St. Francis de Sales of Toledo, Ohio.

10. Avon

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Avon 31, Decatur Central 6

Avon beat the previous No. 9 Decatur Central 31-6 to start the 2026 season in top form, and it gets a crack at moving up again this week if it can beat No. 8 Ben Davis at home Friday night.

11. Fishers

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Carmel 47, Fishers 0

As noted above, Fishers was overwhelmed by Carmel on opening night, and the Tigers don’t have much time to figure out what went wrong. A date with No. 20 Lawrence North looms this Friday, but at least they get the Wildcats at home.

12. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Carroll 54, Hamilton Southeastern 23

Hamilton Southeastern was pummeled in a 54-23 loss to Carroll of Fort Wayne, but the Royals get a chance to work out the kinks this week at home against unranked North Central. The Royals will need to regroup quickly with an upcoming gauntlet against Avon, Fishers and Westfield during the first three weeks of September.

13. Cathedral

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Ben Davis 33, Cathedral 27

Cathedral fell in a close game to Ben Davis in the opener, and it won’t get any easier for the Fighting Irish in Week 2 when they host Loyola Academy of Illinois. The visiting Ramblers are currently ranked No. 3 in the High School on SI Illinois High School Football Top 25.

14. Merrillville

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Merrillville 27, Andrean 21

Merrillville beat a solid Andrean squad to get the 2026 campaign underway, and it’ll look to build on that win in a Friday visit to Lafayette Jefferson. It’s the last tuneup before facing a Crown Point squad on Sept. 4 that is currently ranked No. 24 on this list.

15. Decatur Central

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Avon 31, Decatur Central 6

Decatur Central's 31-6 loss to Avon cost the Hawks their spot in the top 10, dropping them six places to No. 15. A Friday visit to Wayne of Fort Wayne gives them an opportunity to rebound before league play begins next week.

16. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 35, Lafayette Jefferson 7

Bishop Chatard picked up an easy win on the road at Lafayette Jefferson to kick off the season, and now the Trojans will host Leo in a final prep before facing No. 18 Roncalli and No. 13 Cathedral in consecutive weeks.

17. Bloomington South

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Bloomington South 44, Bloomington North 6

Bloomington South crushed its rival Bloomington North in a satisfying start to the 2026 season, and it’ll look to build on that Friday at Martinsville.

18. Roncalli

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 15, Roncalli 14

Roncalli drops four spots this week after losing 15-14 to Bishop Dwenger in overtime. It doesn’t have much time to regroup with No. 22 Franklin Central coming to town this week.

19. Lawrence Central

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Lawrence Central 67, Jeffersonville 20

Lawrence Central rolled to a big 67-20 win over Jeffersonville last Friday, and now the Bears look to build on their big start Friday at Zionsville. They’ll face five ranked opponents in their final seven games, so they can’t afford any stumbles.

20. Lawrence North

Record: 0-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Brownsburg 48, Lawrence North 25

Lawrence North is navigating a brutal opening stretch against three consecutive opponents ranked higher on this list. After falling to No. 1 Brownsburg, the Wildcats visit No. 11 Fishers this week before facing No. 19 Lawrence Central.

21. Heritage Hills

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Heritage Hills 49, South Spencer 13

Heritage Hills got the season started in grand fashion, steamrolling South Spencer in a 49-13 rout. Next up for the Patriots is a Friday night contest at Apollo.

22. Franklin Central

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Franklin Central 31, Plainfield 7

Franklin Central eased into its 2026 campaign with a 31-7 win over Plainfield, but there isn’t anything easy about the rest of the Flashes’ schedule, with six opponents currently ranked over the final eight weeks of the regular season. That gauntlet begins this Friday with a road trip to face Roncalli.

23. Penn

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Penn 49, Valparaiso 24

Penn encountered few difficulties in its 49-24 win over Valparaiso last week, and now the Kingsmen will face their crosstown rivals from Mishawaka Friday evening, looking to add to their another quality win.

24. Crown Point

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Crown Point 42, Lowell 7

Crown Point won big in its opener, and the Bulldogs will host a highly regarded Pike contingent from Indianapolis on Friday before hitting the road next week to play No. 14 Merrillville. This is likely to be the most challenging two weeks of the season for the Bulldogs.

25. East Central

Record: 1-0

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: East Central 21, Lawrenceburg 0

East Central got off to a good start against Lawrenceburg, but it’ll have its hands full at No. 2 New Palestine this week, where a Trojans win would be a shocker. They’re ranked here for a reason, though, and these Trojans aren’t likely to just roll over for their highly ranked hosts.