The Tiny Corner of Indiana That Helped Change Volleyball Forever

Volleyball, Indiana.

Ever hear of it?

No? Well, think of Santa Claus, Indiana, except this place doesn't officially exist.

Or does it?

Ask around the volleyball world, and some people might tell you that Volleyball, Indiana, is a real place. They'll point you toward Muncie, Yorktown and the surrounding communities of Delaware County, about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

It's a relatively small corner of the state with an extraordinarily large influence on the sport.

For decades, this area has produced championship high school teams, elite college players, professional athletes and some of the most influential coaches in American volleyball.

At the center of it all are the Shondell family and Munciana Volleyball Club, an organization founded in 1974 that has helped shape the sport across generations.

The area's influence reaches well beyond Indiana.

Even the arrival of professional volleyball in Indianapolis has connections to Munciana. Jim Schumacher, co-founder of the Indy Ignite franchise in Major League Volleyball, developed his appreciation for the sport while watching his daughters compete for the club.

He recognized the sport's growing popularity and saw an opportunity to bring professional volleyball to Indiana.

But the story of this unlikely volleyball capital begins long before professional franchises entered the picture.

From Munciana to the Professional Volleyball Ranks

For generations, young players have traveled to the Muncie and Yorktown area to train and compete with Munciana Volleyball Club.

Some have gone on to become national champions, All-Americans and professional players.

Eva Hudson is among them.

LOVB Atlanta player and former Kentucky Lady Wildcat, Eva Hudson, credits her time at Munciana with providing a solid foundation for her volleyball career. | LOVB Atlanta

The Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger High School graduate traveled to Yorktown to play club volleyball at Munciana before becoming a standout at the University of Kentucky.

Hudson helped Kentucky reach the championship match of the 2025 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament, where the Wildcats fell to Texas A&M.

Now playing professionally for LOVB Atlanta in League One Volleyball, Hudson credits Munciana with providing the foundation for her success.

"I feel like without Munciana, I wouldn't be the player I am today. They just have a no-mercy mentality that I tried to bring into college," Hudson said.

She remembers the demanding training sessions and the attention coaches paid to even the smallest details.

"I remember hitting high hands, which kind of became one of my specialty shots in college," Hudson said. "I remember just spending hours upon hours with him holding a board up, and I'd have to hit the edges of the board to even get out of practice."

Those repetitions helped develop skills she would eventually use at the highest levels of the sport.

"I think it worked out pretty well. Just the way they trained so hard and really trained the fundamentals. Alumni come back a ton of times, and you can play against really great players and people who have gone through Muncie."

Hudson isn't the only professional player who traces her development to Delaware County.

Kylie Murr, a Yorktown High School graduate and Munciana alumna, plays for the Dallas Pulse of Major League Volleyball.

To Murr, growing up in Yorktown meant growing up surrounded by volleyball.

"I lived in a small little town, but little did I know that small little town was going to breed volleyball players," Murr said. "Like, holy cow! I mean, all you do there is eat, sleep, volleyball, eat, sleep, volleyball."

Murr played at Yorktown under coach Stephanie Bloom, who has guided the Tigers to four state championships since 2011.

She credits both Bloom and Munciana with preparing her for a professional career.

"I think absolutely it has made me the player I am today," Murr said. "Stephanie Bloom is someone I was going to mention. Just one of the best out there. I'm so confident that she could lead any D1 team to success. And Munciana is a powerhouse as well. They preach hard work and discipline daily, like no other. And I really think that has been instilled in me since a young age."

The success of players such as Hudson and Murr offers a glimpse into the influence of a volleyball culture that has been developing for more than half a century.

A Remarkable High School Volleyball Tradition

The connection between club volleyball and high school success is especially visible throughout Delaware County.

Muncie Burris, Muncie Central, Yorktown, Delta, Wapahani and Cowan are among the schools that have contributed to the area's rich volleyball tradition.

Since 1982, those programs have combined for 45 state championships, according to the figures compiled for this story.

Burris alone accounts for 23 titles.

Legendary coach Steve Shondell led the Owls to 21 state championships between 1982 and 2009, including seven undefeated seasons.

Burris added two more championships after Shondell departed to coach the women's program at Ball State University.

Shondell's success was remarkable not only for the number of championships but also for the culture he built.

Chad Niccum, a public address announcer for the Indiana High School Athletic Association as well as the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever, remembers watching Shondell's teams dominate.

"All the years he had won state championships. How many? Twentysomething in a row in the state of Indiana? And that was when it was one class," Niccum said.

The actual breakdown is impressive enough.

Shondell's Burris teams won eight championships during Indiana's single-class era and later captured 13 consecutive Class 2A titles.

But Niccum believes the coach's influence extended far beyond victories.

"I actually worked for him at Ball State, announcing for him when he took over as coach at Ball State. And in all those years I've watched him coach, I have never heard him raise his voice one time, never once, even at the college level," Niccum said.

Steve Shondell talking to his squad when he coached at Ball State University. | Ball State Athletics John A. Huffer

"And everything he did was with class. Literally, everything is about team. He doesn't hand out individual awards at banquets. There is no team MVP. It is a team concept all the way through."

During Shondell's tenure at Burris, 11 of his players received the Volleyball Mental Attitude Award.

"The way that he handles himself and the way he coaches kids. I've never seen anything like it," Niccum added.

Bloom believes the Shondell family helped put Delaware County on the national volleyball map.

"I think for sure the Shondells were the catalysts of it ... I think in Delaware County, specifically," Bloom said.

"Once they started this club and it kind of started blowing up, I think what you also saw was the success of the local high schools in the state tournaments. So, Burris and Daleville and Wapahani and Delta and Yorktown, you saw them win. They were these kids coming out of playing club at Munciana. And these Munciana coaches were also coaching at the high school. I think there was so much connection in that."

Yorktown High School volleyball in 2026. | Courtesy photo, Stephanie Bloom

That connection between club and school programs helped create a culture in which young players received high-level instruction throughout the year.

And the impact often lasted long after their playing careers ended.

Steve Shondell's Influence Extended Beyond Volleyball

Whitney Ashcraft Faires knows firsthand how much a coach can influence a young athlete's life.

A former Burris standout who went on to become a first-team All-ACC player at the University of Virginia, Ashcraft Faires credits Steve Shondell with helping shape both her volleyball career and her professional life.

"I have so many thoughts on this because it was so influential for me," she said.

"What I would say is when you look at the coaches that we had in this area, I really attribute the growth of volleyball to them, to be honest ... but he (Shondell) was my first coach. I went to volleyball camp going into fourth grade and so he coached me from the time I was 10-years old until I was 18."

Ashcraft Faires later built a career spanning more than 20 years in the corporate world and now runs her own company.

She believes Shondell's ability to recognize potential in young athletes was one of his greatest gifts.

"I think that so many of the great coaches can see potential in players before the players even see it or want it for themselves," she said. "And that was my experience with Steve and I saw it with a lot of other players."

Her introduction to Shondell came at a three-day youth volleyball camp.

"He shared with my mom, 'I think your daughter could be a really good player.' And, I mean, that was my first time ever playing volleyball, the three-day camp or whatever it was. And he said, 'I train small groups of players and I would love to train her if she's interested.' And I kind of heard this from afar ... I mean, who's not motivated by someone that sees potential?"

Whitney Ashcraft Faires while at the University of Virginia. The All-American at UVA starred at Muncie Burris under Steve Shondell. | Courtesy photo Whitney Ashcraft Faires

That early encouragement launched a volleyball journey that eventually carried Ashcraft Faires from Delaware County to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Shondell Family's Volleyball Legacy

Steve Shondell is only one part of a family whose influence on volleyball extends across generations.

His brother, Dave Shondell, also built his coaching reputation in Delaware County before becoming the women's volleyball coach at Purdue University.

Dave coached Muncie Central to Class 4A state championships in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2002.

But the family's volleyball story began with their father, Don Shondell.

A member of the International Volleyball Hall of Fame, Don helped establish the sport at Ball State University during the 1960s.

As the school's men's volleyball coach, he built one of the most successful programs in NCAA history and finished his career with the second-most victories in NCAA men's volleyball history.

His impact reached beyond Ball State's campus.

Many of his former players became coaches, spreading their knowledge throughout Indiana and beyond.

"Clearly, it all started with Dr. Don, my dad," Dave Shondell told High School On SI.

"He started a great program at Ball State, and so many of those guys who were at Ball State went out and were coaching. A lot of them were in education. So they stayed right here in Delaware County, and they were all coaching the high school teams."

Ball State women's volleyball coach Kelli Miller Phillips, a Muncie Central graduate, sees the same connection.

"It all started, in my opinion, with Don Shondell, many, many, many years ago," Miller Phillips said.

"I really feel like he was the one who brought volleyball to the Midwest, and then all of his sons getting on board ... they were all coaching various high schools here in Delaware County, and were incredibly successful."

Don Shondell (left) and Steve Shondell, after Don's 700th win. | Ball State Athletics

What began as a college volleyball program evolved into a network of coaches, players and schools that helped transform an entire community.

Munciana Volleyball: The Club That Helped Build a Powerhouse

Perhaps no organization better represents Delaware County's volleyball influence than Munciana.

Founded by Steve Shondell in 1974, the club grew as Dave Shondell joined the effort and additional teams and coaches became involved.

Over the decades, Munciana developed a reputation for demanding training, technical instruction and preparing players for the next level.

Its alumni include successful high school, college and professional players, while its coaching network reaches programs across the country.

Miller Phillips grew up in that environment.

"I grew up in the Munciana system and started playing when I was 12 and have had just unbelievable coaches throughout my entire career there, which has been incredibly impactful to what I do today," she said.

"The player I was, why I coach now, you know, the coaches that I have had throughout my club career are now college coaches. Just the level of training that I received. How to be a player, how to be a professional, how to just go about your business, the culture, the understanding, the training. I attribute all of that to my experience."

Ball State Women’s Volleyball hosts Miami on Oct 6, 2026. Miller Phillips said the coaches she had at Munciana and in high school shaped her into the coach she is today. | Samantha (Blankenship) Ellis/Ball State University

The club's coaching history includes current director Mike Lingenfelter, who won two state championships at Wapahani, and former co-director Wes Lyon, who also won two state titles at Muncie Central.

Other coaches connected to Munciana include Wisconsin's Kelly Sheffield and Kentucky's Craig Skinner.

Dave Shondell credits Lingenfelter and Lyon with helping sustain the club's demanding standards.

"Mike just does a remarkable job of kind of generating the training there," Shondell said.

"He's a high-intensity guy. He coaches like his hair's on fire all the time. That's why they win. He's a great teacher of the game, and they play harder than anybody else in the country because of him. And then Wes is more of a technician guy that trains and teaches. It's still a great club with a lot of incredible coaches. And now it's just blown up ... it's a remarkable situation."

For Ashcraft Faires, the training environment was unlike anything she had previously experienced.

"I would say that our club program definitely was more rigorous than what a lot of programs were at the time," she said.

"I'm not saying it was the only one like that. But it was kind of that top tier of just the amount that we were practicing, the amount of time spent on fundamentals, the quality of tournaments."

Yet she believes Munciana's success was about more than rigorous practices.

It was also about the relationships among coaches and their willingness to learn from one another.

"It was a fairly small community compared to a lot of the big, big cities that these powerful clubs came out of," Ashcraft Faires said.

"And so I think there was a connection that created a sense of trust. There was just this culture amongst the coaches where we can all learn from each other and keep growing and may the best team win."

Hudson remembers Lingenfelter's influence on her development.

"Especially Mike Lingenfelter, the samurai coach," Hudson said.

"He really made me work on things that I didn't realize I needed to get better at and used in college ... I think a lot of the girls that come in are ready to work, blue-collared, and just want to put their head down and grind."

Hudson also credits the larger coaching network with helping build a distinctive volleyball culture.

"I think you can especially see that at Munciana because you had so many coaches that kind of helped the migration from California to the Midwest ... like Skinner, who was kind of part of that movement, and Sheffield and the Shondells."

A Small Community With a National Reach

The influence of Delaware County volleyball can be measured in championships, college scholarships and professional careers.

But its most enduring impact may be the network of coaches and players who have carried its lessons around the world.

Miller Phillips has seen that reach firsthand.

"A lot of different studies have broken down just the amount of people that have came either from Ball State through the men's program and women's program and through Munciana," she said.

"It's an unbelievable reach. And that those people have then since gone on to coach in college, coach internationally, play internationally. It's one of those ripple effects that just grows and grows and grows."

Bloom has experienced similar moments while connecting with coaches from other programs.

"It's funny, because as I've gotten older, you build different connections ... I was just recently in conversation with some assistant coaches at Louisville, and they were talking about people they knew," Bloom recalled.

"And I was like, 'Wait! They went to Ball State?' The volleyball world just feels so small. I'm like, 'Did everybody come out of Ball State and Delaware County?'"

It's a fair question.

From Don Shondell's pioneering work at Ball State to Steve and Dave Shondell's championship programs, from Munciana's demanding training environment to the professional careers of players such as Hudson and Murr, the influence of this relatively small Indiana community is difficult to overstate.

So perhaps Volleyball, Indiana, really does exist.

You won't find it on an official map.

But if you head toward Muncie, Yorktown and the surrounding communities of Delaware County, you'll find something remarkably close.

After all, there is a Santa Claus, Indiana.