Vote: Who Was the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

Four players rushed for more than 200 yards, Indian Creek quarterback Evan Clark threw six touchdown passes and Lafayette Jefferson's Ka'vion Campbell Walker made 27 tackles while becoming his school's career leader in the category during a huge Week 2 for Indiana high school football.

Now it's time to choose the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week for Aug. 24-29.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Ryan Sinks of Harrison.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Brady Bannister, RB/LB, Blackford

Bannister rushed for 231 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries while adding a team-high 13 tackles in Blackford's 72-36 loss to Wes-Del.

Evan Clark, QB, Indian Creek

Clark completed 15 of 21 passes for 309 yards and six touchdowns, leading Indian Creek to a 49-13 victory over Heritage Christian.

Cash Cowley, RB, Shenandoah

Cowley rushed 25 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns in Shenandoah's 40-27 loss to Northeastern.

Michael Hill, QB, Merrillville

Hill accounted for 342 total yards and six touchdowns, passing for 258 yards and four scores while rushing for 84 yards and two touchdowns in Merrillville's 56-54 double-overtime win over Lafayette Jefferson.

Cameron Jordan, RB, Merrillville

Jordan accumulated 268 yards from scrimmage in Merrillville's 56-54 double-overtime victory over Lafayette Jefferson, rushing for 201 yards and adding 67 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

Ricky Lange, RB, Center Grove

Lange rushed 16 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns as No. 6 Center Grove defeated No. 7 Carroll 42-17.

Luke Manship, TE, Eastern Hancock

Manship caught six passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns as Eastern Hancock defeated North Decatur 62-0.

Cori Tonte, RB, Franklin

Tonte rushed for 273 yards and five touchdowns in Franklin's 48-34 victory over Greenwood.

Christian St. John, WR, New Castle

St. John caught four passes for 166 yards and scored all three of New Castle's touchdowns in a 21-19 victory over Jay County.

Ka'vion Campbell Walker, S/LB, Lafayette Jefferson

Campbell Walker recorded 27 tackles while becoming Lafayette Jefferson's career tackles leader in a 56-54 double-overtime loss to Merrillville. The Ball State commit now owns a school record that had been within reach entering the game.

Carter Ward, QB, Danville

Ward accounted for four touchdowns in Danville's 34-21 victory over Cascade, passing for 144 yards and two scores while rushing for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Andre Warfield II, RB, Avon

Warfield rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns in Avon's 22-12 victory over Ben Davis.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.