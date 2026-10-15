Vote: Who Was the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10, 2026)

The latest week of Indiana high school football delivered another impressive collection of individual performances, from prolific passing displays to running backs who repeatedly found the end zone.

One of the weekend's biggest passing performances came from Bloomington North quarterback Nathan Walker, who threw for 428 yards and seven touchdowns in a 53-7 victory over Franklin. Brownsburg also continued its unbeaten season behind quarterback Oscar Frye, who threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-14 win over Noblesville.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Amari Price of Hammond Morton

The ground game was equally productive. Decatur Central running back Hunter Harvey rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-24 victory over Perry Meridian, while New Castle's Gabriel Sherrell delivered 249 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 41-35 loss to Centerville.

Those performances are among the 12 candidates on this week's ballot. Now it's up to Indiana high school football fans to decide which player deserves Player of the Week honors for games played Oct. 8-10.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Elliott Clevenger, RB, Westfield

Clevenger rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Westfield's 42-21 victory over Fishers. His production helped the Shamrocks maintain control of a game in which their offense scored six touchdowns.

Oscar Frye, QB, Brownsburg

Frye completed 22 of 32 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns in Brownsburg's 50-14 victory over Noblesville. His four touchdown passes helped the Bulldogs remain unbeaten.

Brandt Gray, QB, Pendleton Heights

Gray accounted for four touchdowns in Pendleton Heights' 42-33 victory over Yorktown. He rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns while adding two more scoring passes in the nine-point win.

Hunter Harvey, RB, Decatur Central

Harvey rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in Decatur Central's 62-24 victory over Perry Meridian. He averaged more than 8 yards per carry while accounting for four of the Hawks' touchdowns.

Jace Hollendonner, QB, Centerville

Hollendonner accounted for five touchdowns in Centerville's 41-35 victory over New Castle. He threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns while adding 154 rushing yards and two more scores.

DeMarius McLawyer, RB, Northview

McLawyer rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries in Northview's 47-14 victory over Edgewood. His explosive performance helped the Miners pull away for a 33-point win.

Cooper Melvin, QB, Westfield

Melvin completed 12 of 14 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns in Westfield's 42-21 victory over Fishers. He completed nearly 86 percent of his passes while helping the Shamrocks secure a comfortable road win.

Hunter Paxton, RB, Tippecanoe Valley

Paxton rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in Tippecanoe Valley's 39-13 victory over Glenn. His strong performance helped the Vikings improve to 7-1.

Johnathan Rolling Jr., WR, Decatur Central

Rolling caught three passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in Decatur Central's 62-24 victory over Perry Meridian. He averaged 53 yards per reception, providing a big-play threat in the Hawks' high-scoring win.

Branden Sharpe, WR, Brownsburg

Sharpe hauled in 10 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in Brownsburg's 50-14 victory over Noblesville. His three scoring receptions helped the Bulldogs maintain their perfect record.

Gabriel Sherrell, RB, New Castle

Sherrell rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in New Castle's 41-35 loss to Centerville. Despite the defeat, his powerful performance kept the Trojans within striking distance in a six-point game.

Nathan Walker, QB, Bloomington North

Walker completed 20 of 23 passes for 428 yards and seven touchdowns in Bloomington North's 53-7 victory over Franklin. His seven touchdown passes and nearly 87 percent completion rate powered one of the weekend's most dominant offensive performances.