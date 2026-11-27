INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's high school football season reaches its championship destination Friday night when Penn and Brownsburg square off in the Class 6A state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Two undefeated teams, two powerhouse programs and one championship trophy. The Kingsmen (13-0) and Bulldogs (13-0) have dominated their competition throughout the season, setting up a highly anticipated showdown between the state's top-ranked program and one of its most accomplished traditional powers.

Preview

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Friday, November 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Penn is making its first state championship appearance since 2017 and has an opportunity to capture its sixth football state title and first since 2000. The Kingsmen earned their spot with a thrilling 49-45 semistate victory over Carmel, rallying from an 11-point deficit with two late touchdowns, including a successful onside kick that helped set up the winning score.

Quarterback Landon Hall has been spectacular throughout the season. The 6-foot-4 senior has completed 181 of 234 passes for 3,265 yards and 51 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Hall's favorite targets, senior Buddy Hurley and junior Mason Biernacki, have each surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and combined for 36 touchdown receptions.

Penn averages 47.9 points per game and has demonstrated the offensive balance necessary to challenge even the toughest defenses. Junior linebacker Noah Wallis leads the Kingsmen with 80 tackles, anchoring a defense that has also shown the ability to shut down opposing offenses.

Brownsburg, meanwhile, arrives with an opportunity to make history. The Bulldogs have won 32 consecutive games and are seeking their third straight Class 6A championship, something only one other program, Center Grove, has accomplished.

Senior quarterback Oscar Frye, an Illinois State commit, has thrown for 2,583 yards and 34 touchdowns with only three interceptions. His primary target is Branden Sharpe, a future Indiana Hoosier who has recorded 67 receptions for 1,204 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs also boast a formidable rushing attack. Senior Brady Lewis has accumulated 1,231 yards and 22 touchdowns, while sophomore Parker Condon has added 964 yards and 13 scores.

Interestingly, despite both programs having decades of football tradition, Friday's championship game will mark the first meeting between Penn and Brownsburg.

Both teams have championship-caliber offenses, experienced quarterbacks and plenty of motivation. Something will have to give when these two undefeated giants finally share the same field.

Refresh throughout the game for live updates below:

Game time is set for 7 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.