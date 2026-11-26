Illinois' state semifinal round produced another spectacular weekend of high school football, with 16 games across eight classifications determining which teams would advance to the state championship games at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

There was no shortage of standout individual performances. Quarterbacks delivered multiple-touchdown passing performances, running backs put together impressive rushing afternoons, and defensive playmakers stepped up with championship opportunities on the line.

Congratulations to the winners of last week's voting: Grayson Stone of Highland.

Among the weekend's biggest highlights were New Trier quarterback Jackie Ryder, who accounted for five touchdowns in a 45-35 victory over St. Ignatius College Prep, and several other players who helped their teams secure spots in the state finals.

Now it's time to recognize the players who stood out during games played Nov. 19-21. We've selected 11 candidates for this week's Illinois High School Football Player of the Week poll.

Read about this week's candidates below and cast your vote for the Illinois High School Football Player of the Week. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, Nov. 29. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jakobe Baldwin, RB, IC Catholic Prep

Baldwin helped IC Catholic Prep secure its place in the Class 3A state championship game with a strong performance in a 21-7 victory over previously unbeaten Richmond-Burton. The sophomore running back found the end zone twice, helping the Knights control the semifinal matchup and advance to the championship game.

DeAngelo Coates, WR/DB, Providence Catholic

Coates made an impact on both sides of the football in Providence Catholic's thrilling 31-28 victory over Mahomet-Seymour. The junior finished with three receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns before adding a late interception to help secure the victory. His ability to deliver in critical moments proved instrumental in sending the Celtics to the Class 5A state championship game.

Braxton Fausett, QB, Harlem

Fausett put together another impressive passing performance despite Harlem's 56-35 loss to Fenwick. The quarterback completed 16 of 25 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, keeping the Huskies competitive in a high-scoring Class 6A semifinal. His production helped Harlem finish its season with one of the state's most explosive offensive performances.

Mikey Groesch, RB, Sacred Heart-Griffin

Groesch showcased his versatility in Sacred Heart-Griffin's 31-28 semifinal victory over Rochester. He finished with 117 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards and a rushing touchdown while also throwing a touchdown pass. His all-around contribution helped the Cyclones overcome a talented Rochester team and earn a spot in the Class 4A state championship game.

Braydon Laesch, RB, Heyworth

Laesch helped Heyworth continue its undefeated season with a 22-8 victory over Stockton in the Class 1A semifinals. The running back carried the ball 15 times for 135 yards and a touchdown, providing a consistent presence in the Hornets' ground attack as they advanced to the state championship game.

Jake Nawrot, QB, Hersey

Nawrot delivered an efficient performance in Hersey's 21-10 victory over Downers Grove North, helping the Huskies remain undefeated and advance to the Class 7A state championship game. The quarterback completed 17 of 22 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception, keeping the Hersey offense on track against a strong defensive opponent.

Ryan Nero, RB, Fenwick

Nero was a major force in Fenwick's 56-35 victory over previously undefeated Harlem, helping the Friars pull off one of the weekend's biggest upsets. The running back rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, giving Fenwick a powerful ground-game complement to its prolific passing attack as the Friars advanced to the Class 6A state championship game.

Brayden Parks, EDGE, Brother Rice

Parks turned in a dominant defensive performance in Brother Rice's 24-12 victory over East St. Louis. The defensive standout recorded three sacks and forced a fumble, consistently disrupting the Flyers' offensive attack and helping the Crusaders earn their spot in the Class 7A state championship game.

Jackie Ryder, QB, New Trier

Ryder delivered one of the weekend's most complete quarterback performances, completing 11 of 15 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns while adding two rushing scores in New Trier's 45-35 victory over St. Ignatius College Prep. His five total touchdowns helped the Trevians advance to their first state championship appearance since 1982.

Marshaun Thornton, WR, Chicago Mt. Carmel

Thornton provided the explosive plays Mount Carmel needed in its 38-18 victory over Oswego. The junior receiver hauled in touchdown receptions of 64 and 30 yards, demonstrating his ability to turn opportunities into big plays. His production helped the Caravan advance to the Class 8A state championship game.

Jackson Travis, RB/DE, Hersey

Travis turned in one of the weekend's top rushing performances in Hersey's 21-10 victory over Downers Grove North. The running back carried the ball 19 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns, powering the Huskies' ground attack and helping the undefeated team punch its ticket to the Class 7A state championship game.