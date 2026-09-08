Vote: Who Was the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 3-5)

Week 2 of the Indiana high school football season produced no shortage of standout individual performances, with quarterbacks lighting up scoreboards, running backs piling up yards and defensive stars making plays all over the field.

From Cole Stephens passing for 442-yards and six touchdowns in Greensburg's 43-12 win over Frankfort to Desmond Neylon's 364 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Griffith's 36-28 win over Lowell, the stars appeared to be even brighter on an Indiana Friday night last week.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Cameron Jordan of Merrillville.

Even the kickers, return specialists, and defenders are represented here this week. Now, it’s up to the fans to decide which performance stood out above the rest. We’ve assembled a group of Indiana high school football players who made their mark Sept. 3-5 and are worthy candidates for Player of the Week.

Read through the nominees below, check out their numbers and cast your vote for the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week. The winner will be determined by the fans, so every vote counts.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Javen Brooks, WR, North Central

Brooks hauled in 12 receptions for 171 yards, taking four of them to the house in a 45-42 loss to Warren Central.

Dallas Cornpropst, K, Center Grove

Cornpropst was 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts, including a 51-yarder. He also went 4-for-4 on PATs and punted twice for a 46-yard average while registering five touchbacks. Considering Center Grove won 36-34 over Carmel, Cornpropst’s impact on field position, along with his perfect night kicking, proved essential.

Lucas Farmer, RB/DB, Cascade

Farmer ran 12 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns while also recording two interceptions on defense, returning one for another touchdown in Cascade’s 52-14 win over North Putnam.

Tavien Fox, AP/KR, Cardinal Ritter

Fox ran for 64 yards and a game-winning touchdown in Cardinal Ritter’s double-overtime win over Providence. But he did most of his damage as a receiver, catching nine passes for 163 yards and two more touchdowns. He also returned a couple of kicks for another 45 yards as an all-purpose threat.

Chase Grove, QB, North Central

Grove completed 28 of 38 passes for 388 yards and six touchdowns in a 45-42 loss to Warren Central.

Landon Hall, QB, Penn

In a quarter and a half, Hall was almost perfect, connecting on 13 of 14 attempts for 253 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-0 win over South Bend Riley.

Levi Muckerheide, QB, Greensburg

Muckerheide proved to be a true dual threat in Greensburg’s 41-27 win over Connersville, going 7-for-14 for 157 yards and two touchdowns through the air while running for another 165 yards on 21 carries and three more scores.

Desmond Neylon, RB, Griffith

Neylon put Griffith on his back, carrying the Panthers 40 times for 364 yards and five touchdowns in a 36-28 win over Lowell.

Aiden Robinson, QB, Maconaquah

Robinson connected on 21 of 36 passes for 424 yards and five touchdowns while running for two more in Maconaquah’s 47-24 win over Northfield.

Caden Rochleau, QB, Gibson Southern

Rochleau completed 25 of 36 passes for 336 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-19 win over Mount Vernon.

Cole Stephens, QB, Greencastle

Stephens was an efficient 23-for-34 passing for 442 yards and six touchdowns and added 81 yards on the ground on just six carries in Greencastle’s 43-12 blowout win over Frankfort.

Darren Taylor, DEF, Crispus Attucks

Taylor was a beast on defense, logging 20 tackles, including 11 solo, with one sack, three tackles for loss, a safety and a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 24-8 loss to Richmond.