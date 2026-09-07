Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 7, 2026)

The Indiana high school football season is starting to take shape, and the latest Top 25 rankings reflect just how quickly things can change. Brownsburg remains firmly planted at No. 1 after another dominant performance, but the Bulldogs have a major test coming Friday night against No. 4 Avon.

Several other ranked teams made moves this week following a busy slate of games. Noblesville jumped into the rankings after knocking Fishers out of the Top 25, while Homestead also earned a spot after a strong start and some key results around the state. Columbus North made one of the biggest jumps, moving up four spots as other ranked teams stumbled.

The biggest theme this week is the number of marquee matchups on the schedule. No. 5 Center Grove visits No. 12 Ben Davis, No. 16 Cathedral travels to No. 13 Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and No. 11 Carroll heads across town to take on No. 8 Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger. Meanwhile, No. 2 Westfield puts its unbeaten record on the line at newly ranked No. 25 Noblesville.

With all the high-profile head-to-head matchups between ranked teams, it could be a messy week for the High School On SI Indiana high school football Top 25. For now, it's still Brownsburg and everybody else, but even the Bulldogs could get caught up in the shuffling if they aren't at their best against a No. 4 Avon squad that has looked as good as any team in the Hoosier State so far in 2026.

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1. Brownsburg

Record: 2-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brownsburg 48, Franklin Central 0

Loss(es): None

After winning a tough battle against Georgia's Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, Brownsburg found the going much easier in a 48-0 blowout of then-No. 24 Franklin Central. That sets up a beauty of a matchup this Friday at home against No. 4 Avon in a game that could have implications for playoff seeding down the road.

2. Westfield

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Westfield 42, Zionsville 7

Loss(es): None

Westfield dominated then-No. 23 Zionsville last week, and now the Shamrocks turn their attention to Friday's road trip to No. 25 Noblesville, which joined the rankings this week after knocking Fishers out of the Top 25 with a 21-19 win.

3. Warren Central

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Warren Central 45, North Central 42

Loss(es): None

Warren Central was pushed to the limit by North Central in a 45-42 showdown, and next up is a Friday night home date with Lawrence Central.

4. Avon

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Avon 28, Hamilton Southeastern 7

Loss(es): None

As noted above, Avon will visit No. 1 Brownsburg on Friday night in a contest that could provide the top-ranked Bulldogs with their first big in-state test.

5. Center Grove

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Center Grove 36, Carmel 34

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14

Center Grove survived a close call in a 36-34 win over then-No. 6 Carmel. The Trojans will play their fourth straight ranked opponent Friday night when they visit No. 12 Ben Davis.

6. Lawrence North

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Lawrence North 42, Lawrence Central 0

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25

With only a loss to No. 1 Brownsburg on its record, Lawrence North will have to survive a visit from a North Central squad that nearly upset No. 3 Warren Central last Friday.

7. Carmel

Record: 1-2

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Center Grove 36, Carmel 34

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34

Carmel has lost two games to teams currently ranked in the Top 5 by a combined six points, so don't let the 1-2 record fool you. The Greyhounds are still one of the best teams in the state, but they've got to avoid a letdown against a tough Pike squad at home Friday night.

8. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 27, Fort Wayne Wayne 0

Loss(es): None

With back-to-back shutout wins against lesser opponents, Bishop Dwenger has lived up to the role of heavy favorite. We're about to find out how the Saints fare as a slim favorite at home against No. 11 Carroll in a battle of Fort Wayne rivals.

9. East Central

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Elder (Ohio) 42, East Central 7

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7

East Central was crushed on the road at Cincinnati powerhouse Elder, but the Trojans still have a major win over No. 10 New Palestine, which was ranked No. 2 at the time. They should be safe in the weeks to come against four unranked opponents before facing current No. 21 Columbus North early next month.

10. New Palestine

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: New Palestine 42, Yorktown 28

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6

New Palestine already has a loss to East Central, and the Dragons weren't exactly breathing fire in a 42-28 win over Yorktown last weekend. The good news is they have three straight unranked opponents before the schedule picks up again in early October with games against current No. 23 Roncalli and national title contender IMG Academy of Florida.

11. Carroll

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Carroll 56, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 7

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17

After being roughed up by Center Grove in a 42-17 loss, Carroll bounced back in a big way last week against Concordia Lutheran. The Chargers will make a bid for a return to the Top 10 this week at crosstown rival Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

12. Ben Davis

Previous Rank: 13

Record: 2-1

Last Week: Ben Davis 21, Pike 7

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12

Ben Davis has been a bit of a Jekyll-and-Hyde story so far in 2026, sandwiching two quality wins over Cathedral and Pike around a hard-fought loss to current No. 4 Avon. The Giants have a chance to match their win total from last year's 3-7 finish at home Friday night, but they'll have to beat No. 5 Center Grove to do it. It's the beginning of a four-game gauntlet against ranked teams, so it's already starting to feel like a must-win game on home turf.

13. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 42, Roncalli 14

Loss(es): None

Bishop Chatard has three blowout wins already, including last week's 42-14 victory over then-No. 18 Roncalli. On deck Friday night at home is a No. 16 Cathedral team that presents a bigger challenge for the Trojans.

14. Decatur Central

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Decatur Central 35, Whiteland 0

Loss(es): Avon, 31-6

After losing its season opener to Avon, Decatur Central has won back-to-back games in blowout fashion by a combined score of 83-6. Those are the first two games in an eight-game stretch against unranked opponents, and the Hawks appear positioned for a strong run through the rest of the regular season.

15. Bloomington South

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Bloomington South 77, Terre Haute North Vigo 0

Loss(es): None

Bloomington South has steamrolled three straight opponents, and the Panthers may not face another serious challenge until No. 21 Columbus North visits Sept. 25. For now, a Friday night home game against Muncie Central is next.

16. Cathedral

Record: 1-2

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Cathedral 30, St. Xavier (Ohio) 21

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19

Cathedral's two losses have come against quality opponents, including No. 3 Loyola Academy in this week's Illinois rankings. Still, the two defeats have the Fighting Irish fighting for their spot in the Top 25, and a Friday night visit to No. 13 Indianapolis Bishop Chatard figures to be yet another stiff challenge.

17. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 1-2

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Avon 28, Hamilton Southeastern 7

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7

Hamilton Southeastern has two tough losses against ranked teams, and like Cathedral, the Royals desperately need a win to hang around on this list. They host Fishers on Friday night, a team that was ranked heading into last week and is off to an uncharacteristic 0-3 start. With both teams desperate for a win, neither has much margin for error.

18. Crown Point

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Crown Point 23, Merrillville 14

Loss(es): None

Crown Point's 23-14 win over then-No. 14 Merrillville was a sign that the Bulldogs might be ready to make a big run. There aren't many teams left on the schedule that appear to be major obstacles, and they'll host Lake Central on Friday night.

19. Penn

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Penn 49, South Bend Riley 0

Loss(es): None

Penn has scored 49 points in each of its first three games while allowing just 31 points total. This week's opponent, South Bend Washington, has been outscored 99-0 in its first two games, setting up another favorable matchup for Penn.

20. Homestead

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: Not ranked

Last Week: Homestead 30, Fort Wayne South Side 13

Loss(es): Westfield, 49-21

Homestead entered last week outside the Top 25 with only a loss to current No. 2 Westfield. The Spartans were on the fringe of the rankings and got a boost when Noblesville upset Fishers. Homestead had beaten Noblesville the previous week, 27-15, and the combination of those results lifts the Spartans to No. 20 this week. They'll visit Fort Wayne Northrop on Friday.

21. Columbus North

Record: 3-0

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Columbus North 56, Marion 8

Loss(es): N/A

Several teams ahead of Columbus North lost, clearing a path for the Bulldogs to jump four spots this week. They've got a tough home game Friday against a No. 23 Roncalli squad looking to rebound from a 1-2 start.

22. Merrillville

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Crown Point 23, Merrillville 14

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14

Merrillville faced what is likely the toughest remaining opponent on its schedule last Friday. While the Pirates didn't get the result they wanted, they appear to have a clear path through the rest of the regular season. They'll look to get back in the win column Friday at Portage.

23. Roncalli

Record: 1-2

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 42, Roncalli 14

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14

Roncalli is hanging on by a thread in the Top 25, but the Royals won't find any mercy on a Friday night trip to face No. 21 Columbus North.

24. Zionsville

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Westfield 42, Zionsville 7

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7

Zionsville joined the rankings just in time to get trounced in a 42-7 loss to No. 2 Westfield. Considering the Shamrocks will beat most teams in the Hoosier State by a wide margin, the result wasn't exactly unexpected, and Zionsville drops only one spot this week. The Eagles host a Franklin Central squad that was ranked last week before falling out following a 48-0 loss to No. 1 Brownsburg.

25. Noblesville

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Noblesville 21, Fishers 19

Loss(es): Homestead, 27-15

Noblesville's big win over Fishers gave the Millers a spot in the Top 25 and, as noted above, also helped lift Homestead into the rankings. Unfortunately, it could be a short stay for Noblesville with No. 2 Westfield coming to town Friday night.

Final Analysis

Indiana's high school football rankings remain crowded with teams that have looked formidable so far, but this week's schedule could begin to separate the true contenders. Brownsburg and Avon headline Friday night's action, while several other ranked teams face challenging matchups that could reshape the Top 25 next week.