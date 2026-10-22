A former Iowa high school football and soccer player made the most of his chance to kick a field goal with millions over the weekend.

Carter Smith, a graduate of Underwood High School and current student at Brigham Young University, appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” this past weekend while in Provo, Utah.

Smith, who camped out with a friend before being given a ticket that would lead to his life-changing kick, played both football and soccer for the Eagles in high school.

Former Iowa High School Football, Soccer Player Nailed Kick On ESPN

After the original person was unable to attempt the kick as part of Pat McAfee’s “Kicking is Easy” competition, Smith had his number called. On his second attempt after removing his shoe, Smith was successful from 33 yards out.

“I played soccer basically my entire life,” Smith told KSL. “I served my mission in Argentina, so I stayed playing soccer that whole two years. I played football in high school the whole four years, but I was never the kicker.

“I think I’ve kicked maybe two field goals in my entire life just for fun outside of games, so really my experience came from playing soccer.”

Carter Smith Cashed Big Field Goal In Front Of Pat McAfee, Others

McAfee, the owner of both the Utah Jazz and Utah Monmouth, and Jazz minority owner Ryan Sweeney, all helped the pot for the kick grow. From there, it was all up to Smith.

“I was in my Birkenstocks, and so obviously it’s not a good shoe to be kicking a football,” Smith said. “Some of the people in the crowd actually gave me a pair of running shoes. They were kind of bulky, and so when I kicked, it just felt off. I kicked kind of low and to the right.

“(The second time) I was aiming more up and to the left. I took my time this time. I took my shoes off. I ran up and kicked it, and it felt good.”

Underwood High School Grad Played Football, Soccer For Eagles

Smith wore a Spider-Man costume for the appearance. He started 13 matches at Underwood as a senior on the soccer pitch, recording a goal with three assists.

As a junior, Smith scored three goals and recorded five assists. He also played for the Eagles as a sophomore.

On the football field, Smith registered 11 tackles and had one reception as a senior with an interception. Underwood reached the Class 1A state semifinals that season, falling to West Lyon.

He also played for the Eagles as a junior on the football team.