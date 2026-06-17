Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

The final match of the first round of group stage games will be a showdown between Colombia and Uzbekistan.

If Colombia hopes to challenge Portugal in Group K, getting past Uzbekistan with a win is going to be imperative.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this late-night showdown.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

Uzbekistan +850

Colombia -280

Draw +380

Total

OVER 2.5 (-110)

UNDER 2.5 (-110)

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Banorte

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Uzbekistan record: 0-0-0

Colombia record: 0-0-0

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia World Cup History

Uzbekistan and Colombia have never played against each other.

Uzbekistan World Cup History

This is Uzbekistan's first World Cup appearance since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Colombia World Cup History

This is Colombia's seventh World Cup appearance. Their best finish was a quarter-finals berth in 2014, eventually losing to Brazil. Their most recent World Cup appearance was in 2018 when they made it to the Round of 16.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Best Prop Bet

Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+120)

Before the tournament began, I made the case for betting on Luis Diaz to win the Golden Boot. Now, in his first match, it's time for me to put my money where my mouth is. Diaz took a significant step forward in his development this season, scoring 26 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old is now set to lead a stout Colombian offensive attack, having already scored 22 goals for his country throughout his eight years on the team.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm betting on Colombia to win by at least two goals:

In my opinion, Colombia is the third best team out of South America behind Argentina and Brazil, so I'm surprised they're not bigger favorites against a bad Uzbekistan team. Uzbekistan suffered a 2-0 loss to Canada less than two weeks before the World Cup began. Colombia is going to overwhelm them on Wednesday night.

Pick: Colombia -1.5 (+112) via FanDuel

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