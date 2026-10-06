Iowa High School Boys Golf State Team, Individual Qualifiers Set

A total of 12 teams and nine individuals will comprise the field for the upcoming Class 4A Iowa high school boys state golf championships.

The event takes place October 12-13 from Davenport Country Club in Pleasant Valley.

District meets were held on Monday around the state, with teams and individuals advancing on through competition.

Teams qualifying to compete for the state title over two days next week include Cedar Falls, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Dallas Center-Grimes, Johnston, North Scott, Norwalk, Pleasant Valley, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Southeast Polk, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Waukee and Waukee Northwest.

That means there will be a new champion, as Dowling Catholic did not advance. Johnston finished as runners-up a year ago led by individual winner Andrew Johannsen, who has moved on after graduating.

Earning spots as individuals include Dawson Pestche of Central DeWitt, Colton McCollaugh from Dubuque Senior, Brooks Anderson of Iowa City Liberty, Jay McCausland of Waterloo West, Henry Birt from Iowa City High, Seth Frankele of Sioux City North, Wyatt Leners from Le Mars, Joe Greazel of Marshalltown and Drake Shadwick from Ankeny.

Brody Sneed Is A Player To Remember On The Iowa High School Boys Golf Scene

At districts, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Brody Sneed fired a 7-under 64 to claim top honors. That bested a field that featured Chase Perrin of Dallas Center-Grimes.

North Scott won a team title behind individual winner Andrew Vollbeer. The junior shot a 3-under 69, topping Zander Panek of Pleasant Valley by two strokes. Johnston was also a district team champion.

Jonathan Ward, Jaxon Adkisson Return After Finishing Second Last Year

Waukee’s Jonathan Ward and North Scott’s Jaxon Adkisson were runners-up a year ago at state behind Johannsen. Both are back, as Ward is averaging 69 for 18 hole tournaments and Adkisson is just under 72 for the same.

Sneed holds the 18-hole average lead at just over 64, with Henry Sobaski of Cedar Rapids Prairie among those with consistent low scores.

The Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A golf seasons take place in the spring.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF STATE QUALIFIERS

Teams

Cedar Falls

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Dallas Center-Grimes

Johnston

North Scott

Norwalk

Pleasant Valley

Cedar Rapids Prairie

Southeast Polk

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Waukee

Waukee Northwest

Individuals From Non-Qualifying Teams

Dawson Petsche, Central DeWitt

Colton McCollaugh, Dubuque Senior

Brooks Anderson, Iowa City Liberty

Jay McCausland, Waterloo West

Henry Birt, Iowa City High

Seth Frankele, Sioux City North

Wyatt Leners, Le Mars

Joe Greazel, Marshalltown

Drake Shadwick, Ankeny