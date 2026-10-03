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Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Nevada quarterback Tyler Wirtz (5) fights for extra yards as he is tackled by a Williamsburg defender during the first quarter of a high school football game at Cub Stadium on Oct. 2, 2026, in Nevada, Iowa.
Nevada quarterback Tyler Wirtz (5) fights for extra yards as he is tackled by a Williamsburg defender during the first quarter of a high school football game at Cub Stadium on Oct. 2, 2026, in Nevada, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Iowa high school football season rolled along on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Can't find a score? Search our Iowa high school football scoreboard.

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2

Fairfield 28, Washington 14

West Liberty 17, Mediapolis 14

(#9) Solon 51, Keokuk 0

Unity Christian 42, Sheldon 7

Kee 40, Springville 14

North Butler 35, Clayton-Ridge 20

Newton 20, Pella 10

Lenox 22, Southeast Warren 6

St. Albert 41, Riverside 21

Interstate 35 35, West Central Valley 14

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 47, Danville 13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 69, Collins-Maxwell 6

Sioux Center 56, Webster City 21

East Marshall 40, East Buchanan 16

St. Ansgar 54, Postville 0

Pleasantville 42, Ogden 7

(#12) Woodbury Central 48, Akron-Westfield 7

Mount Ayr 42, AHSTW 17

AGWSR 45, Lake Mills 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 54, Jesup 0

Dike-New Hartford 27, Roland-Story 19

(#25) Lewis Central 50, Boone 0

Carroll 56, Greene County 24

Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, Columbus Catholic 35

Alburnett 43, Bellevue 21

St. Mary's 54, Newell-Fonda 12

(#13) CLGLR (CO-OP) 30, Western Christian 18

Southeast Valley 14, Okoboji 13

(#1) Southeast Polk 49, Iowa City 21

Shenandoah 49, Red Oak 13

(#10) Regina 44, Sigourney-Keota 9

(#16) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50, Storm Lake 6

Northwest 49, Ottumwa 0

Harlan 57, Creston 29

Mt. Vernon 30, Center Point-Urbana 26

Bishop Garrigan 34, North Union 28

West Fork 32, Belmond-Klemme 6

(#19) West Sioux 49, South O'Brien 0

(#22) Valley 45, Ankeny Centennial 20

Albia 30, Prairie City-Monroe 28

Madrid 14, Lynnville-Sully 12

Beckman 46, Cascade 7

Van Buren County 14, Highland 0

Bedford 70, Murray 20

Cardinal 14, Durant 6

Northeast 26, Lisbon 21

Decorah-North Winneshiek 28, Washington 10

Woodbine 42, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14

South Tama County 51, Centerville 50

Edgewood-Colesburg 90, Easton Valley 7

A-D-M 49, Jefferson 0

Boyer Valley 57, East Mills 8

Central City 66, Calamus-Wheatland 46

MMCRU (CO-OP) 27, Gehlen Catholic 14

Grundy Center 41, (#17) South Hardin 40

Fremont-Mills 56, Sidney 0

Spirit Lake 31, (#8) Kuemper 12

Van Meter 55, Chariton 10

Newman Catholic 7, BCLUW 0

Treynor 27, Tri-Center 12

Colo-NESCO 17, Meskwaki Settlement 0

(#3) Johnston 27, (#4) Ankeny 0

Grinnell 49, Oskaloosa 34

Riceville 44, North Iowa 14

Algona 42, Humboldt 14

Woodward-Granger 52, Clarke 13

Moravia 42, Baxter 28

North Linn 63, North Cedar 6

Central Springs 29, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 27

West Branch 10, Tipton 6

Glenwood 42, Denison-Schleswig 14

Pleasant Valley 42, Linn-Mar 14

Underwood 56, Missouri Valley 0

Carlisle 42, Gilbert 23

Maquoketa Valley 42, Midland 6

(#5) Waukee 41, Marshalltown 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 43, Oelwein 0

Winterset 24, Knoxville 6

Indianola 42, Lincoln 16

North Polk 42, Bondurant-Farrar 0

Pekin 40, North Mahaska 20

English Valleys 38, WACO 28

Logan-Magnolia 14, IKM/Manning 13

Cedar Falls 37, Bettendorf 0

Hampton-Dumont/CAL 23, Denver 20

Wapsie Valley 46, South Winneshiek 0

(#14) West Lyon 48, Ridge View 7

Williamsburg 20, Nevada 7

Ames 20, Lincoln 13

Audubon 84, Glidden-Ralston 8

Clarksville 48, Belle Plaine 26

Hinton 43, MVAOCOU (CO-OP) 38

Spencer 29, Fort Dodge 0

Sioux Central 29, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, Louisa-Muscatine 0

East Union 48, Lamoni 14

Cherokee Washington 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 21

Southwest Valley 35, Nodaway Valley 0

MFL MarMac 59, Camanche 16

OABCIG 43, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

Martensdale-St. Mary's 63, Colfax-Mingo 0

Columbus 12, Wapello 0

Clarinda 34, Grand View Christian 14

West Hancock 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

South Central Calhoun 35, East Sac County 12

Bishop Heelan Catholic 33, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

West Monona 40, Westwood 0

Earlham 21, B-G-M 13

Dunkerton 24, Tripoli 20

Mid-Prairie 56, Central Lee 21

Prairie 70, Hempstead 7

(#20) Liberty 48, Davenport Central 6

(#6) Xavier 31, (#24) Waverly-Shell Rock 13

Iowa Falls-Alden 19, Charles City 0

Waukon 30, Osage 20

(#11) Clear Lake 48, Benton 7

(#23) Crestwood 26, North Fayette Valley 20

Mt. Pleasant 45, Fort Madison 10

Burlington 36, Davenport West 0

Atlantic 33, Perry 7

Clear Creek-Amana 43, Marion 7

Waterloo East 48, Mason City 22

Central DeWitt 22, Wahlert 19

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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