Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
The 2026 Iowa high school football season rolled along on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
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Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 2
Fairfield 28, Washington 14
West Liberty 17, Mediapolis 14
(#9) Solon 51, Keokuk 0
Unity Christian 42, Sheldon 7
Kee 40, Springville 14
North Butler 35, Clayton-Ridge 20
Newton 20, Pella 10
Lenox 22, Southeast Warren 6
St. Albert 41, Riverside 21
Interstate 35 35, West Central Valley 14
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 47, Danville 13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 69, Collins-Maxwell 6
Sioux Center 56, Webster City 21
East Marshall 40, East Buchanan 16
St. Ansgar 54, Postville 0
Pleasantville 42, Ogden 7
(#12) Woodbury Central 48, Akron-Westfield 7
Mount Ayr 42, AHSTW 17
AGWSR 45, Lake Mills 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 54, Jesup 0
Dike-New Hartford 27, Roland-Story 19
(#25) Lewis Central 50, Boone 0
Carroll 56, Greene County 24
Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, Columbus Catholic 35
Alburnett 43, Bellevue 21
St. Mary's 54, Newell-Fonda 12
(#13) CLGLR (CO-OP) 30, Western Christian 18
Southeast Valley 14, Okoboji 13
(#1) Southeast Polk 49, Iowa City 21
Shenandoah 49, Red Oak 13
(#10) Regina 44, Sigourney-Keota 9
(#16) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50, Storm Lake 6
Northwest 49, Ottumwa 0
Harlan 57, Creston 29
Mt. Vernon 30, Center Point-Urbana 26
Bishop Garrigan 34, North Union 28
West Fork 32, Belmond-Klemme 6
(#19) West Sioux 49, South O'Brien 0
(#22) Valley 45, Ankeny Centennial 20
Albia 30, Prairie City-Monroe 28
Madrid 14, Lynnville-Sully 12
Beckman 46, Cascade 7
Van Buren County 14, Highland 0
Bedford 70, Murray 20
Cardinal 14, Durant 6
Northeast 26, Lisbon 21
Decorah-North Winneshiek 28, Washington 10
Woodbine 42, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14
South Tama County 51, Centerville 50
Edgewood-Colesburg 90, Easton Valley 7
A-D-M 49, Jefferson 0
Boyer Valley 57, East Mills 8
Central City 66, Calamus-Wheatland 46
MMCRU (CO-OP) 27, Gehlen Catholic 14
Grundy Center 41, (#17) South Hardin 40
Fremont-Mills 56, Sidney 0
Spirit Lake 31, (#8) Kuemper 12
Van Meter 55, Chariton 10
Newman Catholic 7, BCLUW 0
Treynor 27, Tri-Center 12
Colo-NESCO 17, Meskwaki Settlement 0
(#3) Johnston 27, (#4) Ankeny 0
Grinnell 49, Oskaloosa 34
Riceville 44, North Iowa 14
Algona 42, Humboldt 14
Woodward-Granger 52, Clarke 13
Moravia 42, Baxter 28
North Linn 63, North Cedar 6
Central Springs 29, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 27
West Branch 10, Tipton 6
Glenwood 42, Denison-Schleswig 14
Pleasant Valley 42, Linn-Mar 14
Underwood 56, Missouri Valley 0
Carlisle 42, Gilbert 23
Maquoketa Valley 42, Midland 6
(#5) Waukee 41, Marshalltown 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 43, Oelwein 0
Winterset 24, Knoxville 6
Indianola 42, Lincoln 16
North Polk 42, Bondurant-Farrar 0
Pekin 40, North Mahaska 20
English Valleys 38, WACO 28
Logan-Magnolia 14, IKM/Manning 13
Cedar Falls 37, Bettendorf 0
Hampton-Dumont/CAL 23, Denver 20
Wapsie Valley 46, South Winneshiek 0
(#14) West Lyon 48, Ridge View 7
Williamsburg 20, Nevada 7
Ames 20, Lincoln 13
Audubon 84, Glidden-Ralston 8
Clarksville 48, Belle Plaine 26
Hinton 43, MVAOCOU (CO-OP) 38
Spencer 29, Fort Dodge 0
Sioux Central 29, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, Louisa-Muscatine 0
East Union 48, Lamoni 14
Cherokee Washington 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 21
Southwest Valley 35, Nodaway Valley 0
MFL MarMac 59, Camanche 16
OABCIG 43, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
Martensdale-St. Mary's 63, Colfax-Mingo 0
Columbus 12, Wapello 0
Clarinda 34, Grand View Christian 14
West Hancock 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
South Central Calhoun 35, East Sac County 12
Bishop Heelan Catholic 33, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
West Monona 40, Westwood 0
Earlham 21, B-G-M 13
Dunkerton 24, Tripoli 20
Mid-Prairie 56, Central Lee 21
Prairie 70, Hempstead 7
(#20) Liberty 48, Davenport Central 6
(#6) Xavier 31, (#24) Waverly-Shell Rock 13
Iowa Falls-Alden 19, Charles City 0
Waukon 30, Osage 20
(#11) Clear Lake 48, Benton 7
(#23) Crestwood 26, North Fayette Valley 20
Mt. Pleasant 45, Fort Madison 10
Burlington 36, Davenport West 0
Atlantic 33, Perry 7
Clear Creek-Amana 43, Marion 7
Waterloo East 48, Mason City 22
Central DeWitt 22, Wahlert 19
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917