Iowa High School Football Forfeits Continue As Regular Season Winds Down

The Iowa high school football regular season is in the homestretch. But that isn’t stopping teams from having to forfeit games.

The latest is Saydel High School, as the Eagles announced they do not have enough healthy players to take on Des Moines Christian this Friday night.

Unfortunately for the Lions, that means Homecoming has been postponed to next Friday night. With the forfeit, Des Moines Christian moves to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in Class 3A, District 5 play.

News of the cancellation of the game was made public on the Saydel High School Facebook page.

“Due to injuries sustained during our Week 5 game, Saydel High School will forfeit/cancel our Week 6 varsity football game at Des Moines Christian,” the post read. “We will continue to monitor our student-athletes’ injury rehabilitation and mandated return-to-play progress with the assistance of our athletic trainer and coaches.

“We will evaluate our ability to participate in future games in upcoming weeks and provide future updates. We appreciate the support and understanding of our Saydel community as we prioritze the health and safety of our student-athletes.”

The Lions are considered one of the top teams in Class 3A. They already hold wins over defending state champion Van Meter and perennial contender Williamsburg. Des Moines Christian has secured three consecutive shutouts, having last allowed points in a 21-15 win over Roland-Story.

Homecoming Game Delayed For Des Moines Christian High School

Homecoming will now be held for the October 9 contest vs. Knoxville for the Lions. Des Moines Christian heads to reigning state champion Nevada the following week before closing out the regular season back home vs. Winterset at Lions Field.

Des Moines Christian features one of the top players in the state in Declan Heying. The Class of 2028 offensive lineman holds 20 official offers from schools such as defending national champion Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Arkansas, Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Nebraska.

Struggles For Saydel Since Lone Win

It has been a rough two weeks for the Eagles since a victory over Des Moines North in early September. They lost to Greene County on Homecoming the following Friday, 55-8, and were dominated by Knoxville to open district play last week, 62-0.

Saydel is scheduled to host Nevada on October 9, travel to Winterset on October 16 and welcome in Williamsburg on October 23 to conclude the regular season.

Saydel The Latest To Forfeit During Iowa High School Football Season

The Eagles are just the latest school to forfeit at least one game this year. Others such as West Central and Meskwaki Settlement have all had to do the same.

Before the season began, a handful of high schools in Iowa announced they would not be fielding varsity programs this fall.