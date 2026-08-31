Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Aug. 31, 2026

The Iowa high school football season is off and running, as Week 1 brought with it dominating performances, stunning upsets and incredible action across the state.

Now, we move on to Week 2 and continue the road to the UNI-Dome and the state playoffs.

Top-ranked Dowling Catholic, the reigning Class 5A champions, showed they are ready to repeat by shutting out long-time rival West Des Moines Valley. With the performance, the Maroons remained atop the state’s Top 25 rankings.

The rankings had some upheaval, as five teams entered this week in Lewis Central, Carlisle, Des Moines Christian, Waverly-Shell Rock and Fort Dodge.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here are the rankings entering Week 2:

High School On SI

1. Dowling Catholic (Class 5A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 1

Next week: at No. 4 Johnston, Friday, September 4

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Next week: at Western Dubuque, Friday, September 4

3. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 4

Next week: vs. Norwalk, Friday, September 4

4. Johnston (5A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 6

Next week: vs. No. 1 Dowling Catholic, Friday, September 4

5. Iowa City West (5A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Next week: at Dubuque Hempstead, Friday, September 4

6. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 0-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Next week: vs. No. 13 Waukee Northwest, Friday, September 4

7. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Next week: vs. Algona, Friday, September 4

8. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 9

Next week: vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Friday, September 4

9. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 10

Next week: vs. No. 11 Southeast Polk, Friday, September 4

10. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 11

Next week: vs. Humboldt, Friday, September 4

11. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 14

Next week: at No. 9 Iowa City Liberty, Friday, September 4

12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 15

Next week: at Lewis Central, Friday, September 4

13. Waukee Northwest (5A)

Record: 0-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Next week: at No. 6 West Des Moines Valley, Friday, September 4

14. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Next week: at West Branch, Friday, September 4

15. Solon (3A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 17

Next week: vs. Williamsburg, Friday, September 4

16. ADM (4A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 19

Next week: at Ballard, Friday, September 4

17. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3A)

Record: 0-1

Previous rank: No. 13

Next week: vs. Le Mars, Friday, September 4

18. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 22

Next week: vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday, September 4

19. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: No. 23

Next week: at Ottumwa, Friday, September 4

20. Lewis Central (4A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Next week: vs. No. 12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, September 4

21. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Next week: at Indianola, Friday, September 4

22. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Next week: vs. Roland-Story, Friday, September 4

23. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Next week: at Pella, Friday, September 4

24. Fort Dodge (4A)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Next week: vs. Webster City, Friday, September 4

25. Iowa City High (5A)

Record: 0-1

Previous rank: No. 25

Next week: vs. Bettendorf, Friday, September 4

Dropped out: No. 16 Grundy Center; No. 18 Newton; No. 20 North Polk; No. 21 Van Meter; No. 24 Ankeny Centennial.