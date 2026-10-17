Kentucky High School Football Final Scores: Friday, October 16, 2026

Friday night brought a pair of significant upsets involving teams in the High School On SI Kentucky Top 25 rankings, along with dominant performances from several of the state's leading championship contenders.

No. 23 LaRue County delivered one of the night's biggest victories, handing No. 15 Glasgow its first loss of the season, 33-28, in a highly anticipated Class 3A district showdown. The result could propel LaRue County further up the rankings after the Hawks entered the Top 25 for the first time last week.

No. 16 Woodford County also made a statement, defeating No. 12 Scott County, 44-35, in a matchup of ranked Class 5A programs.

At the top of the rankings, No. 1 Trinity continued its dominant stretch with a 38-0 shutout of Eastern, while No. 2 Christian Academy-Louisville blanked Western, 42-0. No. 3 Pulaski County rolled past North Laurel, 36-8, and No. 4 Frederick Douglass remained unbeaten with a 25-12 victory over Bryan Station.

No. 5 Highlands overwhelmed Mason County, 61-0, while No. 6 Boyle County cruised past Lincoln County, 41-7. No. 7 Madison Central also delivered an impressive performance, defeating George Rogers Clark, 63-12.

Below are Kentucky high school football final scores from Friday, October 16, beginning with results involving teams in the High School On SI Top 25, listed in ranking order, followed by other scores alphabetically by winning team.

Kentucky Top 25 final scores

No. 1 Trinity 38, Eastern 0

No. 2 Christian Academy-Louisville 42, Western 0

No. 3 Pulaski County 36, North Laurel 8

No. 4 Frederick Douglass 25, Bryan Station 12

No. 5 Highlands 61, Mason County 0

No. 6 Boyle County 41, Lincoln County 7

No. 7 Madison Central 63, George Rogers Clark 12

No. 9 Paducah Tilghman 39, Warren East 0

No. 10 Lexington Christian 54, Danville 14

No. 11 Beechwood 69, Gallatin County 0

No. 16 Woodford County 44, No. 12 Scott County 35

No. 13 Manual 54, Pleasure Ridge Park 6

No. 14 Corbin 42, Whitley County 0

No. 23 LaRue County 33, No. 15 Glasgow 28

No. 18 Lexington Catholic 35, Bardstown 15

No. 19 South Warren 56, Central Hardin 0

No. 20 Owensboro 48, Muhlenberg County 7

No. 24 Kentucky Country Day 28, Bethlehem 14

No. 25 Covington Catholic 35, Harrison County 12

Other Kentucky High School Football Scores

Adair County 42, Edmonson County 10

Ballard Memorial 20, Fulton County 14

Belfry 54, Betsy Layne 0

Bishop Brossart 19, Ludlow 10

Bourbon County 48, Carroll County 7

Bowling Green 45, Greenwood 7

Boyd County 49, Rowan County 7

Breathitt County 26, West Carter 16

Bullitt East 42, Southern 0

Butler 34, Iroquois 7

Butler County 40, Hart County 0

Caldwell Count 1, Todd County Central 0, Forfeit

Calloway County 43, Allen County-Scottsville 22

Central 18, DeSales 14

Christian County 24, McCracken County 21

Collins 38, Anderson County 15

Cooper 35, Scott 7

Crittenden County 49, Fort Campbell 12

Dixie Heights 34, Boone County 3

East Carter 56, Lewis County 21

Elizabethtown 50, Metcalfe County 6

Eminence 48, Berea 0

Fairdale 34, Bullitt Central 13

Floyd Central 78, Martin County 54

Franklin County 57, Western Hills 7

Graves County 53, Marshall County 7

Grayson County 30, Warren Central 0

Green County 39, Clinton County 6

Greenup County 25, Johnson Central 19

Harlan 52, Lynn Camp 14

Henry County 47, Pendleton County 6

Holmes 27, Thomas Nelson 7

Holy Cross (Covington) 42, Trimble County 6

Holy Cross (Louisville) 35, Campbellsville 9

Hopkins County Central 34, Webster County 8

Jackson County 36, Morgan County 12

Knox Central 44, Clay County 6

Lafayette 31, Tates Creek 14

Lawrence County 22, Estill County 7

Letcher County Central 36, Powell County 8

Logan County 40, Franklin-Simpson 19

Macon County 27, Barren County 7

Magoffin County 22, Pike County Central 6

Male 42, Fern Creek 0

Mayfield 55, Trigg County 23

Meade County 41, Daviess County 6

Mercer County 31, Casey County 6

Middlesboro 64, Williamsburg 22

Murray 49, Union County 14

Nelson County 32, Marion County 22

Newport 36, Bellevue 13

Newport Central Catholic 47, Dayton 7

North Bullitt 31, Jeffersontown 13

North Oldham 36, Waggener 6

Oldham County 28, Ballard 23

Paul Laurence Dunbar 20, Henry Clay 0

Perry County Central 42, Harlan County 14

Pikeville 42, Paintsville 6

Prestonsburg 57, Leslie County 20

Raceland 42, Paris 14

Rockcastle County 44, McCreary Central 8

Russell 53, Bath County 16

Russellville 60, Caverna 0

Ryle 27, Great Crossing 6

Sayre 1, Frankfort 0, Forfeit

Shelby Valley 41, East Ridge 24

Simon Kenton 13, Campbell County 12

Somerset 41, Monroe County 14

South Laurel 38, Southwestern 28

St. Xavier 38, North Hardin 14

Taylor County 13, John Hardin 10

Walton-Verona 42, Owen County 6

Washington County 44, Shawnee 0

Wayne County 41, Russell County 25

W.E.B. DuBois Academy 41, Providence 21

West Jessamine 47, East Jessamine 15