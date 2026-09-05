Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Kentucky high school football rolled through another busy Friday night on Sept. 4, with teams across the Bluegrass State battling in Week 3 of the 2026 season.
Here are the final scores from Friday night’s action across Kentucky.
Adams Central 33, Tippecanoe Valley 12
Alexandria-Monroe 41, Eastbrook 7
Andrean 51, Kankakee Valley 6
Angola 7, Fairfield 6
Avon 28, Hamilton Southeastern 7
Batesville 48, South Dearborn 0
Bedford North Lawrence 42, Jeffersonville 35
Beech Grove 7, Shelbyville 0
Ben Davis 21, Pike 7
Blackford 47, Elwood 14
Bloomington North 46, Martinsville 20
Bloomington South 77, Terre Haute North Vigo 0
Bluffton 50, South Adams 15
Boonville 14, Southridge 7
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 49, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 7
Bremen 52, Boone Grove 7
Brownsburg 48, Franklin Central 0
Brownstown Central 54, New Albany 0
Carroll 42, Taylor 6
Carroll 56, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 7
Cascade 52, North Putnam 14
Caston 28, North Miami 14
Center Grove 36, Carmel 34
Charlestown 42, Madison 28
Clinton Prairie 27, Clinton Central 0
Cloverdale 34, Owen Valley 13
Columbia City 76, Bellmont 0
Columbus East 42, Seymour 7
Columbus North 56, Marion 8
Concord 48, Wawasee 10
Corydon Central 20, North Harrison 14
Crimson Knights 50, Christel House 30
Crown Point 23, Merrillville 14
Culver Community 34, Triton 0
Danville 53, Anderson 0
Decatur Central 35, Whiteland 0
DeKalb 28, New Haven 14
Delta 28, Northeastern 14
East Noble 49, Huntington North 28
Eastern 52, Delphi Community 7
Eastern Hancock 40, Centerville 6
Eastside 63, Central Noble 0
Elkhart 62, South Bend Washington 0
Evansville Memorial 48, Evansville Central 7
Evansville North 22, Evansville Harrison 20
Evansville Reitz 56, Jasper 21
Floyd Central 49, Silver Creek 14
Forest Park 18, Washington 15
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 27, Fort Wayne Wayne 0
Fort Wayne Northrop 26, Fort Wayne North Side 20
Fort Wayne Snider 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 2
Franklin County 49, Rushville 20
Fremont 40, Churubusco 25
Gary West Side 40, Hammond Central 13
Greencastle 43, Frankfort 12
Greensburg 41, Connersville 27
Griffith 36, Lowell 28
Guerin Catholic 56, Heritage Christian 0
Hagerstown 61, Union City 7
Hammond Bishop Noll 19, Whiting 16
Hanover Central 40, Highland 7
Heritage 33, Woodlan 14
Heritage Hills 63, Princeton 0
Hobart 63, Munster 21
Homestead 30, Fort Wayne South Side 13
Indian Creek 35, Greenwood 14
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 42, Roncalli 14
Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 39, Providence 36
Indianapolis Lutheran 42, Linton-Stockton 13
Indianapolis Shortridge 48, Indianapolis Washington 14
Jay County 62, Southern Wells 0
Knightstown 59, Union County 0
Lafayette Jefferson 28, McCutcheon 7
Lake Central 37, Portage 19
Lakeland 20, Prairie Heights 14
Lapel 49, Shenandoah 13
Lawrence North 42, Lawrence Central 0
Leo 30, Norwell 7
Logansport 49, Hamilton Heights 20
Maconaquah 47, Northfield 24
Madison-Grant 47, Oak Hill 19
Manchester 45, Benton Central 14
Milan 56, North Decatur 7
Mishawaka 20, Plymouth 13
Mississinewa 38, Frankton 0
Mt. Vernon 28, Greenfield-Central 7
Muncie Central 49, New Castle 14
New Palestine 42, Yorktown 28
Noblesville 21, Fishers 19
North Daviess 39, Eastern Greene 14
North Judson-San Pierre 63, South Central 6
North Newton 42, Faith Christian 0
North Posey 45, North Knox 7
North Vermillion 40, Covington 26
Northridge 55, Goshen 10
Northview 49, Sullivan 7
Osceola Grace Eagles 43, Noblesville Lions 7
Parke Heritage 15, South Vermillion 14
Pendleton Heights 37, Kokomo 12
Penn 49, South Bend Riley 0
Perry Central 33, Crawford County 0
Perry Meridian 24, Franklin Community 14
Peru 19, Lewis Cass 0
Pioneer 50, Winamac 0
Plainfield 27, Mooresville 14
Purdue Polytechnic 12, Covenant Christian 9
Rensselaer Central 14, Glenn 0
Richmond 24, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 8
Riverton Parke 41, Fountain Central 20
Rochester 46, Whitko 6
Scottsburg 13, Salem 7
Seeger 50, Attica 0
Sheridan 50, Tri-Central 0
South Bend Adams 41, Mishawaka Marian 0
South Bend Saint Joseph 46, New Prairie 0
South Decatur 36, Edinburgh 0
South Putnam 42, Edgewood 6
Southmont 41, North Montgomery 14
Southport 36, Indianapolis Arsenal Technical 6
Speedway 21, Triton Central 20
Springs Valley 48, Paoli 13
Tell City 67, Pike Central 0
Terre Haute South Vigo 22, Harrison 20
Tri 50, Cambridge City Lincoln 0
Tri-West Hendricks 41, Monrovia 23
Trinity Lutheran 27, Brown County 16
Twin Lakes 40, Western 0
Valparaiso 39, La Porte 3
Vincennes Lincoln 63, West Vigo 0
Warren Central 45, North Central 42
Warsaw 27, NorthWood 22
Wes-Del 32, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 7
West Central 49, Tri-County 0
West Noble 36, Garrett 27
Western Boone 57, Crawfordsville 24
Westfield 42, Zionsville 7
Wheeler 41, River Forest 6
Winchester Community 32, Monroe Central 8
Unreported Scores
Calumet New Tech vs. East Chicago Central
Evansville Bosse vs. Castle
Frontier vs. North White
Knox vs. Culver Academies
Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Tipton
Michigan City vs. Chesterton
Mitchell vs. West Washington
Mt. Vernon vs. Gibson Southern
Park Tudor vs. North Central
Phalen Leadership Academy vs. Tindley
South Spencer vs. Tecumseh
Southwood vs. Northwestern, PPD
Switzerland County vs. Clarksville
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.