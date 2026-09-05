Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Kentucky high school football rolled through another busy Friday night on Sept. 4, with teams across the Bluegrass State battling in Week 3 of the 2026 season.

Here are the final scores from Friday night’s action across Kentucky.

Adams Central 33, Tippecanoe Valley 12

Alexandria-Monroe 41, Eastbrook 7

Andrean 51, Kankakee Valley 6

Angola 7, Fairfield 6

Avon 28, Hamilton Southeastern 7

Batesville 48, South Dearborn 0

Bedford North Lawrence 42, Jeffersonville 35

Beech Grove 7, Shelbyville 0

Ben Davis 21, Pike 7

Blackford 47, Elwood 14

Bloomington North 46, Martinsville 20

Bloomington South 77, Terre Haute North Vigo 0

Bluffton 50, South Adams 15

Boonville 14, Southridge 7

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 49, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial 7

Bremen 52, Boone Grove 7

Brownsburg 48, Franklin Central 0

Brownstown Central 54, New Albany 0

Carroll 42, Taylor 6

Carroll 56, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 7

Cascade 52, North Putnam 14

Caston 28, North Miami 14

Center Grove 36, Carmel 34

Charlestown 42, Madison 28

Clinton Prairie 27, Clinton Central 0

Cloverdale 34, Owen Valley 13

Columbia City 76, Bellmont 0

Columbus East 42, Seymour 7

Columbus North 56, Marion 8

Concord 48, Wawasee 10

Corydon Central 20, North Harrison 14

Crimson Knights 50, Christel House 30

Crown Point 23, Merrillville 14

Culver Community 34, Triton 0

Danville 53, Anderson 0

Decatur Central 35, Whiteland 0

DeKalb 28, New Haven 14

Delta 28, Northeastern 14

East Noble 49, Huntington North 28

Eastern 52, Delphi Community 7

Eastern Hancock 40, Centerville 6

Eastside 63, Central Noble 0

Elkhart 62, South Bend Washington 0

Evansville Memorial 48, Evansville Central 7

Evansville North 22, Evansville Harrison 20

Evansville Reitz 56, Jasper 21

Floyd Central 49, Silver Creek 14

Forest Park 18, Washington 15

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 27, Fort Wayne Wayne 0

Fort Wayne Northrop 26, Fort Wayne North Side 20

Fort Wayne Snider 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 2

Franklin County 49, Rushville 20

Fremont 40, Churubusco 25

Gary West Side 40, Hammond Central 13

Greencastle 43, Frankfort 12

Greensburg 41, Connersville 27

Griffith 36, Lowell 28

Guerin Catholic 56, Heritage Christian 0

Hagerstown 61, Union City 7

Hammond Bishop Noll 19, Whiting 16

Hanover Central 40, Highland 7

Heritage 33, Woodlan 14

Heritage Hills 63, Princeton 0

Hobart 63, Munster 21

Homestead 30, Fort Wayne South Side 13

Indian Creek 35, Greenwood 14

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 42, Roncalli 14

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 39, Providence 36

Indianapolis Lutheran 42, Linton-Stockton 13

Indianapolis Shortridge 48, Indianapolis Washington 14

Jay County 62, Southern Wells 0

Knightstown 59, Union County 0

Lafayette Jefferson 28, McCutcheon 7

Lake Central 37, Portage 19

Lakeland 20, Prairie Heights 14

Lapel 49, Shenandoah 13

Lawrence North 42, Lawrence Central 0

Leo 30, Norwell 7

Logansport 49, Hamilton Heights 20

Maconaquah 47, Northfield 24

Madison-Grant 47, Oak Hill 19

Manchester 45, Benton Central 14

Milan 56, North Decatur 7

Mishawaka 20, Plymouth 13

Mississinewa 38, Frankton 0

Mt. Vernon 28, Greenfield-Central 7

Muncie Central 49, New Castle 14

New Palestine 42, Yorktown 28

Noblesville 21, Fishers 19

North Daviess 39, Eastern Greene 14

North Judson-San Pierre 63, South Central 6

North Newton 42, Faith Christian 0

North Posey 45, North Knox 7

North Vermillion 40, Covington 26

Northridge 55, Goshen 10

Northview 49, Sullivan 7

Osceola Grace Eagles 43, Noblesville Lions 7

Parke Heritage 15, South Vermillion 14

Pendleton Heights 37, Kokomo 12

Penn 49, South Bend Riley 0

Perry Central 33, Crawford County 0

Perry Meridian 24, Franklin Community 14

Peru 19, Lewis Cass 0

Pioneer 50, Winamac 0

Plainfield 27, Mooresville 14

Purdue Polytechnic 12, Covenant Christian 9

Rensselaer Central 14, Glenn 0

Richmond 24, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 8

Riverton Parke 41, Fountain Central 20

Rochester 46, Whitko 6

Scottsburg 13, Salem 7

Seeger 50, Attica 0

Sheridan 50, Tri-Central 0

South Bend Adams 41, Mishawaka Marian 0

South Bend Saint Joseph 46, New Prairie 0

South Decatur 36, Edinburgh 0

South Putnam 42, Edgewood 6

Southmont 41, North Montgomery 14

Southport 36, Indianapolis Arsenal Technical 6

Speedway 21, Triton Central 20

Springs Valley 48, Paoli 13

Tell City 67, Pike Central 0

Terre Haute South Vigo 22, Harrison 20

Tri 50, Cambridge City Lincoln 0

Tri-West Hendricks 41, Monrovia 23

Trinity Lutheran 27, Brown County 16

Twin Lakes 40, Western 0

Valparaiso 39, La Porte 3

Vincennes Lincoln 63, West Vigo 0

Warren Central 45, North Central 42

Warsaw 27, NorthWood 22

Wes-Del 32, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 7

West Central 49, Tri-County 0

West Noble 36, Garrett 27

Western Boone 57, Crawfordsville 24

Westfield 42, Zionsville 7

Wheeler 41, River Forest 6

Winchester Community 32, Monroe Central 8

Unreported Scores

Calumet New Tech vs. East Chicago Central

Evansville Bosse vs. Castle

Frontier vs. North White

Knox vs. Culver Academies

Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Tipton

Michigan City vs. Chesterton

Mitchell vs. West Washington

Mt. Vernon vs. Gibson Southern

Park Tudor vs. North Central

Phalen Leadership Academy vs. Tindley

South Spencer vs. Tecumseh

Southwood vs. Northwestern, PPD

Switzerland County vs. Clarksville