Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (KHSAA) - August 28
The 2026 Kentucky high school football continues on Friday, August 28, with 106 games across the state. You can follow every score with our Kentucky high school football scoreboard.
The featured games are by Kentucky top ranked teams No. 1 Trinity vs. Christian Brothers College, Elder (OH) vs. No. 3 Covington Catholic, and No. 4 Owensboro vs. No. 10 Christian Academy-Louisville.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Kentucky, select the links below.
Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (KHSAA) - August 28
REGION 1A SCOREBOARD
View Full Region 1A Scoreboard
REGION 2A SCOREBOARD
View Full Region 2A Scoreboard
REGION 3A SCOREBOARD
View Full Region 3A Scoreboard
REGION 4A SCOREBOARD
View Full Region 4A Scoreboard
REGION 5A SCOREBOARD
View Full Region 5A Scoreboard
REGION 6A SCOREBOARD
View Full Region 6A Scoreboard
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917