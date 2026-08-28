The 2026 Kentucky high school football continues on Friday, August 28, with 106 games across the state. You can follow every score with our Kentucky high school football scoreboard.

The featured games are by Kentucky top ranked teams No. 1 Trinity vs. Christian Brothers College, Elder (OH) vs. No. 3 Covington Catholic, and No. 4 Owensboro vs. No. 10 Christian Academy-Louisville.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Kentucky, select the links below.

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (KHSAA) - August 28

View Full Region 1A Scoreboard

View Full Region 2A Scoreboard

View Full Region 3A Scoreboard

View Full Region 4A Scoreboard

View Full Region 5A Scoreboard

View Full Region 6A Scoreboard