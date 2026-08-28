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Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (KHSAA) - August 28

Get KSAA live updates, final scores and game results as the Kentucky high school football season enters Week 2
Jack Butler|
Kentucky Country Day's Eric Forney (3), along with Kentucky Country Day's Nic Doster (8), Kentucky Country Day's Arvin Khehira (62) and Kentucky Country Day's Tripp Swisher (42) lead the Bearcats onto the field before the home opener against visiting Sayre High School during Class 1A KHSAA football. August 21, 2026
Kentucky Country Day's Eric Forney (3), along with Kentucky Country Day's Nic Doster (8), Kentucky Country Day's Arvin Khehira (62) and Kentucky Country Day's Tripp Swisher (42) lead the Bearcats onto the field before the home opener against visiting Sayre High School during Class 1A KHSAA football. August 21, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Kentucky high school football continues on Friday, August 28, with 106 games across the state. You can follow every score with our Kentucky high school football scoreboard.

The featured games are by Kentucky top ranked teams No. 1 Trinity vs. Christian Brothers College, Elder (OH) vs. No. 3 Covington Catholic, and No. 4 Owensboro vs. No. 10 Christian Academy-Louisville.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Kentucky, select the links below.

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (KHSAA) - August 28

REGION 1A SCOREBOARD

View Full Region 1A Scoreboard

REGION 2A SCOREBOARD

View Full Region 2A Scoreboard

REGION 3A SCOREBOARD

View Full Region 3A Scoreboard

REGION 4A SCOREBOARD

View Full Region 4A Scoreboard

REGION 5A SCOREBOARD

View Full Region 5A Scoreboard

REGION 6A SCOREBOARD

View Full Region 6A Scoreboard

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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