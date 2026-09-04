Skip to main content
High School

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (KHSAA) - September 5

Get KSAA live updates, final scores and game results as the Kentucky high school football season enters Week 3
Jack Butler|
Kentucky Country Day's Chase Browning (7) practices a pitch during warm-ups before playing Sayre during Friday night KHSAA football. August 21, 2026
Kentucky Country Day's Chase Browning (7) practices a pitch during warm-ups before playing Sayre during Friday night KHSAA football. August 21, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Kentucky high school football continues on Friday, September 4, with 106 games across the state. You can follow every score with our Kentucky high school football scoreboard.

The big games this week are Archbishop Moeller (OH) vs. No. 1 Trinity, No. 15 Lexington Catholic vs. No. 2 Boyle County, and No. 25 Simon Kenton vs. #3 Covington Catholic.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Kentucky, select the links below.

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (KHSAA) - September 5

REGION 1A SCOREBOARD

REGION 2A SCOREBOARD

REGION 3A SCOREBOARD

REGION 4A SCOREBOARD

REGION 5A SCOREBOARD

REGION 6A SCOREBOARD

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Kentucky