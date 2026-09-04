The 2026 Kentucky high school football continues on Friday, September 4, with 106 games across the state. You can follow every score with our Kentucky high school football scoreboard.

The big games this week are Archbishop Moeller (OH) vs. No. 1 Trinity, No. 15 Lexington Catholic vs. No. 2 Boyle County, and No. 25 Simon Kenton vs. #3 Covington Catholic.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Kentucky, select the links below.

Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (KHSAA) - September 5