Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (KHSAA) - September 5
Get KSAA live updates, final scores and game results as the Kentucky high school football season enters Week 3
The 2026 Kentucky high school football continues on Friday, September 4, with 106 games across the state. You can follow every score with our Kentucky high school football scoreboard.
The big games this week are Archbishop Moeller (OH) vs. No. 1 Trinity, No. 15 Lexington Catholic vs. No. 2 Boyle County, and No. 25 Simon Kenton vs. #3 Covington Catholic.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Kentucky, select the links below.
Kentucky High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (KHSAA) - September 5
REGION 1A SCOREBOARD
REGION 2A SCOREBOARD
REGION 3A SCOREBOARD
REGION 4A SCOREBOARD
REGION 5A SCOREBOARD
REGION 6A SCOREBOARD
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917