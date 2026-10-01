Louisiana High School Football Team's Season Ended by LHSAA After Postgame Brawl

Carroll High School's football season is over after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association handed down sweeping penalties stemming from a postgame brawl involving Carroll players and spectators following last week's game at Assumption.

The LHSAA Sportsmanship Committee suspended the Monroe school's football program for the remainder of the 2026 season, including the playoffs, after meeting Wednesday to consider the incident.

Carroll's remaining games will be recorded as forfeits, according to a letter sent by the LHSAA to Carroll principal Cassandra Shelling. The association also revoked the LHSAA coaching cards of the school's football coaches for one calendar year.

The penalties stem from an altercation following Carroll's Sept. 25 road game against Assumption in Napoleonville.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said several Carroll players rushed toward an area where Assumption spectators were located after the game and a fight followed. Deputies used Tasers while attempting to break up the altercation, according to KNOE. A Carroll player and an Assumption spectator faced pending disturbing-the-peace charges as of Monday, and authorities said additional charges were possible.

The game itself had already become contentious. Law enforcement initially reported that three players — two from Carroll and one from Assumption — were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during the second quarter. The teams also had to be separated during the postgame handshake before the larger altercation developed.

Assumption defeated Carroll in the game, 14-6.

Carroll Coaches Also Receive One-Year Penalty

The punishment extends well beyond the cancellation of Carroll's remaining 2026 games.

According to the LHSAA letter sent to the school, Carroll has been placed on suspension probation for the remainder of the 2026 football season and the entire 2027 season.

During that probationary period, the school is prohibited from appealing ejections and suspensions stemming from football contests. Any further football-related unsportsmanlike-conduct violation that results in an ejection or suspension during the probationary period could trigger additional sanctions, including forfeiture of the game involved and potentially the remainder of the season.

The one-year revocation of the Carroll coaches' LHSAA cards means the coaches cannot participate in LHSAA-sanctioned contests during that period.

Carroll had played four games and was 2-2 before the suspension. The Bulldogs opened with a 20-14 victory over Woodlawn-Shreveport, lost 40-8 to Southern Lab and defeated Morgan City 57-0 before traveling to Assumption.

Assumption was also disciplined by the LHSAA.

The Mustangs were fined $500 and ordered to submit an action plan addressing logistical and administrative procedures for home athletic events, according to WBRZ. Assumption also will not be permitted to host another football game this season. Games originally scheduled at Assumption will instead be played at the opposing team's home field.

The LHSAA reached its decision, WAFB reported, after representatives from Carroll and Assumption met separately with association officials for more than three hours Wednesday.

Carroll's punishment may not be the final word. State Sen. Katrina Jackson-Andrews said she was working with legal counsel for the school to pursue an emergency appeal to the full LHSAA Board of Control, arguing that the punishment affects players who were not involved in the altercation.

For now, however, Carroll's 2026 season has been halted after four games, with its remaining schedule set to be recorded as forfeits.