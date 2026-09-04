High school football kicked off in Louisiana last night with three defending state champions - Sterlington, Iowa and Ouachita Parish - in action. Get the details on those games and every statewide score below.

Barbe marches to win over Iowa

The Buccaneers scored the game's final 14 points to defeat Iowa, which went 14-0 in 2025 and won the Division II Non-Select crown.

Old Dominion quarterback commit Jelandon Gray, who accounted for nearly 4,000 yards of offense and 46 touchdowns last year for a team that reached the Division I Non-Select quarterfinals, threw a pair of TD passes to Sawyer Kuypers, according to Jerit Roser of Louisiana vs. All Y'all.

Barbe 42, Iowa 15.

4Q, 8:08.



JeLandon Gray, Sawyer Kuypers, back to the end zone.



The seniors’ second scoring connection.



Really nice run after catch for the leading returning receiver makes him the Bucs’ first player to cross the goal line twice. pic.twitter.com/GyGa86ZEss — Louisiana vs. All Y’all (@LAvsAllYall) September 4, 2026

Four different Buccaneers scored as Barbe built a 28-8 lead early in the second quarter. LSU baseball commit Jordin Griffin ran for the first touchdown.

Iowa got two touchdowns from Texas Tech commit Kaston Lewis to trail 28-15 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 5 in Class 3A this week by the LSWA.

Barbe, which didn't receive any votes in either the LSWA or Louisiana Sportsline polls, faces another Lake Charles rival, St. Louis Catholic, and Cecilia ahead of the District 3-5A opener against Lafayette High in Week 4. Iowa hosts Leesville in Week 2.

Sterlington Begins Quest for a Three-Peat

The Panthers, two-time winners in Division III Non-Select, take a step up this season to Division II, which includes Franklin Parish. The northeast Louisiana schools met in Winnsboro on Thursday, with Sterlington taking a 42-30 road win.

Sterlington and Franklin Parish are in the same division but are in different classifications. Both came in ranked by the LSWA, Sterlington at No. 3 in Class 3A and Franklin Parish No. 7 in Class 4A.

LSU baseball commit Devyn Downs (6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Sr.) caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from J-Rob Breen on the first play from scrimmage for Sterlington, which hosts Jena next week in a rematch of the 2025 title game.

LSU running back commit Trey Martin ran for four scores for Franklin Parish, which travels to Oak Grove in Week 2.

Sterlington quarterback JRob Breen throws a pass in the 2025 state championship game against Jena | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ouachita Parish Roars From Behind for High-Scoring Win

The Lions, who erased a two-touchdown deficit to win the 2025 Division I Non-Select crown against Ruston, did it again at home against Byrd in a 44-37 thriller.

Byrd took a 21-7 lead behind Christian Maxie, who ran for 429 yards on 40 carries, but Ouachita responded with 190 yards on 13 carries from Carter McClinton, according to the Shreveport-Bossier Journal. McClinton ran for three consecutive scores to put the Lions ahead 44-29. Maxie's output was the most rushing yards ever in a single-game by a Shreveport-Bossier City player.

Ouachita travels across town to challenge south Monroe program Wossman in Week 2. Byrd begins District 1-5A play at home against Airline. Ouachita was just outside the top 10 in the LSWA preseason Class 5A poll. The Lions received 18 votes, which put them at No. 12.

Calvary Baptist Races to a Big Lead in South Shreveport Matchup

Baylor wide receiver commit Braylun Huglon caught two TD passes from Hudson Price, and the Cavaliers scored a pair of defensive touchdowns in a 48-22 win over Huntington, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport-Bossier Advocate.

The game was played at Independence Stadium as part of the three-game Stars & Stripes Border Classic. Parkway and Dunham clash at 5 p.m. today, followed by Evangel Christian vs. West Monroe in the finale.

Calvary Baptist, which got out to a 20-0 lead over the Class 5A Raiders, visits Bunkie next, while Huntington hosts Edna Karr.

The Cavaliers, who finished as Division III Select runner-up to Dunham last year, entered the season ranked second behind Dunham in Class 2A and received one first-place vote.

Braylun Huglon of Calvary Baptist is ranked No. 16 player in Louisiana by ESPN | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sullivan's 3 TD Passses Lift Jesuit to Victory

Junior quarterbacks Sully Sullivan and Mani Vandenweghe accounted for all of Jesuit's touchdowns in a 28-20 win over Class 4A No. 5-ranked Madison Prep at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans.

Sullivan was 15 of 26 passing for 277 yards for the Blue Jays, who travel to St Thomas More next week in a battle of Division I Select schools.

With the score tied 14-14 in the fourth quarter, Sullivan connected with Hayes Mestayer, who caught two TD passes, according to Jude Young of Crescent City Sports. Vandenweghe led Jesuit in rushing with 71 yards on 12 carries and a score.

Harlem Turner and J'On Profit combined for 192 yards rushing on 27 carries for Madison Prep, which hosts Baton Rouge rival University Lab next week. The Chargers lost to U-High 32-30 in last year's Division II Select quarterfinals. The Cubs handed Madison Prep two of its three losses in 2025, winning the district showdown 14-8.

Madison Prep moved up to Class 4A this season. U-High begins the season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the LSWA. The Cubs received six first-place votes, while defending state champion St. Charles Catholic got two. No. 3 Sterlington had one first-place vote, and No. 4 St. James got two.

More scores

Green Oaks 44, Southwood 0

Baker 28, Slaughter Community 22

Riverdale 33, Jefferson Rise Charter 8

Booker T Washington-SH 51, Cohen 8

North Central 51, Acadiana Christian 0

Independence 57, Bogalusa 6

McKinley 46, Capitol 6

East Beauregard 30, Merryville 9

Bastrop 24, Rayville 14

Covington 38, De La Salle 24

Lincoln Prep 52, Delhi 12

Caldwell Parish 41, Grant 39

Grand Lake 34, DeQuincy 20

Ascension Catholic 36, Episcopal 0

Sacred Heart 34, Oakdale 6

Vinton 58, Oberlin 13

North Iberville 34, Fisher 15

Pope John Paull II 62, Thomas Jefferson 7

LaSalle 54, Lakeview 13