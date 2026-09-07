Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? –– (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.

Voting concludes Sunday, Sept, 13 at 11:59 PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

This Week's Candidates

Landen DeRouen, Erath Football

The senior completed 14 of 17 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a score as the Bobcats defeated Loreauville for the third straight time. A Norheast Texas Community College baseball commit, DeRouen also ran for a score in the 39-29 win.

Jakyrin Woodard, Welsh Football

A senior running back, Woodard toted the football 13 times for 195 yards (15 yards per carry) with two touchdowns in a 51-16 win over Abbeville. Last year, he set a school record with 302 yards rushing against South Beauregard.

Zade Prejean, Westminster Christian-Lafayette Football

The Class 1A Chargers racked up some serious power points by knocking off Class 4A Acadiana Renaissance, with Prejean rushing for 221 yards on 13 carries (17 yards per carry) with two touchdowns in the 41-22 victory. The junior quarterback completed 4 of 5 passes for 31 yards.

Justus Carlton, Northshore Football

A junior, Carlton logged 28 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers' 47-35 win at Lutcher, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Northshore is opening eyes after a jamboree win over Jesuit and the win over Lutcher.

Jeremy Roy, Kaplan Football

Roy helped usher in a successful debut for coach Vinnie Bullara, rushing for 120 yards on only four carries with a touchdown in the Pirates' 34-7 win over Ascension Episcopal, a 2025 Division IV semifinals team. Roy and Kaplan were impressive in preseason matchups against Cecilia and Church Point.

Izzy Reimonenq, Lakeshore Football

The junior running back rushed for 125 yards on nine carries (13.88 yards per carry) with two scores in a 35-14 win over Fontainebleau. He scampered 45 yards on his first carry, according to Tammy Nunez of The New Orleans Advocate.

Makelin Lemoine, Elton Football

Lemoine ran through the Basile defense with ease, rushing for 322 yards on 11 carries (29.3 yards per carry). After Basile scored a touchdown, Elton responded with 55 unanswered points, with Lemoine scoring on runs of 64, 63, 56, 52 and 56 yards. The senior ran for a pair of two-point conversions and returned an interception 104 yards to paydirt.

Aiden Cain, St. Frederick Football

Only an eighth grader, Cain is listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. He ran for three touchdowns in the Warriors' 35-12 win over Delta Charter, according to the Friday Night Scoreboard show in Monroe.

Avery Stutes, North Vermilion Football

The Nunez Community College baseball commit ran for 105 yards on nine carries (11.66 yards per carry) with two touchdowns in a 28-7 win over St. Martin's Episcopal.

Davis Henry, South Beauregard Football

The Knights trounced St. John-Plaquemine 34-9 behind the dual-threat capabilities of Henry, who completed 7 of 12 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards on eight carries (14.63 yards per carry) with a score.

Christian Maxie, Byrd Football

Maxie set a Shreveport-Bossier City record with 429 yards on 40 carries with three touchdowns in a 44-37 loss to defending state champion Ouachita Parish. Maxie's effort snapped a record set 36 years ago by another Byrd player, Charles Ball, who ran for 407 yards on 24 carries against Huntington in 1990, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate.

John Parker Robison, Catholic New Iberia Football

The junior completed 12 of 16 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Vermilion Catholic. Robison added a 12-yard score on his only carry.

Grant Braxton, Leesville Football

Braxton, a junior, ran for 221 yards and four scores on 35 carries as the Wampus Cats opened the season with a 46-22 win over its neighbor to the south on Hwy 171, DeRidder High.

Jaden Celestine, Lafayette High Football

Celestine rushed for 224 yards on 19 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per attempt in the Mighty Lions' 39-23 win over Live Oak. The Lamar commit transferred to Lafayette following the closure of his former school, Comeaux High.

Jaden Johnson, Minden Football

The Crimson Tide took a 20-14 win over North Webster as Johnson accounted for all three touchdowns. The junior hauled in six of quarterback Kaiden King's 12 completions for 97 yards and two scores and tacked on a 60-yard rushing TD on his only carry.

Noah Antoine, Westgate Football

Antoine completed 9 of 13 passes for 207 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-8 win over Liberty Magnet. The Tigers should move up to No. 1 in the LSWA and Louisiana Sportsline polls after beginning the season No. 2 behind Neville (lost to Ruston).

Jayden Hamilton, Mansfield Football

The Class 2A Wolverines, who went 10-3 in 2025, took down Class 5A New Iberia 42-0 behind the running of Hamilton, who rushed for 149 yards on 11 carries (13.54 yards per carry) with three touchdowns.

Evan Bergeron, Pope John Paul II Football

Bergeron, a junior fullback, ran for 215 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-7 win over Thomas Jefferson, according to Chris Kinkaid of The New Orleans Advocate. The Jaguars reeled off 55 unanswered points.

Brynnum Chaney, Rosepine Football

Chaney was a workhorse in the Eagles' 48-20 win over Montgomery, rushing for 190 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries, according to The American Press.

Carter McClinton, Ouachita Parish Football

Reigning Division I Non-Select champion Ouachita overcame a two-touchdown deficit to outpace Byrd 44-37. McClinton ran for five touchdowns, including back-to-back 60-yard jaunts, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen.

Holden Sam, Acadiana Football

Sam ran for 225 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns in a 47-35 win at Central, which was ranked No. 8 in Class 5A. The senior, who averaged 18.75 yards per carry, was on pace for a 400-yard night, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Sam left the game with seven minutes to go in the third quarter (cramps).

Bryson Hardy, Sulphur Football

The Tornados dismantled St. Louis Catholic 56-34 in David Feaster's coaching debut. After the Saints took a 3-0 lead, Sulphur scored all of its points in the first half. Hardy scored on punt returns of 49 and 59 yards and ran for a 13-yard score, according to The American Press.

Collin Rideau, Opelousas football

In the Tigers' 48-0 win at Pineville, the dual-threat quarterback carried six times for 137 yards (22.8 yards per carry) and with two touchdowns and completed 5 of 8 passes for 109 yards and a score. Opelousas faces Mamou this week, followed by matchups vs. Westgate and Lafayette Christian.

Dalen Powell, Ruston Football

Ruston's junior running back gained 271 yards on 24 carries and scored five times as the Bearcats downed Neville 42-16 in a meeting between the top-ranked teams in Class 5A and 4A. Ruston ran for 326 yards, according to Kyle Roberts of The Lincoln Parish Journal.

Javonte Vital, Washington-Marion Football

Vital, a freshman, scored the Chargin' Indians first four touchdowns in a 30-0 win over LaGrange in a Lake Charles rivalry game. Vital scored on a 20-yard reception from R'Lon Porter, ran for a 56-yard TD and reached the end zone on punt returns of 53 and 76 yards, according to The American Press. He finished with 97 yards rushing on four carries and caught three passses for 40 yards.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted wayf or fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise,there are no prizes or official awardsfor winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.