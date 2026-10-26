Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? –– (Oct. 19-24)

Louisiana high school athletes produced some sensational performances last week. With tailback Jaden Celestine sidelined by injury, Lafayette High quarterback Richmond Saunier rushed for over 100 yards and four touchdowns, and he also threw for a score in a win over New Iberia. In the Baton Rouge area, East Ascension running back Jeremyah Merriweather reached the end zone on four of five touches, which included carries and catches.

These are just a couple of nominations for this week's Athlete of the Week. Read through the nominations and make your pick.

Congratulations to last week's winner, Ashton Joseph of Lafayette Renaissance Football

Voting concludes at 12:00 a.m. PCT on Sunday, November 1. The winner will be announced in the next week's poll.

This Week's Candidates

Richmond Saunier, Lafayette High Football

Saunier, a senior Dartmouth quarterback commit, ran for 106 yards on six carries with four touchdowns in a 62-23 win over New Iberia. He also completed 10 of 13 passes for 119 yards and two TDs for the 5-3 Lions (No. 11 in Division I Select power ratings).

Joseph Simien, St. Louis Catholic Football

Simien hauled in six catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kick 99 yards for a score in the Saints' 42-35 win over Washington-Marion, according to The American Press. St. Louis (3-5) evened its district record at 2-2 and strengthened its playoff position at No. 22 in the Division II Select power ratings.

Jeremyah Merriweather, East Ascension Football

Merryweather rushed for 85 yards on three carries with all three going for touchdowns in a 48-32 non-district win over Parkway, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate. He also caught two passes for 52 yards and another TD for the 7-1 Spartans, who made their debut in the Louisiana High School On SI Top 25 rankings last week and are No. 4 in the Division I Non-Select power ratings.

Joshua John, Westgate Football

The senior receiver caught 11 passes for 134 yards from QB Noah Antoine in a 44-32 win over Teurlings Catholic. He also ran for a score and a two-point conversion and returned a punt 54 yards for another touchdown. The Tigers (7-0) are No. 2 in the Division II Non-Select power ratings.

Kaven Morrow, DeQuincy Football

Morrow ran for 132 yards on five carries (26.4 yards per carry) with a pair of TD runs in a 41-0 win over Pickering. The Tigers (2-6) are on the cusp of making the playoffs as a No. 29 seed with two games remaining.

Landen DeRouen, Erath Football

The senior completed 10 of 13 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-12 win over Abbeville in the district opener. The Bobcats (4-4) are No. 21 in the Division II Non-Select power ratings DeRouen has nearly 1,300 yards passing in seven games with 15 touchdowns (missed one game).

Daniel Mazyck, DeRidder Football

Mazyck carried 19 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-20 win over Kinder. The Dragons (5-3) are No. 24 in the Division II Non-Select power ratings.

Chris Becnel, Riverside Academy Football

The Rebels blanked previously undefeated Ascension Catholic 34-0 as Becnel ran for three touchdowns and threw for one, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate. The Rebels (7-1) are No. 1 in the Division IV Select power ratings (Ascension Catholic is No. 2).

Grant Bertrand, Church Point Football

Bertrand made his passes count, throwing three TDs on five completions with 120 yards in a 26-21 win over Crowley. The Bears are 5-2 and No. 14 in the Division III Non-Select power ratings.

Josie Tilton, Barbe Volleyball

Tilton owned the court in Barbe's five-set win over Sulphur that clinched a share of the Division I, District 3 title. The sophomore had 35 kills and has averaged 24.75 kills over the last four matches for the No 5 Buccaneers (23-7), according to Rodrick Anderson of The American Press.

De'Maurion Cormier, Kaplan Football

The senior fullback feasted in a 57-7 win over St. Martinville, rushing for 138 yards on six carries with three TDs. Cormier, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last year, should reach that benchmark this week for the Pirates (6-2, No. 7 in Division III Non-Select power ratings).

Kane Mitchell, Warren Easton Football

In Warren Easton's 44-0 district win over West Jefferson, Mitchell took up residence in the Buccaneers' backfield. He collected four sacks and six tackles for loss as Easton (4-4) held West Jeff to 115 yards, according to Peyton Doyle of The New Orleans Advocate. The Eagles are No. 17 in the Division I Select power ratings.

Kyan Batiste, Catholic New Iberia Football

The sophomore ran for 12 yards on two carries with a touchdown, caught six passes for 87 yards and two scores from QB JP Robison, and traversed the whole field on a jaw-dropping 60-yard kick return in a 52-12 win over West St. Mary. The Panthers (5-3) are No. 9 in the Division III Select power ratings.

Joseph Delcid, Archbishop Rummel Football

The Raiders' kicker gave his team a boost with three field goals, including two in the first half which kept Rummel from heading into intermission scoreless, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. The Raiders, who trailed 9-6 at the half, went on to win 24-9. Rummel is 7-1 and No. 3 in the Division I Select power ratings.

William Lavergne, Notre Dame Football

The senior tailback returned in top form after missing time with injury, rushing for 59 yards on seven carries with three touchdowns in a 41-21 win over previously undefeated Lake Arthur, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate. The Pioneers (8-0) are No. 1 in the Division III Select power ratings.

Rodney Clark, Covington Football

The Lions roared to a 49-21 league win over Hammond, with Clark rushing for a career high 241 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns, according to Tammy Nunez of The New Orleans Advocate. Covington (4-4) is No. 23 in the Division I Non-Select power ratings.

Joseph Clues, Opelousas Football

The sophomore tailback seized the day in a 50-48 win over Cecilia by rushing for 241 yards on 28 carries with four touchdowns, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. The Tigers (6-2) are No. 7 in the Division II Non-Select power ratings. Clue went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

Ethan Lentz, Archbishop Shaw Football

Lentz, a linebacker, sacked Calvary Baptist star quarterback Hudson Price in the end zone and forced a fumble that the Eagles' Ronnie Miller recovered for a touchdown in a 24-7 win over the previously undefeated Cavaliers, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate. The Lentz-led defense held Calvary Baptist, which was averaging nearly 60 points per game, to 68 yards rushing.

Abby Menard, Lafayette High Volleyball

The sophomore had 16 kills, 11 digs, four blocks and three aces in the Mighty Lions' five-set win over rival Southside. Coach Caroline Dufrene compared Menard to a cannon that can't be stopped once lit. Lafayette (21-3) is No. 10 in the Division I power ratings.

Lewis Carter, Ouachita Parish Football

Carter, a sophomore, accounted for 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the defending Division I Non-Select champions' 49-15 win over Peabody, according to Treasure Washington of The News Star. Ouachita (4-4) is No. 22 in the power ratings.

Frederick Nimer, Northwest Football

Nimer was a two-way force in the Raiders' 35-14 win over Rayne, rushing for 85 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns and recording nine tackles with a tackle for loss and two QB hurries. The Division II Non-Select No. 15 Raiders (5-3) have won four of their last five games.

LonTre'vious Burns, Jonesboro-Hodge Football

Burns racked up 167 yards with four touchdowns in the Tigers' 36-6 rout of Montgomery, according to Treasure Washington of The News Star. Jonesboro-Hodge (6-2) is No. 10 in the Division IV Non-Select power ratings.

