Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 21, 2026)

No. 1 Edna Karr marched past Archbishop Rummel as the Cougars and No. 3 St. Augustine, which pulled away in the second half against ranked Jesuit, are on a collision course to meet in Week 9. The Purple Knights will have to get past Brother Martin first, however.

Keep reading for the details of this week's Louisiana High School On SI top 25 rankings, including where St. Thomas More stands after its 21-point win over previously unbeaten Barbe.

High School On SI

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Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Archbishop Rummel 27-20

Next up: vs. Chalmette (3-4)

Forest Johnson threw two touchdowns passes, and the Cougars converted on a fake punt in the fourth quarter that allowed them to run out the clock and win their 34th straight game, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Peabody 70-0

Next up: at Alexandria (6-1)

Dalen Powell has rushed for 782 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Kohn Gray has added 374 yards and six scores on the ground, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Jesuit 45-17

Next up: at Brother Martin (5-2)

The Purple Knights broke open a 14-10 halftime game by scoring 31 straight points in the second half at Tad Gormley Stadium on Saturday. Quarterback Jaelle Noble had 314 yards of offense with two TD passes to Ray'Quan Williams, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Northside 48-6

Next up: vs. Teurlings Catholic (1-5)

Jackilon Roberson, Antonio Quetel and LJ Vallot each caught a TD pass from QB Noah Antoine, who has 19 touchdown passes vs. only one interception.

Westgate senior Jackilon Roberson caught a TD pass last week. | Mike Coppage

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Franklin Parish 49-24

Next up: at West Ouachita (1-6)

Franklin Parish actually outgained Neville 363 yards to 308, but the Tigers scored two defensive touchdowns, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Barbe 35-14

Next up: at Southside (4-3)

Running backs Landryn Craft, Owen Bailey and Conner Baer combined for 204 yards rushing on 29 carries, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate. Craft scored three TDs. Grayson Hemard (9-32 rushing) threw a TD pass to Jared Quoyeser.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Edna Karr 27-20

Next up: vs. Holy Cross (3-4)

Colton Nussmeier ran for a TD and Coryan Hawkins added a score (24 carries, 82 yards). Joseph Delcid kicked two field goals, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Pineville 48-10

Next up: vs. Ruston (6-1)

Karsen Sellers completed 10 of 14 passes for 219 yards with three TDs and ran for a 60-yard score. The Trojans are averaging 47.6 points in their last three outings.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated John Curtis 36-28

Next up: vs. St. Augustine (7-0)

The Crusaders rallied from a 21-9 deficit with four fourth-quarter touchdowns, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Easton Royal scored twice.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Belle Chasse 34-6

Next up: vs. Calvary Baptist (7-0)

Calvary Baptist brings its high-powered offense down from Shreveport for a non-district game involving the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Cavaliers and Division II Select No. 1 Shaw, which has allowed a total of six points in its last five victories.

11. Catholic-BR (4-3)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Zachary 70-38

Next up: vs. Central-BR (3-3)

Running back Jayden Miles ran for 205 yards on 10 carries with six touchdowns, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate.

12. Calvary Baptist (7-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated North Caddo 61-0

Next up: at Archbishop Shaw (6-1)

Coach Rodney Guin's club has scored at least 48 points in every contest, which sets up an interesting matchup vs. an Archbishop Shaw defense with four shutouts to its credit.

13. Barbe (6-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to St. Thomas More 35-14

Next up: vs. Sam Houston (3-4)

Jordin Griffin has rushed for 1,097 yards on 103 carries with 17 touchdowns. The LSU baseball commit has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in every game.

14. Jesuit (5-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to St. Augustine 45-17

Next up: vs. John Curtis Christian (2-5)

Sully Sullivan threw a 72-yard TD pass to Hayes Mestayer and Charlie Corbello kicked a field goal to keep the Blue Jays within striking distance (14-10 deficit) at halftime vs. St. Aug.

15. North DeSoto (7-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Southwood 57-6

Next up: at Franklin Parish (5-2)

The Griffins get their toughest test to date this week in Winnsboro in a non-district matchup of top 10 Class 4A programs North DeSoto is No. 7 in the Division II Non-Select power ratings, while Franklin Parish is No. 9.

16. Destrehan (6-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Hahnville 35-14

Next up: vs. Terrebonne (3-4)

The Wildcats are No. 2 in the Division I Non-Select power ratings behind Barbe following their win over arch-rival Hahnville. Malachi Dabney ran for 177 yards on 19 carries with three TDs, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.

17. St. Charles Catholic (6-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Patterson 63-18

Next up: vs. Berwick (2-5)

The Comets enjoyed their highest scoring output of the season. After this week's game vs. Berwick, they'll finish the regular season against surging Lutcher (No. 4 in Division II Non-Select power ratings) and Vandebilt Catholic, which has won four straight games.

18. Mandeville (7-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Ponchatoula 44-7

Next up: vs. St. Paul's (4-3)

The Skippers, who have held their last five opponents to a total of 50 points, will travel to undefeated Northshore next week.

19. Notre Dame (7-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Basile 50-0

Next up: vs. Lake Arthur (7-0)

Coach Lewis Cook's team has overcome a rash of injuries, although the Pioneers expect to get star offensive lineman Brodie LeJeune and senior tailback William Lavergne back this week. Lavergne and Braxton Meche are a formidable one-two punch in the I-formation.

Notre Dame of Crowley football coach Lewis Cook | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

20. Riverside Academy (6-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated South Plaquemines 50-22

Next up: vs. Ascension Catholic (7-0)

All roads lead to Reserve this week for the District 10-1A clash between the Rebels and undefeated Ascension Catholic, which is No. 1 in the Division IV Select power ratings. Riverside is No. 2.

21. Northshore (7-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Hammond 24-13

Next up: at Fontainebleau (1-6)

The Panthers of coach Bobby Sanders are 7-0 for the first time ever.

22. Madison Prep (5-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Brusly 53-20

Next up: at St. Michael (6-1)

Harlem Turner and J'on Profit combined to rush for 199 yards with two touchdowns, according to Eric Brown of Crescent City Sports.

23. University Lab (5-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Collegiate 62-0

Next up: vs. West Feliciana (7-0)

The District 7-3A title will be on the line when the undefeated Saints (No. 6 in Division II Non-Select power ratings) travel to Baton Rouge to challenge the Cubs.

24. Dutchtown (6-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Tioga 20-16

Next up: vs. Denham Springs (5-2)

Ethan Odom threw a 28-yard TD pass to Derrick Walker-Vice in the fourth quarter for the winning points, according to Rich Loup of The Baton Rouge Advocate.

25. East Ascension (6-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Live Oak 49-24

Next up: vs. Parkway (4-3)

The Spartans' only loss was to undefeated St. Augustine.

Dropped out: No. 24 Zachary, No. 25 St. James

On the Bubble: Lafayette Renaissance (5-2)