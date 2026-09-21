Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? –– (Sept 14-19)

Louisiana high school athletes produced some sensational performances last week. Edna Karr running back Jermond Macklin scored all his team's TDs in the No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup vs. Ruston. St. Thomas More completed an incredible comeback at Catholic-Baton Rouge, with quarterback Grayson Hemard finding senior Jared Quoyeser for two TDs and a two-point conversion in the final four minutes.

Those are just a couple of this week's nominations for Athlete of the Week. Read through the nominations and make your pick.

Congratulations to last week's winnerMichael Lange of Vinton Football.

Voting concludes at 12:00 a.m. PCT on Sept. 27, 2026. The winner will be accounced in next week's poll.

This Week's Candidates

Zyier Stokes, Westgate Football

A highly touted sophomore cornerback, Stokes stepped in to help the Tigers' offense in a 28-12 win over Jena, rushing for 31 yards and two TDs on his only two carries. He also intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for the top-ranked team in Class 4A.

Jermond Macklin, Edna Karr Football

Macklin ran for all three touchdowns in the Cougars' win over Ruston Saturday in New Orleans. He finished with 80 yards on 15 carries, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate, as Karr won its 30th straight game.

Blathon Citizen, Church Point Football

The senior rushed for 153 yards on 13 carries with three TDs in the Bears' 27-20 win over Rayne. Church Point is No. 9 in the Division III Nonselect power ratings.

Bryce Restovich, Loyola Prep Football

Restovich completed 15 of 19 passes for 307 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-12 win over St. Edmund. The Flyers are No. 1 in the Division III Select power ratings

Jacolby Campbell, Abbeville Football

The Wildcats won 48-28 against Acadiana Renaissance with Campbell, a four-star junior prospect, rushing for 117 yards on eight carries with two TDs and completing 3 of 5 passes for 81 yards.

Malachi Zeigler, Benton Football

The four-star SMU quarterback commit threw for 251 yards and three scores in a 38-6 win over Woodlawn-Shreveport.

Taylor Lazard, Westminster Christian Volleyball

The Crusaders are not only No. 1 in Division V. Coach Keith Leon's club is making a case for the top team in all divisions. Last week, Lazard totaled 32 kills and 36 blocks as WCA (14-0) stayed perfect with seven wins.

Sley Gardner, DeQuincy Football

A 6-foot-4 sophomore, Gardner threw two TD passes in the second half as the Tigers erased a 21-10 deficit to defeat Westlake 24-21. Gardner finished with 104 yards passing.

Jared Quoyeser, St. Thomas More Football

The Cougars staged a rally with just two minutes left that erased a 14-point deficit to win 43-42 at Catholic-BR. Quoyeser, a senior, caught the last two TDs from Grayson Hemard and grabbed the decisive two-point conversion.

Brandon Craig, Haughton Football

Craig, a senior, ran for three TDs in the undefeated Buccaneers' 45-6 win over Glenbrook.

Syrian Joseph, Acadiana Football

The Wreckin' Rams, who entered the season ranked in the top 10 by High School On SI, continued their winning ways by defeating Carencro 41-27. Joseph (21 carries, 245 yards, four TDs). Da'Shun Lightfoot and Holden Sam all have rushed for over 200 yards in a game this year.

Zayvon Sanders, Mansfield Football

The senior ran for 153 yards and three TDs for Division III Non-Select No. 1 Mansfield, which beat Magnolia (Arkansas) 33-28.

Lynkon Delcambre, Delcambre Football

The quarterback completed 4 of 5 passes for 112 yards and a touchdowns and ran for a 12-yard TD on his only carry in a 55-0 win over Pickering. The Panthers are 3-0.

Gabe Turner, Lake Arthur Football

The Tigers downed Class 3A Iota 21-19 to stay unbeaten at 3-0 and move up to No. 8 in the Division IV Non-Select power ratings. Turner ran for 107 yards on 14 carries with a score, according to The American Press.

Trae Williams, St. Martinville Football

The junior running back accounted for 120 yards and three TDs for the Tigers, who won a 48-43 shootout over Class 5A New Iberia for their second straight win.

Cole Mirante, Merryville Football

The 210-pound running back gained 150 yards on 14 carries with two TDs in a 39-6 win over Northwood-Lena. The win improved Merryville to 2-1 on the year.

Justin Williams, Southside Football

The Sharks gashed Union Parish 49-7 behind Williams' record-breaking 16-carry, 324-yard, four-TD performance. The senior averaged over 20 yards per carry.

Evan Daigle, Centerville Football

Daigle ran for 87 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns in a 39-6 win over Oberlin that was halted at halftime due to a fight between members of the Oberlin coaching staff.

Isaac Hrabovsky, John Curtis Football

The Patriots went on the road to get a 41-12 win over Lafayette Renaissance. Hrabovsky carried 18 times for 58 yards and two TDs.

Grant Braxton, Leesville Football

The junior ran for 307 yards on 42 carries with four TDs and caught an 18-yard pass in the Wampus Cats' 46-36 win over Tioga.

Eli Gros, Ascension Episcopal Football

Gros ran for 129 yards on 20 carries with two TDs in the Class 1A Blue Gators' 24-22 win over Class 4A Northside. He also passed for 151 yards and a score.

Kaiton Packett, Logansport Football

In a 50-8 rout of Bossier, Packett ran for 189 yards on 14 carries with three scores, caught a TD pass and returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown. Logansport (3-0) is No. 2 in the Division IV Non-Select power ratings behind North Iberville.

Khylon Edwards, Catholic New Iberia Football

Edwards averaged 29 yards per reception, hauling in five passes for 144 yards from quarterback John Paul Robison in a 34-29 win at unbeaten Class 3A Kaplan.

Joseph Clues, Opelousas Football

The sophomore ran for 223 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per carry in a 44-7 win for the undefeated Tigers (3-0), who travel to Westgate in showdown of Class 4A programs that expect to go deep in the Division II Non-Select playoffs.