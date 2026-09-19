Louisiana High School Football Game Ends at Halftime After Coaches Allegedly Fight

A Louisiana high school football homecoming game came to an abrupt end Friday night after two coaches allegedly fought during halftime.

Oberlin High School's game against Centerville was halted with the Tigers trailing 36-6 after Oberlin head coach Robert Etheridge and assistant coach Jaden Brasseaux allegedly exchanged blows in the locker room, according to KPLC's report on the incident.

The station cited Oberlin Police Chief Grady Haynes in reporting that Etheridge and Brasseaux initially got into an argument on the sideline before halftime.

According to Haynes, the disagreement continued after the coaches went into the locker room. The police chief told KPLC that Etheridge and Brasseaux exchanged blows and that Etheridge allegedly flipped over a desk during the altercation.

The incident unfolded while Oberlin's homecoming court was being presented during the halftime festivities. The game never resumed.

Centerville was credited with a 36-6 victory.

District Launches Investigation

Allen Parish Superintendent Brad Soileau told KPLC the school district would conduct a full investigation into the incident.

Soileau apologized to members of the Oberlin community as well as the Centerville team and its supporters following the unusual conclusion to the game.

"This is unacceptable," Soileau said in a statement provided to KPLC, adding that the district would hold accountable anyone determined to be responsible.

As of Saturday morning, the district had not publicly announced disciplinary action against either coach.

Oberlin is a public high school in Allen Parish in southwest Louisiana. The Tigers compete in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

Friday's game was supposed to be one of the program's showcase nights of the season, with Oberlin celebrating homecoming while hosting Centerville.

Instead, Centerville took a commanding lead into halftime before an incident involving members of Oberlin's own coaching staff overshadowed the game and ultimately brought the night to an early conclusion.

Oberlin Scheduled to Play Again Thursday

The incident also creates uncertainty surrounding Oberlin's immediate football schedule and coaching situation. The loss to Centerville dropped the Tigers to 0-3.

Oberlin is scheduled to return to the field Thursday, Sept. 24, for a road game against Rosepine.

Whether both coaches will be with the program for that game remains unclear.

The district's investigation should provide additional clarity about exactly what happened inside the Oberlin locker room and whether either coach will face disciplinary action.

For now, what was intended to be a homecoming celebration ended with a high school football game being stopped at halftime and an investigation into an alleged fight involving two members of the same coaching staff.