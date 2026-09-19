Ruston and Edna Karr are Louisiana football powerhouses that are accustomed to playing in the Ceasars Superdome.

However, those appearances are usually reserved for the schools' frequent trips to the football state finals. On Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., the Bearcats and Cougars make an early showing in New Orleans when the top two teams in the Louisiana High School On SI rankings collide in a Week 3 game.

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Pregame

Ruston and Karr both played for state titles in the Superdome last year, with the Bearcats falling to district rival Ouachita Parish and Karr downing its league rival, St. Augustine.

Karr can extend its winning streak to 30 games with a win today. The Cougars (2-0) own wins over Lafayette Renaissance and Huntington, scoring 98 combined points with a shutout at Huntington and a 48-21 victory over Lafayette Renaissance.

Jermond Macklin ran for three touchdowns against LRCA, which trailed 27-21 in the second quarter before the Cougars reeled off the last three touchdowns. Marlon Jones, one of two QBs for Karr (with Forest Johnson), threw a 57-yard pass to 2029 Brenin Reed, a transfer from Young Audiences High School.

Ruston has reeled off wins over Neville and Longview, which will have the Bearcats battle-tested. This Ruston team is being mentioned as one that could be among the best in the school's history.

Junior running back Dalen Powell has 451 yards rushing and nine TDs with an average of 8.7 yards per carry, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. Senior quarterback and hometown Louisiana Tech commit Sam Hartrwell is 19 of 28 passing for 266 yards and has a TD on the ground.

Five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, an LSU commit, is ranked as the No. 18 player in the country by 247Sports. He has 11 catches for 163 yards.

Powell is the No. 1 player in Louisiana, the nation's No. 2 running back and overall 59th player, according to 247Sports. Shamar Evans, a linebacker who transferred from Mississippi back to his hometown, is the state's top-ranked player on the 247Sports Composite.

Kohl Gray gives the Bearcats another rushing threat.

Karr, which lost a massive amount of starters from last year's team, is looking to end this season with a third straight and eighth overall championship (14-0 Productions).

Ruston has nine state titles and has made four straight finals appearances with a crown in 2023.

The game will be followed by St. Augustine vs. East Ascension at approximately 7:00 p.m.