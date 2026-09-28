Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? –– (Sept 21-26)

Louisiana high school athletes produced some sensational performances last week. Pierce Gable of Westminster Christian-Lafayette rushed for 211 yards on eight carries with three touchdowns as the Chargers stayed undefeated on the season. A sophomore, Gable also is the defensive leader at linebacker for a team with a roster close to 20 players. Westminster Christian is a team highlighted by Louisiana High School On SI in the preseason.

Junior quarterback Noah Antoine has thrown nearly as many touchdown passes (13) as incompletions (16) for the undefeated Westgate Tigers, who are ranked inside the top 10 of the football rankings.

There are are just a couple of this week's nominations for Athlete of the Week. Read through the nominations and make your pick.

Congrats to last week's winner, Khylon Edwards of Catholic New Iberia Football

Voting concludes at 12:00 a.m. PCT on Sunday, November 1. The winner will be announced in the next week's poll.

This Week's Candidates

Elijah Sylve, Belle Chasse Football

A senior, Sylve came up big with two interceptions in a one-score game that kept the Cardinals undefeated. Belle Chasse defeated McDonogh 35 by a score of 35-27 and held the Roneagles to minus-10 rushing yards, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.

Jaxson Frederick, North Vermilion Football

The Patriots pounded Delhi 52-8 to stay perfect at 4-0. Frederick, a quarterback, completed 9 of 10 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns.

Ean Hills, West Feliciana Football

The Saints claimed a 41-23 win over Carencro to improve to 4-0. Hills ran for 121 yards on 17 carries with four scores.

Aubrey Turner, Teurlings Catholic volleyball

The Rebels defeated Notre Dame behind Turner's 37 assists, seven digs and four aces.

Noah Courtney, Sulphur Football

The Tors are 4-0 under new coach David Feaster after winning a 55-54 shootout over Sam Houston in the District 3-5A opener. Courtney completed 28 of 44 passes for 450 yards and three TDs. He also ran for a two-point conversion and threw for another.

Devontre Williams, Eunice Football

Williams ended Eunice's 41-18 win over Rayne just shy of the 100-yard mark, finishing with 96 yards on 11 carries with two scores.

Jordin Griffin, Barbe Football

The LSU baseball commit has helped the Buccaneers to a 4-0 start. On Friday vs. Lafayette High, Griffin ran for 190 yards on 15 carries with four TDs, caught a 24-yard pass and returned a kick for an 86-yard score.

Landen Teague, Hahnville Football

Teague accounted for four touchdowns, rushing for three and tossing a 40-yard score to Dwayne Cola in a 42-21 win over Lutcher, according to Ryan Arena of The St. Charles Herald Guide.

Tate Collins, Erath Football

Collins was the recipient of three of quarterback Landen Derouen's nine completions, totaling 101 yards and a touchdown in a 50-26 win over Acadiana Renaissance.

Jaiden Cooper, DeRidder Football

Cooper rushed for 172 yards on 14 carries with three TDs as the Dragons evened their record at 2-2 with a 59-28 win over Washington-Marion.

Jaelle Noble, St. Augustine Football

The Purple Knights downed John Curtis 42-32 behind Noble's six touchdowns and 400 yards of offense, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.

Chaise Dupre, Northwest Football

Dupre completed 11 of 17 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-14 win over Crowley. He also rushed for 43 yards on five carries.

Chris Ned, Jennings Football

The Bulldogs held defending Division II Select state champion Iowa scoreless in the second half of a 36-25 win. Ned rushed for 114 yards on 20 carries with four TDs.

Tre King, West Monroe Football

King, who entered the game after the Rebels' starting QB went down, spurred the Rebels to a come-from-behind double overtime win over Central-BR, throwing for 280 yards and three TDs, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. The Rebels, who fell behind 14-3, won 42-36.

Jayden Sonnier, J.S. Clark Football

The Bulldogs are quickly becoming a force under coach Jestin Kelly. JS Clark downed traditional power St. Edmund 16-8 in a district game. Sonnier ran for 90 yards on only two carries with a TD for JS Clark (3-1).

Patrick Gahagan, St. Paul's Football

On his birthday, Gahagan ran for 86 yards on seven carries with three TDs in a 44-0 win over Ponchatoula, according to Tammy Nunez of The New Orleans Advocate.

Trey Neal, Franklin Parish Football

The Patriots downed undefeated Class 5A Airline 54-43, with Neal rushing for TDs of 24, 28, 23, 47 and 72 yards, accompanied by an 85-yard kick return for a total of six touchdown for the LSU commit, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times.

Pierce Gable, Westminster Christian Lafayette Football

The sophomore went over the 700-yard rushing mark for the season by gaining 211 yards on eight carries with three TDs (26.4 yards carry) for the undefeated Chargers, who blew out Centerville 55-14. He also notched 5.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL and a sack, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate.

Ja'Kwon Jones, Slidell Football

Jones ran for 72 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns in a 37-0 shutout of Fontainbleau for the Tigers, who are 3-1 on the season.

Noah Antoine, Westgate Football

It's hard to get more accurate than Antoine has been through four weeks of action. The junior quarterback threw for nearly 300 yard with three more TDs - bringing his total to 13 with no interceptions -in a 27-6 win over Opelousas. Antoine topped the 1,000-yard yard mark the season.

Taylor Weathersby, Haughton Football

The Buccaneers moved to 4-0 on the season with a 50-36 win over Captain Shreve in the District 1-5A opener. Weathersby was 18 of 26 through the air for 283 yards and three TDs and gained 90 yards on nine rushing attempts.

Braxton Meche, Notre Dame Football

Meche, who caught the game-winning 61-yard TD pass from Clint Meche with less than two minutes remaining, led all rushers with 103 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown in a 22-21 win over Catholic New Iberia.