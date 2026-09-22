Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

Coach Brice Brown and the Cougars are back at No. 1 - a spot Karr occupied from start to finish in 2025 - with a win over Ruston, which was held scoreless in the second half.

Get all the details on this week's Louisiana High School On SI top 25 rankings below.

AOTW

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Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Ruston 21-14

Next up: vs. Holy Cross (2-1)

Karr's winning streak remained intact after a win over last week's No. 1 team, Ruston. Jermond Macklin ran for all three touchdowns for the Cougars, who successfully alternated Forest Johnson and Marlon Jones at quarterback. Sophomore Edward Dailey was a force on the defensive line.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Lafayette Christian 45-0

Next up: at Neville (3-0)

Big statement win for the Trojans at home. Noble Williams ran for 208 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all. Karsen Sellers threw for 179 yards and two scores.

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Lost to Karr 21-14

Up next: vs. Catholic-BR (1-2)



Dalen Powell ran for two touchdowns to even the halftime score at 14-14 vs. Karr. The Bearcats ran two plays in the red zone at the end of the game but were unable to convert. Powell had over 100 yards on the ground.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Lafayette Renaissance 41-12

Next up: at St. Augustine (3-0)

The Patriots intercepted three passes in a road win, and Isaac Hrabovsky rushed for 58 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns, according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. This week's opponent, St. Aug, won two games last year against John Curtis, including a Division I Select semifinal thriller.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated East Ascension 52-7

Next up: vs. John Curits (2-1)

St. Aug put on a show in the nightcap of Saturday's Superdome doubleheader, scoring on its first five possessions against a previously undefeated East Ascension squad. Jaelle Noble threw for three touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Archbishop Shaw 24-7

Next up: vs. Chalmette (3-0)

Colton Nussmeier helped the Raiders beat Shaw for the third straight time, running for 68 yards on eight tries with a TD and completing 13 of 22 passes for 109 yards, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Carencro 41-27.'

Next up: vs. St. Thomas More (2-1)

The Wreckin' Rams got a combined 352 yards rushing and five touchdowns from Syrian Joseph and Da'Shun Lightfoot, who has 10 TDs on the year. The stakes are high this week in Scott for the district opener vs. STM. Later this season, Acadiana will hopefully add 2027 WR Collin DiBetta (injury) to the offense that his younger brother Cohen is directing at quarterback.

DaShun Lightfoot of Acadiana already has double-digit rushing TDs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Jena 28-12

Next up: vs. Opelousas (3-0)

The Tigers got two touchdowns apiece from Zyier Stokes and Cayden Lancelin, who went over both the 100-yard receiving and return marks. Lancelin scored on a 65-yard kick return and caught a TD pass from Noah Antoine on the first play from 50 yards. Opelousas comes to New Iberia in a matchup of top 10 Class 4A teams. Westgate is No. 1.

Westgate running back Caemon Crockem | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Warren Easton 56-6

Next up: vs. Jesuit (3-0)

Brother Martin joined Karr as another Catholic League program using two quarterbacks with great results. Last week, Hudson Fields and Justin Morgan each accounted for three TDs, according to Peyton Doyle of The New Orleans Advocate. After three road games, the Crusaders host Jesuit, Karr and Rummel.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Ouachita Parish 49-0

Up next: vs. Alexandria (3-0)

The Tiges tuned up for ASH with a blowout of defending Division I state champ Ouachita. Neville, which is No. 1 in the Division II Non-Select power ratings, got 283 yards and five TDs from QB Parker Robinson, according to Treasure Washington of The New-Star.

11. Jesuit (3-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Bonnabel 48-7

Up next: at Brother Martin (3-0)

Quarterbacks Sully Sullivan and Roland Vandenweghe combined for five TDs as the Blue Jays rolled despite missing injured receiver Ja'ir Burks, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate.

12. St. Thomas More (2-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Catholic-BR 43-42

Up next: at Acadiana (3-0)

Down by two touchdowns with two minutes left, the Cougars pulled off the comeback. Sophomore QB Grayson Hemard threw two TD passes to senior Jared Quoyeser, who added the decisive two-point conversion. STM won in similar fashion in the state finals vs. Lafayette Christian in 2022 (trailed by 10 points with one minute left).

St. Thomas More running back Owen Bailey | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

13. Catholic-BR (1-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to St. Thomas More 43-42

Up next: at Ruston (2-1)

After three home games, the Bears hit the road for three straight, beginning with Ruston. Catholic was up 42-28 last week before STM reeled off two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the final two minutes.

14. Archbishop Shaw (2-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Archbishop Rummel 24-7

Up next: vs. E.D. White (0-3)

The Eagles welcome E.D. White to the West Bank for their fourth straight home game. Last week, Shaw went 3-and-out on four of its first five possessions in its grudge match with Rummel.

15. Dunham (2-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Collegiate (BR) 58-0

Next up: vs. St. James (3-0)

St. James, No. 1 in Class 3A by the LSWA, travels to Baton Rouge to face Dunham. which is No. 2 in Class 2A. St. James got 9-of-11 first-place votes in 3A, while Dunham got two in 2A (St. Charles is No. 2 in 3A, Calvary Baptist No. 1 in 2A).



16. Barbe (3-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Cecilia 48-19

Next up: vs. Lafayette High (3-0)

Many points should be scored Friday in south Lake Charles. Lafayette High's Jaden Celestine has topped the 200-yard rushing mark in two games. Jordin Griffin and QB Jelandon Gray will counter for Barbe.

17. Riverside Academy (3-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Ponchatoula 35-28

Next up: vs. Young Audiences Charter (2-1)

The Rebels kick off a three-game homestand, with St. Charles Catholic making the short trip from LaPlace to Reserve next week in a battle of defending state champions.

18. Calvary Baptist (3-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Grant 57-13

Next up: at Union Parish (0-3)

The Cavaliers are averaging 54.3 ppg.

19. North DeSoto (3-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Byrd 38-20

Next up: at Woodlawn-Shreveport (0-3)

Freshman QB Mason Smith had a hand in four touchdowns.

20. West Monroe (2-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Lost to Brandon (Mississippi) 40-23

Next up: vs. Central (BR) (2-1)

Rebels try to get back on the winning track ahead of consecutive road games at Neville, Alexandria and Ouachita Parish.

21. Destrehan (2-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated West Jeff 56-12

Next up: vs. Central Lafourche (2-1)

Coach Marcus Scott got a win over West Jefferson, one of his previous stops as a head coach. The Wildcats are playing the fourth of five straight home games to open the season.

22. Lafayette Christian (2-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: lost to Alexandria 45-0

Next up: vs. Teurlings Cathoic (0-3)

The Knights host north Lafayette neighborhood foe Teurlings Catholic, which hopes to win an appeal regarding the eligibility of transfer QB DJ Kelly (Ascension Episcopal).

23. Mandeville (3-0)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Defeated Carver 49-6

Up next: vs. Hammond (2-1)

QB Krew Collura and the Skippers are averaging 54 points per game.

24. Jena (2-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Lost to Westgate 28-12

Up next: vs. Winnfield (3-0)

Kaeden Kittlin and Daniel Hatcher each rushed for over 100 yards in a long road trip to New Iberia.

25. Sterlington (2-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Natchitoches-Central 42-7

Up next: at Ouachita Parish (2-1)

Can the Class 3A Panthers hand the reigning Division I Non-Select champs their second straight loss?

Dropped out: No. 20 Madison Prep (1-2)





