2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) Girls Flag Football Playoff Brackets Revealed
The Maryland high school girls flag football playoffs are set to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 21. It's also the first postseason with flag football being a state-sanctioned sport. The official brackets have been revealed.
Last year, there were two classifications represented in Maryland's girls flag football playoffs, with Clarksburg winning the 4A-3A championship, and Linganore claiming the 2A-1A title. Now, the MPSSAA sanctioned the sport and extended the number of schools participating from 91 to around 132.
For this year's playoffs, there will be three different classifications represented: 4A/3A, 3A/2A, and 2A/1A, meaning there will be three state champions in Maryland. The 2026 MPSSAA state title games will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
2026 Maryland High School Girls Flag Football Playoff Brackets, Schedules, Scores (MPSSAA)
CLASS 4A/3A
Round 1
Bladensburg (Bye)
Duval vs. Bowie
Parkdale (Bye)
Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Northwestern
North Point (Bye)
Suitland vs. Leonardtown
Wise vs. C.H. Flowers (Round 2)
Dundalk (Bye)
Dulaney vs. Kenwood
Parkville (Bye)
Perry Hall vs. Woodlawn
Laurel (Bye)
Western-B vs. Digital Harbor
Mervo vs. High Point (Round 2)
Walter Johnson (Bye)
Einstein vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Whitman (Bye)
Richard Montgomery vs. Churchill
Blake (Bye)
Wheaton vs. Blair
Springbrook (Bye)
Paint Branch vs. Kennedy
Urbana vs. South Hagerstown (Round 2)
Frederick vs. Thomas Johnson (Round 2)
Clarksburg (Bye)
Seneca Valley vs. Gaithersburg
Quince Orchard (Bye)
Northwest vs. Wootton
CLASS 3A/2A
Round 1
Howard (Bye)
Atholton vs. Reservoir
Oakland Mills vs. Guilford Park (Round 2)
Glenelg (Bye)
Centennial vs. Mount Hebron
Marriotts Ridge vs. River Hill (Round 2)
Milford Mill Academy (Bye)
New Town vs. Franklin
Catonsville (Bye)
Towson vs. Lansdowne
Poly vs. Overlea (Round 2)
Eastern Tech vs. Patterson (Round 2)
Gwynn Park (Bye)
Fairmont Heights vs. Crossland
Largo (Bye)
Oxon Hill vs. Potomac
Northern-C (Bye)
Great Mills vs. Chopticon
Huntingtown vs. St. Charles (Round 2)
Linganore (Bye)
Tuscarora vs. North Hagerstown
Damascus vs. Oakdale (Round 2)
Sherwood (Bye)
Watkins Mill vs. Northwood
Poolesville (Bye)
Rockville vs. Magruder
CLASS 2A/1A
Round 1
Long Reach vs. Hammond (Round 2)
CMITAN vs. Wilde Lake (Round 2)
CMITAS (Bye)
Friendly vs. Surrattsville
Douglass-PG (Bye)
Central vs. International Largo
Pikesville (Bye)
Hereford vs. Carver A&T
Randallstown vs. Loch Raven (Round 2)
National Academy Foundation (Bye)
Green Street Academy vs. Western Tech
Dunbar (Bye)
Sparrows Point vs. Chesapeake-B
Forest Park (Bye)
Edmondson-Westside vs. Carver Vo-Tech (Round 2)
Calvert (Bye)
McDonough vs. Westlake
La Plata (Bye)
Lackey vs. Patuxent
Smithsburg vs. Williamsport (Round 2)
Boonsboro vs. Clear Spring (Round 2)
Middletown vs. Catoctin (Round 2)
Brunswick vs. Walkersville (Round 2)
Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.