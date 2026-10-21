2026 Maryland (MPSSAA) Girls Flag Football Playoff Brackets Revealed

The Maryland high school girls flag football playoffs are set to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 21. It's also the first postseason with flag football being a state-sanctioned sport. The official brackets have been revealed.

Last year, there were two classifications represented in Maryland's girls flag football playoffs, with Clarksburg winning the 4A-3A championship, and Linganore claiming the 2A-1A title. Now, the MPSSAA sanctioned the sport and extended the number of schools participating from 91 to around 132.

For this year's playoffs, there will be three different classifications represented: 4A/3A, 3A/2A, and 2A/1A, meaning there will be three state champions in Maryland. The 2026 MPSSAA state title games will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

2026 Maryland High School Girls Flag Football Playoff Brackets, Schedules, Scores (MPSSAA)

CLASS 4A/3A

Round 1

Bladensburg (Bye)

Duval vs. Bowie

Parkdale (Bye)

Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Northwestern

North Point (Bye)

Suitland vs. Leonardtown

Wise vs. C.H. Flowers (Round 2)

Dundalk (Bye)

Dulaney vs. Kenwood

Parkville (Bye)

Perry Hall vs. Woodlawn

Laurel (Bye)

Western-B vs. Digital Harbor

Mervo vs. High Point (Round 2)

Walter Johnson (Bye)

Einstein vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Whitman (Bye)

Richard Montgomery vs. Churchill

Blake (Bye)

Wheaton vs. Blair

Springbrook (Bye)

Paint Branch vs. Kennedy

Urbana vs. South Hagerstown (Round 2)

Frederick vs. Thomas Johnson (Round 2)

Clarksburg (Bye)

Seneca Valley vs. Gaithersburg

Quince Orchard (Bye)

Northwest vs. Wootton

CLASS 3A/2A

Round 1

Howard (Bye)

Atholton vs. Reservoir

Oakland Mills vs. Guilford Park (Round 2)

Glenelg (Bye)

Centennial vs. Mount Hebron

Marriotts Ridge vs. River Hill (Round 2)

Milford Mill Academy (Bye)

New Town vs. Franklin

Catonsville (Bye)

Towson vs. Lansdowne

Poly vs. Overlea (Round 2)

Eastern Tech vs. Patterson (Round 2)

Gwynn Park (Bye)

Fairmont Heights vs. Crossland

Largo (Bye)

Oxon Hill vs. Potomac

Northern-C (Bye)

Great Mills vs. Chopticon

Huntingtown vs. St. Charles (Round 2)

Linganore (Bye)

Tuscarora vs. North Hagerstown

Damascus vs. Oakdale (Round 2)

Sherwood (Bye)

Watkins Mill vs. Northwood

Poolesville (Bye)

Rockville vs. Magruder

CLASS 2A/1A

Round 1

Long Reach vs. Hammond (Round 2)

CMITAN vs. Wilde Lake (Round 2)

CMITAS (Bye)

Friendly vs. Surrattsville

Douglass-PG (Bye)

Central vs. International Largo

Pikesville (Bye)

Hereford vs. Carver A&T

Randallstown vs. Loch Raven (Round 2)

National Academy Foundation (Bye)

Green Street Academy vs. Western Tech

Dunbar (Bye)

Sparrows Point vs. Chesapeake-B

Forest Park (Bye)

Edmondson-Westside vs. Carver Vo-Tech (Round 2)

Calvert (Bye)

McDonough vs. Westlake

La Plata (Bye)

Lackey vs. Patuxent

Smithsburg vs. Williamsport (Round 2)

Boonsboro vs. Clear Spring (Round 2)

Middletown vs. Catoctin (Round 2)

Brunswick vs. Walkersville (Round 2)