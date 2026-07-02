Before He Was Marvel's Punisher, Jon Bernthal Was a Three-Sport High School Athlete

Before Jon Bernthal became Marvel's Punisher and one of Hollywood's most recognizable tough guys, he was a three-sport athlete at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., where teammates remember the same competitive edge that would later define his acting career.

The Montgomery County, Maryland native played baseball, football, and basketball before graduating in 1995.

This month, Bernthal stars in two of 2026's most anticipated films: Christopher Nolan's fantasy epic The Odyssey and the latest Marvel entry Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Bernthal's High School Sports Career

While at Sidwell, Bernthal was a standout catcher for the school's baseball team. After high school, Bernthal briefly attended Skidmore College where he baseball. He quickly pivoted, however, leaving the school to pursue an acting career.

Bernthal was also part of Sidwell's undefeated football team back in the 1990s. In a Hot Ones interview with Sean Evans, he revealed that he is still close friends with his teammates.

Bernthal also played basketball alongside his classmate Eric Singletary. Singletary went on to become the long-time head basketball coach at Sidwell, turning their alma mater into a powerhouse.

In his podcast the “Real Ones with John Bernthal,” the actor, during a 2023 conversation with former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman, revealed that his former teammates and old rivals still strike passion in his heart.

“I know for me, playing high school sports, it was so vital,” Bernthal said. “These were the guys I grew up with. We hated the people we were playing against. Back in the day you hated your rivals. To this day, when I am back in Washington, D.C., I don’t care who you are, if you want a picture with me or an autograph, I’m stopping. But, if you’re wearing a St. Alban shirt, dude, I will not take a picture. You’re taking the shirt off or I won’t do it.”

From Catcher's Gear to the Stage

While attending the Moscow Art Theatre School in Russia, Bernthal was a catcher for a professional baseball team there. He was then discovered by the executive director of Harvard University's Institute for Advanced Theater Training at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and made his way to Boston.

After graduating from Harvard in 2002, Bernthal moved to New York City to pursue a career in theater. Since then, he has performed in over 30 plays. Bernthal also had small guest roles in various TV shows, including Boston Legal, CSI: Miami, and How I Met Your Mother, leading to his relocation to Los Angeles in 2006.

Marvel, The Walking Dead and Hollywood Success

Bernthal's first big TV role was police officer Shane Walsh in the AMC zombie drama The Walking Dead, which premiered in 2010. The character appeared in 21 episodes and was a fan favorite.

In 2016, Bernthal made his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Netflix's Daredevil. He would also appear in his own spinoff show The Punisher, and the sequel series Daredevil: Born Again.

In 2022, Bernthal had roles in two critically-acclaimed TV shows. First, he portrayed Baltimore Police Department officer Wayne Jenkins in the HBO miniseries We Own This City, which was created by David Simon of The Wire fame. Then, he appeared as the late Michael "Mikey" Berzatto in the FX/Hulu series The Bear, where he was nominated for three Emmy Awards and won one.

Bernthal's Movie Roles

Bernthal has also had supporting roles in multiple films, including The Accountant and its 2025 sequel, The Wolf of Wall Street, Baby Driver, Sicario, Ford v Ferrari, Fury, and King Richard.

July 2026 will arguably be the biggest movie month in the 49-year-old actor's career. First, he stars as Menelaus in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's classic novel. Then, he'll reprise his role of Frank Castle/The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Also starring in both films are actors and real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Still Rooting for Washington

Having grown up in D.C., Bernthal is a lifelong fan of the NFL's Washington Commanders. Last summer, the actor and his son Bill appeared at Commanders training camp, where they played catch on the sideline with quarterback Sam Hartman and chatted with Jayden Daniels.

Hollywood actor, Montgomery County native and Commanders fan Jon Bernthal was at today's practice.



He told a group of reporters, "it feels so good to be a Commanders fan. It feels like it was back in the day."



The Punisher liking what he sees from the Burgundy and Gold! pic.twitter.com/MFqCyccXyy — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 11, 2025

Today, Bernthal is known around the world as Marvel's Punisher, but long before Hollywood came calling, he was simply another Washington-area athlete competing on fields and courts at Sidwell Friends School.