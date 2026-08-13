Texas High School Football Player Dies Days After Medical Emergency at Practice

Lake Travis High School football player and two-time state wrestling qualifier Odin Hensley died Wednesday, two days after suffering a medical emergency during football practice, according to the school district.

Lake Travis ISD Superintendent Curtis Null sent a letter to parents, which was shared with FOX 7 out of Austin.

“His teachers and coaches remember Odin as a kind, determined young man who was a valued teammate, classmate, and friend. His presence touched many lives and he will be deeply missed,” Null wrote. “We are grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support for Odin, his family, and the Lake Travis football family over the past several days. Many have reached out with compassion and generosity, and that love has been felt by us all.”

Hensley Hospitalized After Medical Emergency at Practice

Hensley had been hospitalized since Monday at Dell’s Children Medical Center. The Lake Travis football program provided an update Monday after Hensley required medical assistance during practice.

Lake Travis coach Hank Carter said a player required medical assistance during practice and was transported by Travis County STAR Flight to the hospital.

Dear Parents,



At approximately 8:00 am this morning at football practice, one of our student-athletes experienced a serious health emergency which required the assistance of Travis County STAR Flight. Out of an abundance of caution, we canceled the remainder of today’s... — Lake Travis Football (@LTHSCavFootball) August 10, 2026

Weather Underground said the temperature around the 8 a.m. practice was 79 degrees and mostly cloudy.

Hensley Excelled in Football and Wrestling

Hensley, who wore No. 75, was part of a team that went 14-1 last year and reached the Class 6A Division I semifinals before falling to eventual champion Galena Park North Shore.

Hensley was also an accomplished wrestler and a two-time UIL state qualifier.

HHe went 31-4 during the 2025-26 season and finished 2-2 at the UIL state tournament. Hensley also went 5-0 at the Texas High School Wrestling Coaches Association State Duals and placed third at the Allen Texas Outlaw tournament in January.

As a sophomore, Hensley went 38-16 and placed fifth at the Texas Outlaw after competing primarily at the junior varsity level as a freshman.

Lake Travis is scheduled to scrimmage Waco Midway on Aug. 20 before opening the regular season Aug. 28 at Dripping Springs. The school had not announced any changes to those plans as of Thursday afternoon.

How to help?

A GoFundMe established to support Hensley's family had raised more than $171,800 as of Thursday afternoon. The money is intended to help the family with the medical bills incurred during Hensley's treatment.