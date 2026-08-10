Top High School Performances From the 2026 World U20 Championships

The World Athletics U20 Championships brought together the best young track and field athletes on the planet in Eugene, Oregon, and by the end of the week, several familiar names from the U.S. high school scene were standing on the podium.

Some entered the meet only weeks removed from their final high school competition. Others will return to high school this fall. A handful have already started their college careers, but their prep résumés remain among the best in their respective states.

From a historic sprint triple to American records in the field events, here are some of the performances that stood out most from athletes with ties to the U.S. high school ranks.

Although several athletes had already graduated or trained outside traditional high school competition during 2026, each built a resume that ranks among the nation's elite prep careers.

Taylor Makes Sprint History

No American man had ever won the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100-meter relay at the same World U20 Championships.

Tate Taylor changed that in Eugene. The former Harlan High School (TX) star showed that he is clearly head and shoulders above the world-level competition for his aghe group.

Taylor won the 100 in 9.94 seconds before returning to capture the 200 in a championship-record 19.83. He then added a third gold as part of the U.S. 4x100 relay, becoming the first American to complete the sprint triple at the World U20 Championships.

The 200 also produced a U.S. 1–2 finish for the first time since 1986. Blake Hamilton, the recent Katy Tompkins (TX) graduate, followed Taylor across the line in 20.31 to earn silver.

Taylor's performance continued a remarkable rise from the high school ranks to the top of U20 sprinting.

Taylor leaves high school owning the national records in both the 100 and 200 meters. He will definitely be a stretch for other athletes to follow.

Maxwell Twins Shine for Team USA

Taylor wasn't the only American sprinter leaving Eugene with multiple individual gold medals.

Mia Maxwell, an Atascocita High School (TX) standout, swept the women's 100 and 200 while competing against athletes from around the world who were older.

Maxwell won the 100 in 11.14, holding off Jamaica's Shanoya Douglas, who finished second in 11.17.

She returned for the 200 and was even better, winning in 22.37 to complete the sprint double.

Maxwell entered the summer already established as one of the premier high school sprinters in the country. She had run 11.04 in the 100 during her prep season before winning both events at the U.S. U20 Championships.

Now she will return from Eugene as a two-time world champion.

Mia wasn't the only Maxwell to reach the podium. Twin sister Mariah captured bronze in the 200 meters in 22.77.

DeLeon Continues Maryland Rivalry

One of the most anticipated races of the championships delivered another American gold medal.

Jayden DeLeon won the men's 400 in 44.47, setting a World U20 Championships record and defeating fellow American Quincy Wilson.

It was the latest chapter in a rivalry that has produced some of the fastest high school 400-meter races in history.

DeLeon and Wilson ran 45.38 and 45.37, respectively, at New Balance Nationals Indoor earlier this year. DeLeon then defeated Wilson at the U.S. U20 Championships, running 44.52.

In Eugene, he lowered his best again.

DeLeon had a great season, and was able to peak at the right time. The victory gave DeLeon his second win over Wilson this summer, adding another chapter to one of the nation's most compelling prep rivalries.

Prep Stars Rewrite the Record Book

Miles Nesmith arrived in Eugene as one of the best triple jumpers in high school history. He left with his name at the top of the list.

The Memphis Central High School (Tenn.) graduate jumped 16.41 meters in qualifying, a mark that at the time moved him to No. 3 in U.S. high school history.

In the fifth round of the final, Nesmith bounded 55 feet, 1 inch (16.79 meters) to break the U.S. high school record and claim a silver medal.

The previous mark of 54-10.25, set by Kenny Hall in 2004, had survived for 22 years.

Nesmith's record came only months after he established himself as one of the best indoor triple jumpers in prep history, adding another chapter to a senior season that already placed him among the country's elite.

The jump capped one of the greatest triple jump seasons in U.S. prep history. As athletes continue to progress and training only gets better it will be interesting to see how long this mark will stand.

Throwers Close Out a Historic Meet

With one throw remaining, Simon Rosselli, the High School On SI's track athlete of the year, sat in fifth place.

The Mead High School (WA) graduate needed something special. He delivered it and with a loud roar in celebration.

Roselli launched the U20 discus 66.39 meters (217-10) on his sixth and final attempt, moving all the way from fifth to first to win the World U20 championship and establish a U.S. U20 record.

The result capped an outstanding year for the Oregon commit, who finished his high school career with personal bests of 68-9 in the shot put and 225-6 in the discus with the high school implements.

There was an added layer to Roselli's victory: The Oregon native won his world championship at Hayward Field in his home state before beginning his college career at Oregon.

Rosselli closes his prep career as one of the most accomplished throwers in U.S. high school history before beginning his collegiate career at Oregon.

Kayden Hulet Earns Historic Hammer Silver

Another recent high school graduate produced one of the best hammer performances by an American U20 athlete.

Kayden Hulet entered the final round needing a major throw and responded with a personal-best 77.55 meters (254-5) to move into the silver-medal position.

The performance ranks No. 2 all-time among U.S. U20 athletes, according to USATF, and made Hulet the first American to win World U20 men's hammer silver since 2008.

Hulet spent his senior season at Debbie Smith CTE Academy in Reno, Nev., where he established himself as one of the country's premier prep throwers before signing with Ole Miss. He claimed double state titles in shot put and discus (hammer is not thrown in Nevada high school competition)

At just 17 years old, Hulet remains eligible for future World U20 competition.

Jaslene Massey takes silver in the discus

Jaslene Massey added another international accomplishment to a prep career filled with elite throws. Massey capped one of the most accomplished prep throwing careers in recent memory by adding a World U20 silver medal.

Massey, the Aliso Niguel (CA) graduate, earned silver in the women's discus with a 58.41-meter (191-7) throw in the final round. She will join Rosselli at Oregon next season.

China's Yixin Su answered with 61.06 meters on her final attempt to secure gold.

Massey entered the meet after a high school career in which she emerged as one of the nation's best combination throwers in the shot put and discus, including a 54-2.75 indoor shot put performance and a 188-foot discus throw during her senior season.

Her silver in Eugene put her on a world championship podium only months after finishing her high school career.

Massey also had to tranisition to the shot put finals directly after discus without a proper warmup and was able to finish 8th as well. Massey said “I wish they would’ve given me more than 9 minutes to warm up for shot with not even 5 hours in between a prelim and two finals”, she also added, "but that’s life I chose to do both and am the only one to make the finals and be a competitor in both events on the world stage”. Certainly being the only female thrower to make the finals for both events is an achievemnt in of itself, but it is hard to satisfy a competitor with the bar set so high.

Le’Ezra Brown ties the World U20 record

Le’Ezra Brown didn't simply win the men's 110-meter hurdles. He matched the fastest U20 performance ever recorded.

Brown crossed the line in 12.72, tying the World U20 record and giving the U.S. its first World U20 championship in the event in 10 years.

Brown is one year removed from a decorated career at Dudley High School (N.C.), where he became a 10-time state champion before beginning his college career at Georgia.

Earlier this summer, he ran 12.95 at the U.S. U20 Championships to establish an American U20 record. Less than two months later, he had improved all the way to the world record.

Jaelen Hunter helps Team USA break a world record

California high school track also had a direct connection to one of the championships' world records.

Jaelen Hunter, a member of the storied Servite High School squad, ran the third leg for the U.S. mixed 4x400 relay team that won gold in 3:15.31, setting a World U20 record.

Hunter split 45.57 on the third leg before Olivia Harris brought the U.S. home. Joshua Shelton and Taylor-Nicole Overton ran the opening two legs.

The performance came after Hunter helped make Servite one of the most accomplished relay programs in California history during the 2026 season.

Servite ran 39.73 in the 4x100 at the CIF State Championships and 3:09.46 in the 4x400 during the spring, while Hunter emerged as one of California's top individual 400-meter runners.

Months later, he was part of a relay rewriting a different record book.

A Generation Winning on the World Stage

The medals will count toward international résumés, but the World U20 Championships also offered a preview of where the next generation of American track and field may be headed.

Taylor and Maxwell swept the short sprints. DeLeon won one of the deepest events of the championships. Nesmith broke a national high school record. Rosselli, Massey and Hulet delivered on their final attempts. Brown tied a world record.

The level of times/distances these young athletes are hitting these days are quite mind boggling. It is only a signal of the times, and it will be very hard to go up from here. Have we already reached the peak of what a high school / U20 athlete can achieve on the track or field? Only time will tell, but it is certainly a delight to watch.

Two years from now it will be fun to look back and see who from here has gone on to make ripples at the highest level, the Olympics.