Calvert Hall Goalie Enrico DiCocco Commits to Delaware Lacrosse

Calvert Hall goalie Enrico DiCocco has found his college home.

The Class of 2028 standout has committed to Delaware, continuing a strong connection between the Blue Hens and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association.

DiCocco is one of three 2028 commitments for Delaware and will eventually make the short trip from the Baltimore area to Newark to join coach Ben DeLuca's program.

For DiCocco, the decision began with how comfortable he felt when he visited campus.

“Right when I stepped foot on campus, it felt like a second home,” DiCocco said. “I knew right then that Delaware was where I belonged.”

Delaware Coaching Staff Made an Impression

DiCocco also found similarities between the Delaware coaching staff and the coaches he currently plays for at Calvert Hall.

He said the confidence Delaware's coaches showed in him during the recruiting process made it easier for him to envision playing for the Blue Hens.

“They believe in me and trust in my abilities,” DiCocco said. “That makes it easy for me to put my full trust in them.”

The combination of the coaching staff, campus and academics ultimately separated Delaware from the other programs DiCocco considered.

He believes Delaware provides the right fit for him in the classroom as well as on the lacrosse field.

Delaware Continues to Recruit the MIAA

DiCocco will be far from the first MIAA player to make his way to Newark.

Nine MIAA products are currently slated to be on Delaware's 2027 roster, giving the Blue Hens a significant Baltimore-area presence. Delaware has also secured MIAA commitments in its 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

DeLuca has coached Delaware since 2018 and has taken the Blue Hens to multiple NCAA tournaments. Delaware won back-to-back CAA Tournament championships in 2022 and 2023, highlighted by a 2022 NCAA Tournament victory over Georgetown.

The Blue Hens moved from CAA lacrosse to the Atlantic 10 beginning with the 2026 season.

DiCocco will arrive from another program accustomed to competing at a high level.

Calvert Hall plays in the MIAA A Conference, annually one of the country's deepest collections of high school lacrosse programs. DiCocco will have two more seasons with the Cardinals before beginning his college career at Delaware.