Loyola Blakefield lacrosse teammates Sam Lavin and Aidan Kane will remain teammates after their high school careers are complete.

Lavin, a defender, and Kane, a midfielder, have committed to Catholic University, giving the Cardinals two additions from Loyola Blakefield's Class of 2027.

The commitments continue an existing connection between the programs. Catholic had two former Loyola Blakefield players on its roster last season, and Lavin and Kane will become the latest MIAA players to continue their lacrosse careers at the Washington, D.C., university.

Both will also continue their education at a Catholic institution after helping Loyola Blakefield reach the MIAA A Conference semifinals in 2026.

While they're headed to the same college, Lavin and Kane found different reasons for believing Catholic was the right destination.

Catholic Checks the Boxes for Lavin

For Lavin, Catholic offered the combination of lacrosse, academics and campus environment he wanted from his college experience.

The defender was impressed with coach Peter Donley and his staff and believes the Cardinals' lacrosse program is moving in a promising direction.

Academics were equally important.

Lavin was attracted to Catholic's alumni network and its 4+1 business program, which would give him an opportunity to earn a master's degree on an accelerated timeline.

The campus and its Washington, D.C., location provided additional appeal.

Together, those factors convinced Lavin that Catholic offered what he was looking for both on and off the field.

Kane Finds Family Connection at Catholic

Kane was also drawn to the direction of Catholic's lacrosse program.

The midfielder appreciated Donley's positive approach with his players and the culture the coach has developed within the program.

Kane was impressed by the academic opportunities available through Catholic's Busch School of Business and plans to pursue a degree that will help prepare him for his career after college.

Washington also appealed to him. The location provides the experience of living in a major city while keeping him within a manageable distance of home.

For Kane, however, Catholic also comes with a significant family connection.

Several of his aunts and uncles attended the university, including his uncle Mike O'Leary.

O'Leary, a 1990 Catholic graduate, competed in two sports for the Cardinals, playing four years of soccer and basketball.

Kane will now have an opportunity to add another chapter to his family's history at the university.

Lavin, Kane Join a Catholic Program on the Rise

Lavin and Kane will eventually join a Catholic program that has made progress during Donley's tenure.

Donley completed his third season leading the Cardinals in 2026. After Catholic reached the Landmark Conference Tournament semifinals in 2024 and 2025, the Cardinals advanced to the conference championship game this past spring.

Catholic finished the season 13-6.

The program will have additional time to develop before Lavin and Kane arrive on campus. Both still have their senior seasons ahead at Loyola Blakefield in 2027.

For now, their commitments give the Cardinals two future players from the same MIAA program — and give Lavin and Kane the opportunity to finish their high school careers as teammates knowing they'll continue playing together at the next level.