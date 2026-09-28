Gilman Goalie Logan Gordon Commits to Drexel Lacrosse

Gilman goalie Logan Gordon found plenty to like about Drexel University, but one factor stood out throughout his recruitment.

His relationship with the Dragons' coaching staff.

Gordon, a three-star prospect in the Class of 2028, announced Sept. 18 that he has committed to continue his academic and lacrosse career at Drexel.

The Gilman standout said he connected early with Drexel head coach Steven Boyle and his staff and continued developing that relationship throughout the recruiting process.

Gordon particularly appreciated the coaches' belief in his abilities, including his confidence playing outside the crease, and their vision for how he could contribute as Drexel continues building under Boyle.

The conversations extended beyond lacrosse. Gordon said the staff made him feel comfortable discussing both the athletic and academic sides of his college decision and, most importantly, made him feel valued as a future student-athlete.

Drexel Continues Building Under Steven Boyle

Boyle completed his second season as Drexel's head coach in the spring after previously spending 10 years as an assistant under former Dragons coach Brian Voelker.

Drexel reached the Coastal Athletic Association tournament championship game during Boyle's first season as head coach and continued progressing in 2026.

The Dragons finished 9-6 overall and went 5-1 in conference play during the regular season, putting themselves among the CAA's top teams and providing another sign of the program's progress under Boyle.

Boyle also has extensive familiarity with Baltimore-area lacrosse.

He played collegiately at Johns Hopkins and previously served as offensive coordinator at St. Paul's, giving him firsthand experience with the MIAA, one of the country's most competitive high school lacrosse conferences.

That background also gives Boyle an established connection to the Baltimore lacrosse community, an increasingly valuable recruiting territory for a Drexel program located less than two hours away in Philadelphia.

Drexel Establishing an MIAA Connection

Gordon's commitment continues a recent run of MIAA players choosing Drexel.

Several MIAA products are expected to compete for the Dragons this coming season, while Drexel has also received commitments from MIAA players in the Classes of 2027 and 2028.

Gordon is one of two MIAA Class of 2028 players currently committed to the Dragons.

For Gordon, however, the decision ultimately came back to the connection he established with Boyle and the Drexel staff and the opportunity they presented for him to develop both academically and athletically in Philadelphia.

The Gilman goalie now joins a Drexel program coming off a nine-win season and looking to take another step in the Coastal Athletic Association.